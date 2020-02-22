The Nevada caucuses kick off on Saturday following a fiery debate among the candidates earlier in the week, marking the first contest in the Democratic presidential primary to be held in a Western state following New Hampshire and the chaos that was the Iowa caucuses.
It's also the first test for the Democratic hopefuls — save for Mike Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot — in a state with a significant non-white segment of its electorate. Tens of thousands of Nevadans have already voted early, but the rest will head to almost 2,100 caucus sites across the state Saturday to make their choices.
- Read how the Nevada caucuses work: Check-in begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The actual call to caucus is at 3 p.m ET/12 p.m. PT.
Follow the latest updates below:
Twitter suspends pro-Bloomberg accounts for violating manipulation and spam policies
WASHINGTON — Twitter said it was suspending dozens of accounts that have been pushing content in favor of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign.
Twitter confirmed late Friday that it was suspending the accounts because it said that they were violating the platform’s manipulation and spam policies.
"We have taken enforcement action on a group of accounts for violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam," a Twitter spokesperson said.
Warren raises more than $14 million ahead of Nevada caucuses, campaign says
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign said Saturday afternoon that it more than surpassed its fundraising goal ahead of the Nevada caucuses, raising more than $14 million before the primary.
The Democratic contender from Massachusetts' campaign tweeted that since it announced a goal of raising $7 million before the Nevada caucuses, it has raised more than double that amount.
The tweet then leads to a fundraising page soliciting more donations from grassroots supporters.
Klobuchar signs up supporters
Voters can now start to check in
The Nevada caucuses officially kicked off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Saturday with voters checking in for the election contest at nearly 2,100 different sites across the state.
Voters will get to begin caucusing in just a couple hours at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.
Pigeons with MAGA hats glued to their heads released in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Pigeons with tiny Make American Great Again hats glued to their heads were released in downtown Las Vegas this week in what appears to be a sarcastic statement of loyalty to President Donald Trump and a mock protest of Nevada's coming Democratic presidential caucuses.
A group calling itself P.U.T.I.N., Pigeons United To Interfere Now, claimed responsibility for the stunt. The pigeons were set loose Tuesday, according to the group.
Twenty-five pigeons were released, 24 of them wearing hats and one donning a Trump-style wig, the group said Thursday in an email to NBC News.
Nevada Dems say they registered over 10,000 people during early voting
Nevada Democrats say they registered more than 10,000 voters as Democrats during early voting.
As a reminder, almost 75,000 people early voted in the Nevada caucuses. There are currently almost 700,000 registered Democrats in all of Nevada, per the January 2020 Secretary of State info.
How Nevada's caucus results will be reported — with some help from Google
After an app contributed to widespread problems with Iowa’s caucus reporting, Nevada Democrats scrapped plans to use similar apps made by the same developer. They’ve since turned to a homebrewed solution.
The counts and delegates will be calculated and assigned two ways: a paper “Math Poster” worksheet hung on the wall at the precinct locations, and an off-the-shelf Google Forms app loaded onto an iPad provided by the state party, according to publicly available caucus training slides prepared by the party. The party calls the Google system the “Caucus Calculator.”
Both the calculator system and the poster will be used to log caucusgoers and help calculate a candidate’s viability at each location. Each candidate must meet a precinct-specific minimum threshold of support to be considered viable.
For Nevada Republicans it's a normal Saturday
LAS VEGAS — While Democratic voters here will flock to caucus sites to express their preference in their party’s nominating contest, Republican voters will go about their day as normal.
That’s because the Republican Party voted last year to cancel its caucus.
The decision was made to help clear the path to re-election for President Donald Trump. By canceling its caucus, the party ensures that voters don’t have the opportunity to formally put their support behind a different Republican candidate for president.
Click here for the full story.