The Nevada caucuses are underway on Saturday following a fiery debate among the candidates earlier in the week, marking the first contest in the Democratic presidential primary to be held in a Western state following New Hampshire and the chaos that was the Iowa caucuses.
It's also the first test for the Democratic hopefuls — save for Mike Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot — in a state with a significant non-white segment of its electorate. Tens of thousands of Nevadans have already voted early, but others have headed to almost 2,100 caucus sites across the state Saturday to make their choices.
- It's too early to call, but Sanders has a significant lead in initial preference results.
- Read how the Nevada caucuses work: Check-in began at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The actual call to caucus is at 3 p.m ET/12 p.m. PT.
Follow the latest updates below:
NBC News Entrance Poll: Nevada Democratic caucusgoers are the most diverse electorate in 2020 contests so far
Participants in Saturday's Democratic caucuses in Nevada are much more racially diverse than voters in any presidential contest so far this year, early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll show.
Seventeen percent of Democratic caucusgoers are Latino; 10 percent are black; and 34 percent in total are people of color. That’s a huge leap in diversity from the Democratic electorates in Iowa (where people of color made up just 9 percent of voters) and New Hampshire (11 percent).
Compared to the previous two states, Saturday’s Nevada electorate looks much more like Democrats nationwide: In 2018, 41 percent of those voting for Democratic congressional candidates were people of color.
Biden posts photo with Cher along with a play on her lyrics
Nevada caucuses set to kick off amid fears of — and plans to avoid — a repeat of Iowa debacle
LAS VEGAS — The Nevada caucuses, the third contest in the 2020 Democratic primary and a first test of candidates' support among a more diverse electorate, will kick off here soon, with Democrats across the nation closely watching how voters choose — and hoping the event doesn’t resemble the disaster that struck Iowa’s nominating contest earlier this month.
The call to caucus officially starts at precincts around the state at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. local time), with check-in having begun two hours earlier.
What happens after doors close is anyone’s guess.
The actual caucusing will conclude within the hour, and in theory, results could be available a short time after that.
But, politics watchers, citing the debacle in Iowa, aren’t necessarily counting on it.
It's Nevada, so a deck of cards comes into play if there's a tie
Voters head in, prepare to caucus
Where are the adult volunteers?
At Rancho High School, a caucus location just outside of Las Vegas with 11 precincts, almost all the volunteers are high school students — many who aren't even old enough to vote and trained Friday night.
The only adult volunteer currently on hand is the caucus lead, who happens to be their social studies teacher.
They are actively looking for more adult volunteers here to coach the kids through the process.
By Anna Sundberg
Twitter suspends pro-Bloomberg accounts for violating manipulation and spam policies
WASHINGTON — Twitter said it was suspending dozens of accounts that have been pushing content in favor of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign.
Twitter confirmed late Friday that it was suspending the accounts because it said that they were violating the platform’s manipulation and spam policies.
"We have taken enforcement action on a group of accounts for violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam," a Twitter spokesperson said.
Warren raises more than $14 million ahead of Nevada caucuses, campaign says
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign said Saturday afternoon that it more than surpassed its fundraising goal ahead of the Nevada caucuses, raising more than $14 million before the primary.
The Democratic contender from Massachusetts' campaign tweeted that since it announced a goal of raising $7 million before the Nevada caucuses, it has raised more than double that amount.
The tweet then leads to a fundraising page soliciting more donations from grassroots supporters.
Klobuchar signs up supporters
Voters can now start to check in
The Nevada caucuses officially kicked off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Saturday with voters checking in for the election contest at nearly 2,100 different sites across the state.
Voters will get to begin caucusing in just a couple hours at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.