March 17 Democratic primaries live updates: States vote amid outbreak fears

Tuesday's primaries are the first since Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Voters in Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona will cast ballots in primaries on March 17, 2019.
Voters in Arizona, Florida and Illinois will cast ballots in primaries on Tuesday, March 17, 2019.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

Tuesday's primary contests are the first since President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak, which has sickened more than 5,000 people in the U.S., is thrusting the Democratic primary into uncertainty, with some states postponing their elections and the candidates forgoing rallies for virtual events.

In Ohio, polls were ordered closed as a public health measure after a judge declined the governor's request to postpone the election. Primary contests in Illinois, Arizona and Florida are going ahead Tuesday as scheduled.

Highlights from the March 17 Democratic primaries:

Allan Smith

1h ago / 7:06 PM UTC

Ohio primary called off at last minute due to health emergency

Ohio primary postponed due to growing coronavirus concerns

March 17, 202002:12

Ohio's Tuesday primary was called off at the last minute on Monday night due to a health emergency posed by the coronavirus.

The election was thrust into chaos on Monday after Gov. Mike DeWine said the state would not open polls because of the coronavirus outbreak. His comments come after a judge declined to postpone the contest until June.

"During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus," DeWine said in a statement posted to Twitter.

DeWine said that state Health Department Director Amy Acton would "order the polls closed as a health emergency." Acton did just that late Monday night.

Read the full story here.

Suzanne Gamboa and Carmen Sesin

3h ago / 5:32 PM UTC

Latino voters to show electoral clout in Florida, Arizona Democratic primaries

MIAMI — In the months leading to the presidential primaries Tuesday in Florida and Arizona, the names Fidel Castro and Joe Arpaio have become part of the mix for Latino voters as they choose between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

But the escalating coronavirus pandemic has made the issues surrounding the late Cuban communist leader and the ex-sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, secondary to whether to venture to the polls at all.

Florida and Arizona, as well as Illinois are going forward with their primaries despite the national emergency over the outbreak; Ohio's is postponed.

Latinos make up 20.5 percent of eligible voters in Florida and 23.6 percent in Arizona, according to the Pew Research Center.

Read more here.

