The Nevada caucuses kick off on Saturday following a fiery debate among the candidates earlier in the week, marking the first contest in the Democratic presidential primary to be held in a Western state following New Hampshire and the chaos that was the Iowa caucuses.
It's also the first test for the Democratic hopefuls — save for Mike Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot — in a state with a significant non-white segment of its electorate. Tens of thousands of Nevadans have already voted early, but the rest will head to almost 2,100 caucus sites across the state Saturday to make their choices.
- Read how the Nevada caucuses work: Check-in begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The actual call to caucus is at 3 p.m ET/12 p.m. PT.
- Track the number of delegates each candidate has won so far.
- Click here for the state by state primary results and here for the Nevada results as they start coming in.
Follow the latest updates below:
Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.
Live Blog
Which Democratic candidate will win the Latino vote? Nevada is the first test.
LAS VEGAS — José Ramirez used to go door to door preaching the word as a Jehovah's Witness. Now he's knocking on the doors of Latinos as a Bernie Sanders evangelist.
It's his second time working on Sanders' campaigns, and he has stepped up his game, from calling potential voters on Sanders' behalf in 2016 to block walking in Latino-heavy East Las Vegas.
"I will not let any opportunity pass by that I can [to] help elect Bernie," Ramirez said.
Early voting began Saturday in Nevada ahead of the state's caucus on Feb. 22nd, which will give Democrats their first substantial feedback from Latino voters on their presidential candidates.
While Latinos voted in Iowa and New Hampshire and efforts were made to increase participation, Nevada has a larger, far more active Latino electorate.
Nevada has made itself a key part of the Democratic process, not only as the first-in-the-West caucus, but also by showing how Democrats could win by harnessing Latino votes.
Election Confessions, Nevada edition
This is Nevada’s week to choose. Nevada, considered something of bellwether, will be the first Western state to assign its delegates for the 2020 presidential election when it holds completes its caucuses Saturday.
Unsurprisingly, many of its residents have already made a decision.
NBC News asked readers to share their innermost thoughts about the slate of Democrats and Republicans in the 2020 presidential race, and people in Nevada answered.
“None of these candidates are strong enough,” one reader wrote.
“I secretly hope some in the GOP stands up to impeach Trump,” another wrote.
Here’s what Nevadans really think about the candidates and the 2020 presidential election.
Democratic candidates flock to Nevada ahead of caucuses
Democratic candidates flock to Nevada ahead of caucusesFeb. 16, 202002:01
Who won the Democratic debate in Las Vegas?
LAS VEGAS — Mike Bloomberg became a piñata, and Elizabeth Warren resurrected her feisty side.
The Democratic candidates formed a circular firing squad Wednesday night, with arrows flying in all directions and fights breaking out among a seemingly infinite permutation of candidates on matters from health care policy to lewd comments about women
The debate was not only Bloomberg's first time on a presidential debate stage; it was also the first night of his surging 2020 campaign that wasn't choreographed. The result: He faced direct criticism from rivals he has bested in recent polls. It was the most contentious evening of the nine faceoffs so far, coming three days before the candidates face the most diverse voting electorate yet in their quest to make Donald Trump a one-term president.
Here's a look at who was the most aggressive, who took the toughest punches and who missed their marks over the course of the debate, which was hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Telemundo and The Nevada Independent.
Find out who won the debate here.
For more debate coverage, check out the NBC News live blog or watch highlights below: