The Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday released partial results from the state caucuses showing Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders at the front of the pack of Democratic candidates — positions that might not hold when all the votes are counted.
Caucusgoers gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across Iowa to tally support for their preferred candidates on Monday night only for the count to be thrown into disarray when what Iowa Democrats called "inconsistencies" delayed the reporting of results.
As the delay stretched on into Tuesday, candidates came out to give speeches that sounded a lot like declarations of victory despite no numbers to support or refute them.
The state has 41 pledged delegates up for grabs, and the high-stakes contest traditionally plays a major role in determining who is a legitimate contender in the race. Candidates in the crowded Democratic field needed to meet a threshold of support (at least 15 percent of attendees at most caucus sites) to become viable, or they saw supporters move on to someone else.
Highlights from the Iowa caucuses
- Iowa Democrats release partial caucus results.
- Officials blame app "coding issue" for delay in caucus results; app co. expresses 'regret.'
- Caucus chaos sparks fresh calls for an end to Iowa's leadoff status.
- Where to find Iowa race results.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.
Live Blog
Buttigieg: Results validate 'for a kid ... wondering if he or she belongs' to believe in self and country
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg celebrated the early Iowa results in remarks to supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday, saying that while they don't know the final numbers, "we do know this much: A campaign that started a year ago with four staff members, no name recognition, no money, just a big idea, a campaign that some said should have no business even making this attempt has taken its place at the front of this race to replace the current president with a better vision for America."
He added that the showing "validates the idea that we can expand a coalition not only unified around who it is we are against but what it is we are for. And it validates for a kid somewhere in a community, wondering if he or she belongs or they belong in their own family, that if you believe in yourself and your country there's a lot backing up that belief."
Buttigieg didn't get much sleep
Iowa Democrats release partial caucus results
The Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday released partial results from Monday night’s caucuses after a lengthy delay caused by a “coding issue” with an app used to report the data.
The partial results, which are from each of the state’s 99 counties but are inconclusive, show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders at the front of the pack, although those positions may not hold when all the votes are eventually counted. The results also show former Vice President Joe Biden, the national front-runner, trailing the Iowa leaders.
The data release comes after a storm of criticism from the campaigns about how the party conducted the caucus process.
Bennet campaign, in memo to supporters, seeks to 'capitalize on the chaos'
Sen. Michael Bennet’s presidential campaign manager Daniel Barash is releasing a memo to supporters on the campaign’s goal to exceed expectations and surge in the New Hampshire primary Feb. 11.
“While chaos emerged in Iowa last night, Michael was in New Hampshire holding a town hall and talking to voters,” Barash writes. “It goes without saying, the events of last night validated our New Hampshire-first approach.”
The memo details “strategic goals” to increase awareness of the campaign, build momentum, and “capitalize on the chaos in Iowa,” saying they need more resources and capacity to do it all.
“The number one way to ensure more voters learn about Michael and his vision for the country is through paid advertising,” Barash writes before soliciting contributions from supporters.
How the Shadow app impacted release of caucus resultsFeb. 4, 202002:27
Disarray in Iowa raises N.H. stakes and reshapes Democratic contest
A lingering fog of uncertainty over the results of the year's first presidential nominating contest raised the stakes for the Democratic contenders as they descended on the Granite State ahead of the second.
The chaos seemed poised to deny the strongest Iowa finishers at least a share of potential momentum — and provide at least a temporary respite for underperformers.
As some declared victory in Iowa hours before the announcement of any vote counts, national Democratic front-runner Joe Biden's campaign preemptively questioned the integrity of the results — highlighting the risk the outcome in Iowa may pose to the former vice president's carefully-cultivated "electability" advantage ahead of New Hampshire's Feb. 11 primary.
Pete Buttigieg and his campaign continued to claim victory Tuesday, long before any results were due for public release.
Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign released internal caucus results based on data from 60 percent of Iowa precincts, ahead of Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with Biden in a distant fourth place — but sounded less thrilled with the outcome than Buttigieg.
Meanwhile, Warren, D-Mass., told voters at a town hall in Keene, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning that she was in "a tight three-way race at the top" with Sanders and Buttigieg.
What's next for the Iowa Caucus?Feb. 4, 202005:55
Biden 'happy' to head to New Hampshire
Hours after arriving in the first-in-the-nation primary state, former Vice President Joe Biden sounded relieved to be out of Iowa amid the uncertainty of the caucus results.
“Folks, it really is, and I really mean it, you have no idea how happy we were to be heading to New Hampshire and Nashua,” Biden said in between laughs.
Although he joked about how quickly he got out of Iowa, Biden said he believed the campaign “had a good night” in the Hawkeye State. He told the roughly 150 people gathered in a Nashua gym that he believes the campaign will get a “fair share” of delegates even though he doesn’t “know precisely” how that breakdown would be.
Biden cautioned against drawing any final conclusions about the night and subtly spoke out against his opponents who immediately declared victory without results.
“But, you know, be careful what you say because it’s not done yet,” Biden said at the top of his remarks. “I'm not being critical. Let's give [the Iowa Democratic Party] time to work out those issues carefully and diligently because a lot depends on it.”
Sen. Kaine: Iowa situation a 'tragic set of mistakes'
Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, called the situation in Iowa "a tragic, tragic set of mistakes."
"I mean, I just, I feel for the voters, I feel for the volunteers, I feel for these candidates, I feel for everybody who spent all this time paying attention to it," he added. "I mean I just can't imagine what's happened. Now what can learn from it, you've got to get the answer to what went wrong before you jump to a conclusion about what to learn from it. But it's a disaster."