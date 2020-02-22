The Nevada caucuses are underway on Saturday following a fiery debate among the candidates earlier in the week, marking the first contest in the Democratic presidential primary to be held in a Western state following New Hampshire and the chaos that was the Iowa caucuses.
It's also the first test for the Democratic hopefuls — save for Mike Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot — in a state with a significant non-white segment of its electorate. Tens of thousands of Nevadans have already voted early, but others have headed to almost 2,100 caucus sites across the state Saturday to make their choices.
- It's too early to call, but Sanders has a significant lead in initial preference results.
- Read how the Nevada caucuses work: Check-in began at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The actual call to caucus began at 3 p.m ET/12 p.m. PT.
- Track the number of delegates each candidate has won so far.
- Click here for the state-by-state primary results and here for the Nevada results as they start coming in.
Julián Castro helps caucus for Warren
NBC News Entrance Poll: Sanders dominates among Nevada caucusgoers who prioritize issues over beating Trump
Bernie Sanders has a wide lead in the Nevada Democratic presidential caucuses among voters who prioritize a candidate who agrees with them on issues over someone who can beat President Donald Trump.
Early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll show Sanders winning more than half of the initial preference votes among those who prioritize issues, far ahead of rivals Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. According to NBC News, the race is currently too early to call, but Sanders has a significant lead in the initial preference vote based on early entrance polls.
Support for Sanders is more muted among Nevada Democrats who’d rather nominate a candidate who can beat Trump: Sanders is vying with moderate rivals Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg for the lead with these voters.
Entry polls show breakdown of Nevada's of early votersFeb. 22, 202002:50
Too early to call in Nevada, but Sanders has a significant lead in initial preference results
LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Democratic caucus on Saturday is too early to call after precinct locations closed their doors, according to NBC News.
Bernie Sanders has a significant lead in the initial preference results based on early entrance polls, NBC News projected.
Sanders' projected lead in voters' initial preference came as doors at caucus sites across the state closed promptly at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. local time).
NBC News Entrance Poll: Liberals, Latinos and young voters power Sanders to significant early lead in Nevada
Bernie Sanders saw a groundswell of support from young, liberal voters in Saturday’s Nevada Democratic caucuses. Early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll show Sanders also found strong backing among the state’s Latino voters. According to NBC News, the race is currently too early to call but Sanders has a significant lead in the initial preference vote based on early entrance polls.
Sanders is overwhelming his rivals among the state’s youngest caucusgoers, capturing the votes of two-thirds of those age 17 to 29. The Vermont senator is also the clear favorite of Nevada Latino Democrats, winning about half of their votes. And as in previous contests, Sanders has garnered wide support from voters describing themselves as “very liberal.” Roughly half of these caucusgoers named him their first choice. He’s also winning half the votes of participants who favor replacing private insurance with a single government plan.
NBC News Entrance Poll: Nevada Democratic caucusgoers are the most diverse electorate in 2020 contests so far
Participants in Saturday's Democratic caucuses in Nevada are much more racially diverse than voters in any presidential contest so far this year, early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll show.
Seventeen percent of Democratic caucusgoers are Latino; 10 percent are black; and 34 percent in total are people of color. That’s a huge leap in diversity from the Democratic electorates in Iowa (where people of color made up just 9 percent of voters) and New Hampshire (11 percent).
Compared to the previous two states, Saturday’s Nevada electorate looks much more like Democrats nationwide: In 2018, 41 percent of those voting for Democratic congressional candidates were people of color.
Biden posts photo with Cher along with a play on her lyrics
Nevada caucuses set to kick off amid fears of — and plans to avoid — a repeat of Iowa debacle
LAS VEGAS — The Nevada caucuses, the third contest in the 2020 Democratic primary and a first test of candidates' support among a more diverse electorate, will kick off here soon, with Democrats across the nation closely watching how voters choose — and hoping the event doesn’t resemble the disaster that struck Iowa’s nominating contest earlier this month.
The call to caucus officially starts at precincts around the state at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. local time), with check-in having begun two hours earlier.
What happens after doors close is anyone’s guess.
The actual caucusing will conclude within the hour, and in theory, results could be available a short time after that.
But, politics watchers, citing the debacle in Iowa, aren’t necessarily counting on it.
It's Nevada, so a deck of cards comes into play if there's a tie
Voters head in, prepare to caucus
Where are the adult volunteers?
At Rancho High School, a caucus location just outside of Las Vegas with 11 precincts, almost all the volunteers are high school students — many who aren't even old enough to vote and trained Friday night.
The only adult volunteer currently on hand is the caucus lead, who happens to be their social studies teacher.
They are actively looking for more adult volunteers here to coach the kids through the process.
By Anna Sundberg