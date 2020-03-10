Six states will hold Democratic presidential nominating contests Tuesday, when more than 350 delegates will be at stake — the fourth largest day on the primary calendar for the Democratic candidates.
In the week since Super Tuesday, the Democratic field has winnowed to two main candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden, who will compete for delegates in states including Missouri, Washington and Michigan, which has 125 delegates — more than a third of the total available to Democrats on Tuesday.
Polling shows Biden with big leads over Sanders in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, although the former vice president has only a slim lead over Sanders in Washington.
Bill de Blasio wants Warren to endorse Sanders
Kansas City's mayor says he got turned away from his polling place
Missouri has experienced minor technical issues as its primary election is underway.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted a video that he had been turned away at the polls this morning. "I wasn’t in the system even though I’ve voted there for 11 years, including for myself four times!" he wrote.
But that was the result of a simple user error, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft told NBC News.
"He's in the system. He's registered. He has been registered. The poll worker misspelled his name," Ashcroft said.
Missouri does not require voters to present identification when voting, but Ashcroft said he recommended voters present them to avoid misspellings.
Other voters reported glitches that prevented them from voting normally.
Adam Rygiol, 34, said that even though registration tablets at his polling location in Jackson County, MO, recognized he was eligible to vote, he and another man couldn't complete their ballot normally, and had to sign provisional ballots.
"My understanding is that some of those tablets were not communicating with each other between 6:00 and 6:30" in Jackson and St. Louis Counties, Ashcroft said, but that affected voters could vote provisionally, and that the problem had since been resolved.
What the polls show for Biden and Sanders in Michigan and elsewhere
Democratic voters in six states will make their choices for president known Tuesday, when more than 350 delegates are at stake.
Joe Biden has been rising in the polls since his Super Tuesday surge — when he won 10 states, building on a decisive victory in South Carolina — but Bernie Sanders will compete in several states that handed him victories in 2016.
Everything you need to know about Tuesday's primaries
There are primaries in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington and caucuses in North Dakota on Tuesday, and the results in most of the states should be known within hours of the polls closing — 8 p.m. ET for the earliest states and 11 p.m. ET for the latest.