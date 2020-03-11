Joe Biden ‘is consolidating the Democratic party,’ analyst says

Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in Michigan Tuesday, NBC News projected, and further extended his delegate lead over Bernie Sanders with additional wins in Mississippi and Missouri and Idaho.
Sanders won North Dakota, NBC News projected Wednesday morning, but Washington's primary election was still too early to call. More than 350 delegates will ultimately be allocated from the six states that voted Tuesday — the fourth-largest day on the primary calendar for the Democratic candidates.
Highlights from Tuesday's election:
- After several wins, Biden reaches out to Sanders and his supporters.
- Beating President Trump is a top priority for a majority of Democratic voters, according to NBC News exit polls.
Key takeaways from election night — and they aren't good news for Sanders
Bernie Sanders lost his make-or-break state of Michigan and Joe Biden delivered big victories that led Democratic elites to confidently declare him their presumptive nominee, marking a dizzying turnaround after the former vice president began the primaries 0-for-3.
Biden also won Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho, while Sanders prevailed in North Dakota, according to NBC News projections. Washington state, where the candidates were running neck and neck, was still too close to call on Wednesday, but Sanders appeared to be underperforming in most states that voted Tuesday compared to the huge victories he scored in them in his unsuccessful campaign in 2016.
Biden also expanded his already substantial lead in delegates.
Here's why Sanders' theory of the case fell short and four other takeaways from a pivotal night in the 2020 election.
After Tuesday primaries, can Sanders catch Biden?
ANALYSIS: Sanders divided Democrats and handed Biden the lion's share
Bernie Sanders is running the wrong campaign at the wrong time, and that is the greatest gift he could give Joe Biden.
In an election season in which most Democratic voters told candidates, party leaders and pollsters they cared only about beating President Donald Trump, Sanders focused first on smashing party pillars with a purist brand of progressive politics that demonized Democrats nearly as much as Republicans.
He chose to divide a party desperate for unity, and he ended up with the smaller share. Now, the rest of the party has turned on him.
Joe Biden becomes the turnout candidate
Sanders wins North Dakota, NBC News projects
Bernie Sanders has won North Dakota's Democratic caucus, NBC News projected Wednesday morning.
With 72 percent of the vote in, Sanders leads Biden in the state 53.3 percent to 39.8 percent as of 8 a.m.
So far, Sanders has picked up 8 delegates in the state and Biden has picked up 6.
Even with Sanders’ projected win, Biden still leads Sanders in the overall delegate count nationally, with Biden receiving 837 delegates to Sanders' 689.
Biden wins Idaho Democratic primary, NBC News projects
Biden wins the Idaho Democratic primary over Sanders, NBC News projects.
With 20 delegates up for grabs, Idaho was one of the smaller delegate prizes of the Democratic contests Tuesday night, and Sanders is likely to earn pledged delegates in the state.
With 96 percent of the vote counted, Biden led Sanders by 48.4 percent to 42.5 percent.
As of 1:15 a.m. ET Wednesday, NBC News projected that Biden will be awarded nine pledged delegates from the state and that Sanders will be awarded eight.
Biden promises 'bold progressive vision' after primary wins
Washington primary too close to call, NBC News projects
The Democratic primary in Washington is too close to call, NBC News projects.
With 68 percent of the vote counted, Biden and Sanders were tied at 32.7 percent — with Biden ahead by a margin of 60 votes.
In Washington, 89 pledged delegates are at stake.
NBC News Exit Poll: Late-deciding Washington voters go for Biden
Nearly all of Washington’s vote is cast by mail and balloting started on Feb. 21, just as Bernie Sanders was scoring wins in the first few contests. Among the 1 in 4 primary voters in Washington who say they settled on a candidate in February, 35 percent supported Biden and 25 percent backed Sanders, the NBC News Exit Poll found. Candidates who have since dropped out of the race also received support from this group, including 19 percent for Warren and 10 percent for Bloomberg.
The NBC News Exit Poll finds that Biden had a much bigger advantage among the one in three primary voters who waited until this month to decide. He has a 64 percent to 17 percent advantage over Sanders among this group.