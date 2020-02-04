Caucusgoers gathered Monday at nearly 1,700 sites across Iowa to tally support for their preferred candidates only for the night to be thrown into disarray when what the Iowa Democratic Party called "inconsistencies" delayed the reporting of results.
As the delay stretched on into Tuesday, candidates came out to give speeches that sounded a lot like declarations of victory despite no numbers to support or refute them. Party officials told campaigns on Tuesday that they would release the "majority" of the caucus results by 5 p.m. ET.
The state has 41 pledged delegates up for grabs, and the high-stakes contest traditionally plays a major role in determining who is a legitimate contender in the race. Candidates in the crowded Democratic field needed to meet a threshold of support (at least 15 percent of attendees at most caucus sites) to become viable, or they saw supporters move on to someone else.
Highlights from the Iowa caucuses
- Iowa Democratic Party to release 'majority' of caucus results Tuesday afternoon.
- Officials blame app "coding issue" for delay in caucus results; app co. expresses 'regret.'
- Caucus chaos sparks fresh calls for an end to Iowa's leadoff status.
- Where to find Iowa race results.
Buttigieg still using v-word despite no official results
On the campaign trail Tuesday in New Hampshire, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg continued to use the v-word to describe his showing in Iowa on Monday — even though the Iowa Democratic Party won't be releasing any results for another couple of hours.
"We are still waiting on some math, but one thing we know is that we are arriving with the momentum in the 2020 presidential campaign right now, and we had a victorious night in Iowa that shocked the pundits and will compel us to victory."
On Monday, he was among several candidates to deliver victory-like speeches once it became clear the caucus results wouldn't materialize before the end of the night. The others included Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
Caucus chaos sparks fresh calls for an end to Iowa's leadoff status
WASHINGTON — Iowa Democrats woke up Tuesday worrying that they might have been first for the last time.
The Iowa Democratic Party’s inability to declare a caucus winner Monday night added fresh fuel to calls from Democrats in other states for the order of the primary process to be reconsidered, potentially leaving the future of Iowa's coveted first-in-the-nation status in greater jeopardy than ever before.
Although toying with the idea of reordering the presidential nominating calendar is a perennial political tradition, the voices this cycle arguing to strip Iowa of its kickoff slot were already louder and more impassioned, saying that the honored position on the calendar should go to a more diverse state — and one that did not adhere to the caucus system.
The chaos that began Monday night appeared to give ammunition to those critics.
Pence's chief of staff: 'If Democrats fumbled the football, that's not Iowa's fault'
Company behind Iowa results app expresses 'regret' over glitches
Warren on Iowa Dems' plan to release more than half of data: 'I just don't understand what that means'
Responding to the Iowa Democratic Party's announcement that it plans to release "more than 50 percent" of the caucus results late Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Elizabeth Warren told NBC News "they ought to get it together and release all of the data."
"That's what we need," Warren, D-Mass., said. "They should get all of the data. We're doing what we can to help and are calling on the other campaigns to do the same."
"I just don't understand what that means to release half of the data.," Warren said.
Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chairman, told the campaigns during a call on Tuesday that the party expects more than 50 percent of all results by 5 p.m. ET. Price gave no timeline on when full results would come, but assured the campaigns repeatedly that they “have a process in place.”
Bloomberg to double ad spending, expand staff
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's campaign is doubling its ad spending following Monday night’s Iowa caucuses, a campaign official confirms to NBC News.
The official also says the campaign will increase its staff to more than 2,000 people.
The ad spending will increase immediately, including more in places where they were already on the air and in additional media markets, a campaign officials said.
"After more than a year of this primary, the field is as unsettled as ever," campaign spokeswoman Galia Slayen said. "No one has made the sale or even come close to it. Meanwhile, Mike is taking the fight to Trump every day, doubling down on the national campaign strategy we've been running from the beginning."
The New York Times first reported on the campaign's expansion.
Bloomberg's campaign has said it plans to keep going through the November election even if he doesn't win the Democratic nomination — a move that could mean an unprecedented level of personal spending for the candidate.
Sanders: 'Not a good night for democracy'
Before leaving Iowa for New Hampshire, Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed disappointment with the caucusing process, saying, "This is not a good night for democracy."
"We are not declaring victory," Sanders, I-Vt., told reporters aboard his campaign plane, an apparent swipe at former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who all but declared victory in a speech Monday night despite the lack of results, and other candidates who did similarly. "I don't know how anybody declares victory before you have an official statement as to the election results," Sanders said.
Asked about voter confidence, Sanders said, "This is not a good night for democracy. You know, if I’m a first time voter when I came out and I voted, and the results are not coming in for 16 hours, you know, it's a little bit disconcerting.”