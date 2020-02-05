The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results from Monday's state caucuses — and made public more votes on Wednesday — showing Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders at the front of the pack of Democratic candidates.
So far, 75 percent of the vote has been released. Results could change as more data is put out. NBC has not called a winner in the race.
Caucusgoers gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across Iowa to tally support for their preferred candidates on Monday night only for the count to be thrown into disarray when what Iowa Democrats called "inconsistencies" delayed the reporting of results.
As the delay stretched on into Tuesday, candidates came out to give speeches that sounded a lot like declarations of victory despite no numbers to support or refute them.
The state has 41 pledged delegates up for grabs, and the high-stakes contest traditionally plays a major role in determining who is a legitimate contender in the race. Candidates in the crowded Democratic field needed to meet a threshold of support (at least 15 percent of attendees at most caucus sites) to become viable, or they saw supporters move on to someone else.
Highlights from the Iowa caucuses
- Iowa Democrats release another update of caucus results. Here's why more than one candidate can declare victory.
- ANALYSIS: The Iowa caucuses' muddled vote count was a debacle, but not for Joe Biden.
- Officials blame app "coding issue" for delay in initial caucus results; app co. expresses 'regret.'
- Caucus chaos sparks fresh calls for an end to Iowa's leadoff status.
- Where to find Iowa race results.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.
Live Blog
Latest numbers from Iowa show no change in candidates' positions
The Iowa Democratic Party released an update on the results of caucuses Wednesday afternoon, but the additional numbers show no change in the candidates' positions.
With 75 percent of the results now reported, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg retains a narrow lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., remains in third place, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
Those positions have remained the same since the state Democratic Party released initial results and an update on Tuesday.
Iowa chaos does no favors for Pete Buttigieg, says fmr. Obama aideFeb. 5, 202007:15
Biden goes after Sanders, Buttigieg
Joe Biden threw down against Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg post-Iowa, pointing out to supporters in New Hampshire that one candidate is a self-described "democratic socialist" and the other was the mayor of a small Midwestern city.
If Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, were to become the Democratic nominee, Biden said that "every Democrat in America up and down the ballot, in blue states, red states, purple states ... in easy districts, in competitive ones, every Democrat will have to carry the label Sen. Sanders has chosen for himself."
"He calls him — and I don't criticize him — he calls himself a democratic socialist," Biden continued. "Well, we are already seeing what Donald Trump is going to do with that. So when Sanders attacks me for having baggage, I have to tell you the 60-plus candidates that I campaigned for in the toughest districts in the country just two years ago don't see me as baggage. They wanted me in their districts."
"I doubt whether if many people ask Bernie Sanders to come in and campaign," Biden added. "He's a good man. But he labeled himself."
Biden then went after Buttigieg, noting that the former mayor of South Bend, Inidana, calls Biden "part of the old, failed Washington."
"Well, really? Was it a failure when I went to Congress to get Obamacare passed into law?" Biden asked. "Was it a failure when I got passed the implementation of the Recovery Act to prevent an economic collapse, another Great Depression? Was it a failure when I worked to get the Iran nuclear deal done? Was it a failure with the Paris climate accord, the Violence Against Women Act, the chemical weapons treaty, the Brady Bill, the ban on assault weapons? Was it a failure?
"Is he really saying that the Obama-Biden administration was a failure?" Biden continued. "Pete, just say it out loud. I have great respect for Mayor Pete and his service to this nation, but I do believe it's a risk, to be just straight up with you, for this party to nominate someone who has never held an office higher than mayor of a town of a 100,000 people in Indiana. I do believe it's a risk."
Iowa Dems releasing more results Wednesday afternoon
More results out of Iowa will be released in the early afternoon, per a Democratic Party official.
"As always, the IDP's focus is on the integrity of the results, including verifying the results with the paper trail. In some cases, that means literally examining a photo or physical document to match it against the inputted responses.
Caucus IDP organizing staff fanned out across the state to connect with precinct leadership and collect any outstanding documentation. IDP designed this system to more efficiently collect the paper records this cycle. The overwhelming majority of these documents have now been collected. Per IDP rules, these documents are stored offsite through a secure chain of custody."
Newspaper board says Iowa, NH should no longer vote firstFeb. 5, 202005:52
Biden addresses Iowa loss: 'We took a gut punch'
Biden addressed supporters in New Hampshire on Wednesday, his only campaign event of the day before a prime-time televised town hall.
"I am not going to sugarcoat it. We took a gut punch in Iowa, the whole process took a gut punch. But look, this isn't the first time in my life I've been knocked down," he said.
"I'm going to fight for this nomination, and I'm going to fight for it here in New Hampshire and in Nevada and then South Carolina and beyond, because I know there are an awful lot of folks out there who are writing off this campaign," he added. "But I'll tell you what — they've been trying to do that from the moment I entered the race. Well, I got news for them. I'm not going anywhere. I'm not going anywhere. I'm counting on New Hampshire. We are going to come back."
Iowa caucusgoer pulls Buttigieg vote after learning he's gay, viral video shows
The Time magazine cover photo didn’t do it. Nor did the March appearance on ABC’s “The View” or a year’s worth of digital and television news stories.
It was not until Monday night — after casting her caucus vote for presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg — that an Iowa Democratic caucus voter, known only as “Geert,” first learned that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is gay and married a man in 2018.
“Are you saying he has a same-sex partner?” the woman asked in a now viral video that has garnered almost 3 million views on Twitter. “Are you kidding?”
A person nearby confirmed that information, saying “He’s married to him, yeah,” referring to Chasten Buttigieg.
“Then I don’t want anybody like that in the White House,” the shocked caucusgoer said. “So, can I have my card back?”
Nikki van den Heever, a Buttigieg campaign precinct captain, made an effort to appeal to the voter, who was otherwise unidentified in the video.
“The whole point of it is, though, he’s a human being, right? Just like you and me, and it shouldn’t really matter,” she said.
Read more about the viral exchange here and watch below:
Iowa voter shocked to learn Buttigieg is gay, asks to change voteFeb. 5, 202002:20
Biden downplays potential Iowa loss, pivots to next early states
CONCORD, N.H. — Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday downplayed his potential fourth place loss in the Iowa Caucus by pointing out that there are three early primary states left in the cycle that he could still win.
Campaigning in New Hampshire, which is just days away from holding the first primary of the Democratic race, Biden said that while he wants “to do well in Iowa,” the first four states are an essential part of winning the nomination.
“I count to four. The first four are the key,” he said to reporters. “Two caucuses and two primaries. And so we'll see.”
In the final days leading up to Iowa, Biden told caucus-goers that they do not necessarily pick the nominee but instead have the power to open the gate to several candidates in an effort to narrow the field.
Looking ahead to New Hampshire, Biden asked voters gathered in the state capital to get him through to the next round since they “set the tone for the whole, whole rest of the race.”
Biden was succinct at the event, pointing out later to reporters that the full results of Iowa aren’t in yet —especially in rural counties that he courted heavily.
“At this rate, New Hampshire may get the first vote after all,” Biden told the audience of roughly 175 people. “I’d like you to rocket me out of here to make sure this thing works, OK?”
Biden also told reporters that he would not contest the results of the Iowa caucus, and pointed out that his campaign will wait until all of the results go public.
On topics other than the caucus debacle, Biden ticked through his qualifications that make him deserving of the presidency.
Biden also took direct swipes at Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on his "Medicare for All" plan, suggesting that Sanders has flipped on explaining funding for his plans and addressed his own health care plans.
“I'm not suggesting that those who are for Medicare for All are playing with people, but … you've got to be able to get something done,” Biden said. “Who's going to support a plan that doesn't specify how much it costs or say how he's going to pay for it?”
Biden then promised voters that if such a plan were to pass, “the middle class is going to pay a big, big premium.”
Warren touts ties to Obama in new ad
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is highlighting her relationship with former President Barack Obama in a new digital ad out today, targeting New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina voters.
The new ad — reported first by NBC News — comes as Joe Biden, Obama's vice president, falters in Iowa, and on the same day that Michael Bloomberg also debuted an ad featuring his work with Obama.
The ad, titled "Elizabeth understands,” begins with a 2010 Rose Garden address, where Obama lauds Warren for her work fighting for the middle class.
“She’s a janitor’s daughter who has become one of the country’s fiercest advocates for the middle class,” Obama says at the top, his voice present throughout the ad. “She came up with an idea for a new, independent agency standing up for consumers and middle-class families.”
On the campaign trail, Warren often ends her town halls telling audiences about her time fighting to build the Consumer Protection Finance Bureau during the Obama administration, a message that ties into an overall theme in her campaign: She’s a fighter.
The ad also touches on that message, too, with a line from Obama, referring to the uphill battle Warren faced while trying to start the consumer bureau.
“She’s done it while facing some very tough opposition. Fortunately, she’s very tough,” he said.
Warren: 'Our democracy hangs in the balance'
Warren: 'Our democracy hangs in the balance'Feb. 5, 202007:02
Klobuchar: 'Whenever people get to know me, I do well'
When asked about the partial Iowa results, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told reporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday night that she does well when "people get to know me."
Asked about Pete Buttigieg claiming victory before any of the results were released, Klobuchar said, “He has raised money, and that is true. But at some point, when you look at the big money that's going on from some of these candidates, people are going to be tuning in, they're going to be watching the debates, they're going to be getting to know the candidates, and whenever people get to know me, I do well.”
Asked for her thoughts on the irregularities in determining the caucus results, Klobuchar said she doesn’t blame the Iowa Democratic Party “for trying to be really careful,” and added, “I don't think there's any kind of trickery going on. I think that it was just a mess-up with the system. I know they've apologized, and hopefully we will get the results by tomorrow.”
She also said she was proud of her team's efforts leading up to the first-in-the-nation caucuses.
“I know that we are still getting the results in from Iowa,” she said in starting off her remarks. "But I am so proud of the work that our team did. As I've said from the beginning, I announced in the middle of a blizzard, and a lot of people didn't even predict that I could get through the announcement. I knew New Hampshire would understand.”