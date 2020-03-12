Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in Michigan Tuesday, NBC News projected, and further extended his delegate lead over Bernie Sanders with additional wins in Mississippi and Missouri and Idaho.
Sanders won North Dakota, NBC News projected Wednesday morning, but Washington's primary election remains too close to call. More than 350 delegates will ultimately be allocated from the six states that voted Tuesday — the fourth-largest day on the primary calendar for the Democratic candidates.
Highlights from Tuesday's election:
Live Blog
Biden names Jen O'Malley Dillion as new campaign manager
Former Vice President Joe Biden is naming Jen O’Malley Dillion as his new campaign manager, a major organizational shake-up that comes as he prepares to expand his campaign operations and shift his focus to the general election.
O’Malley Dillion, 43, was the deputy campaign manager for President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign and served as the executive director for the Democratic National Committee during Obama’s first term.
Most recently, O’Malley Dillion joined former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s long-shot presidential bid as campaign manager based in El Paso. O’Rourke dropped out of the race in November and endorsed Biden in March.
The Democratic National Committee on Thursday announced that Sunday's primary debate will be moved from Phoenix to Washington, D.C., as the nation grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier this week, as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders began canceling campaign rallies, the DNC announced the debate would no longer feature a live audience while CNN, the debate's host, said the traditional spin and press rooms would be scrapped.
"Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience," DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.
Biden's delicate dance to win over the 'Bernie Brothers'
Joe Biden is winning the delegate race over Bernie Sanders. Now comes the hard part — winning over Sanders' supporters.
"Bernie brothers," as Biden himself called them at a fundraiser last week, are known for their loyalty to the senator from Vermont and their defections in 2016 to Donald Trump and third-party candidates may have contributed to Hillary Clinton's loss.
At the end of their long, bitter primary, Clinton put the onus on Sanders to bring his backers into the fold. To avoid a repeat of four years ago, Biden will likely have to be more proactive and not count on Sanders to do the work unifying the party for him — even if that means the former vice president will have to turn the other cheek to ongoing attacks and rein in his own supporters' desire to gloat or to speed Sanders' exit.
Biden changes two upcoming rallies to 'virtual events' due to coronavirus
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden has changed two upcoming campaign events to be "virtual events" with no large crowds attending.
A previously scheduled Friday event in Chicago and a previously scheduled Monday event in Miami will now both be "virtual" events, Biden’s campaign said Wednesday.
"The health and safety of the public is our number one priority. We have been and will continue to consult with relevant officials, including our recently announced Public Health Advisory Committee, regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for staff and supporters," the campaign said. "As a result of those conversations and at the request of elected officials in Illinois and Florida, we will no longer hold large crowd events on Friday and Monday in those states."
The campaign said it will provide additional details about the format and timing of the virtual events — and on future campaign events — "in the coming days."
Biden campaign forms coronavirus advisory committee
Joe Biden's presidential campaign has formed a public health advisory committee to assist it with responding to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
In a statement, the Biden campaign said it formed the body "to provide science-based, expert advice regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for the candidate, staff, and supporters."
"Members of the committee will provide ongoing counsel to the campaign, which will in turn continue to update the public regarding operational decisions," the campaign said.
The campaign said the committee would consist of six members — all doctors or former government officials — including Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a noted oncologist, the vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and the brother of former Obama chief of staff, Rahm Emanual.
The formation of the committee comes one day after Biden canceled a campaign event Thursday in Tampa, Fla., and replaced it with a speech on the coronavirus epidemic in his hometown, Wilmington, Del.