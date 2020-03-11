Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in Michigan in a setback for Bernie Sanders, NBC News projects.
Biden also won in Mississippi and Missouri, according to NBC News — with results in three other states still to come. More than 350 delegates are at stake Tuesday — the fourth largest day on the primary calendar for the Democratic candidates.
In the week since Super Tuesday, the Democratic field has winnowed to two main candidates, Sanders and Biden, and the hunt for delegates has intensified. Michigan represents more than a third of the total available to Democrats on Tuesday with 125.
Sanders press secretary downplays Tuesday losses, touts upcoming debate
NBC News Exit Poll: Late-deciding Washington voters go for Biden
Nearly all of Washington’s vote is cast by mail and balloting started on Feb. 21, just as Bernie Sanders was scoring wins in the first few contests. Among the 1 in 4 primary voters in Washington who say they settled on a candidate in February, 35 percent supported Biden and 25 percent backed Sanders, the NBC News Exit Poll found. Candidates who have since dropped out of the race also received support from this group, including 19 percent for Warren and 10 percent for Bloomberg.
The NBC News Exit Poll finds that Biden had a much bigger advantage among the one in three primary voters who waited until this month to decide. He has a 64 percent to 17 percent advantage over Sanders among this group.
NBC News Exit Poll: In Washington, gender gap in vote preferences, enthusiasm for candidates
As Democratic voters cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Washington state, the NBC News Exit Poll shows a large gender gap in vote preferences among men and women.
Whereas women favor Joe Biden by a double-digit margin, men narrowly split for Bernie Sanders: 40 percent of Democratic men support Sanders compared with 35 percent who cast ballots for Biden. And though Elizabeth Warren dropped out well after votes had already been cast in the vote-by-mail state, women voted for her at higher rates compared with male voters.
Gender gaps in Washington also correspond to enthusiasm for the eventual Democratic nominee. Overall, nearly half of the women and men casting ballots in the Democratic primary in Washington say they would be enthusiastic or satisfied if either Biden or Sanders were the eventual nominee.
But men are more likely than women to say they would only be satisfied if Sanders was the eventual nominee: 23 percent of men compared with 16 percent of women.
In contrast, women are more likely to say they would only be satisfied with Biden as the Democratic Party’s nominee against President Donald Trump this November.
Biden reaches out to Sanders and his supporters in post-election speech
Biden reached out to Sanders and his supporters in his post-election speech Tuesday night, coming on the tails of what's already been a very successful night for the former vice president — one that looks to have seriously wounded the Vermont senator's chances of winning the Democratic nomination.
"I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion," Biden said. "We share a common goal. Together, we will defeat Donald Trump. We will defeat him together."
Biden opened his address talking about the coronavirus and his canceled Cleveland rally, saying he will have much more to say on it during a Thursday speech focused on the crisis.
"This whole coronavirus issue is a matter of presidential leadership," he said,
He then proceeded to discuss his surging campaign, which he said was declared "dead" by pundits and experts just weeks earlier.
"Now we're very much alive," he said, adding that his comeback is "more than a comeback" but "a comeback for the soul of this nation."
His goal, Biden said, is to return "decency and honor to the White House," and he talked of expanding health care, taking on the gun lobby, bolstering the middle class and America's presence on the world stage.
The "days of divisiveness will soon be over," he said, adding that America is "better than this moment that we're in."
Washington, Idaho polls close, and the races are too early to call
Polls have closed in the final two states of the evening — Washington and Idaho — but the two races are too early to call, according to NBC News projections.
Polls closed in the two states at 11:00 p.m. ET.
In Washington, 89 pledged delegates are up for grabs, while in Idaho, 20 are at stake.
NBC News Exit Poll: Biden wins white, college-educated women
Before she dropped out of the race, Elizabeth Warren counted white women with a college degree among her core blocs of support. This group represents one-fifth of all Democratic primary voters to date but made up nearly twice that portion in Warren’s camp. A key question coming into today was where that support would go.
Biden appears to be the big winner among this group, going from 30 percent support among white, college-educated women in prior contests to 55 percent today, according to an NBC News Exit Poll.
Sanders also made gains with this group, but by a much smaller margin, going from 21 percent to 30 percent.
It’s worth noting that 1 in 4 white women with a college degree were supporting candidates other than Biden, Sanders and Warren in prior contests. It is likely that much of their support went to Biden after those other candidates ended their presidential campaigns.
Sanders won't speak Tuesday night
Sanders, who as of 10:30 p.m. ET had yet to win a single one of Tuesday's contests, does not plan on speaking Tuesday night, a senior aide to the Vermont senator told NBC News.
After canceling a rally in Cleveland due to the concerns over the coronavirus, Sanders flew back to Burlington, Vermont, earlier Tuesday night.
NBC News has projected Biden victories over Sanders in the Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi primaries. North Dakota’s caucuses remain too early to call and polls in Washington state and Idaho close later in the evening.
NBC News Exit Poll: State voters were looking for different candidate qualities
According to the NBC News Exit Poll, Democratic primary voters in 2020 have value two candidate qualities — the ability to bring about needed change and the ability to unite the country — when deciding how to vote.
About one third each have looked for someone who can bring about change or for someone who can unite the country. The NBC News Exit Poll finds there is a difference of opinion across the four largest states voting today as to which quality mattered the most.
Voters in Michigan and Missouri were more likely than those in Mississippi and Washington to want a change agent.
The opposite was true for wanting a uniter. The 40 percent in Michigan who were looking to bring about change was close to the high mark set in Vermont (43 percent), while Washington’s 26 percent who want change is second lowest after Colorado (19 percent).
On the other hand, the 41 percent in Washington who want to unite the country matches the prior high set in Colorado, while Michigan’s 28 percent result on this quality comes in under the prior low set by Vermont and South Carolina (29 percent each).
The view from Biden world tonight
The Biden campaign had hoped to mark tonight’s primary with a big rally in Cleveland, getting a jump-start on next week’s Ohio primary. One consequence of tonight’s abrupt location change is that the former vice president can celebrate another night of significant wins with dozens of young campaign workers who have made their way here from the downtown Philadelphia headquarters to the National Constitution Center, where the backdrop for Biden’s remarks will be an array of state flags.
Biden advisers say they're of course happy with the topline results — early calls in Mississippi, Missouri and the big prize of Michigan. Michigan is especially a welcome result that the Biden team had been carefully managing expectations about all week, given what Bernie Sanders did to Hillary Clinton there in 2016 and the fact that up until very recently, the Biden team has not been able to afford its own polling for months.
But below the toppling results, Biden's analytics team is closely looking at two big data points that will be key to their strategy and messaging: overall turnout and results from specific heavily targeted congressional districts.
Going forward, Biden’s remarks on the coronavirus Thursday will be the latest effort by the campaign to seize what they see as a presidential moment when the country needs reassurance at a time of crisis. Campaign events already scheduled in states beyond Thursday’s canceled Tampa rally (Chicago on Friday, and Miami on Monday) are certainly subject to change as they evaluate the recommendations from experts and take their cues from local leadership, as the Biden team did from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday.
Clyburn: Cancel the primary if Sanders loses big tonight
If Joe Biden wins really big tonight, Rep. Jim Clyburn wants the Democratic National Committee to end the primary.
The South Carolina Democrat — whose endorsement of the former vice president propelled him to a decisive victory in the state, a pivotal moment for the campaign — said the DNC should cancel the rest of the primary if Sanders does poorly.
"I think we will be at the point where Joe Biden will be the prohibitive nominee of the party and I think the DNC, the Democratic National Committee should step in, make an assessment and determination whether or not we should have any more debates," he said on NPR.
Andrew Yang endorses Biden
Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden on CNN on Tuesday night.
Yang's endorsement came after Biden won Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi, according to an NBC News projection.
Yang is the latest ex-candidate to throw his support behind the former vice president. Biden has also picked up endorsements from Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Mike Bloomberg and Amy Klobuchar in recent days as he shores up support in the center-left lane.