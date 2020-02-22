The Nevada caucuses are underway on Saturday following a fiery debate among the candidates earlier in the week, marking the first contest in the Democratic presidential primary to be held in a Western state following New Hampshire and the chaos that was the Iowa caucuses.
It's also the first test for the Democratic hopefuls — save for Mike Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot — in a state with a significant non-white segment of its electorate. Tens of thousands of Nevadans have already voted early, but others have headed to almost 2,100 caucus sites across the state Saturday to make their choices.
- It's too early to call, but Sanders has a significant lead in initial preference results.
- Read how the Nevada caucuses work: Check-in began at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The actual call to caucus began at 3 p.m ET/12 p.m. PT.
NBC News Entrance Poll: No significant bump for Warren among late-deciding voters in Nevada
Elizabeth Warren's performance in Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate failed to sway many late-deciding voters in Saturday’s Nevada Democratic caucuses.
Early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll show Warren in third place — at 17 percent — among Nevada Democrats who say they decided on their vote in the last few days; Bernie Sanders holds a thin lead among this group. Warren's performance among these voters isn't that different from her fourth-place standing among earlier deciders; 11 percent of those who decided before the last few days supported her.
According to NBC News, the race is currently too early to call, but Sanders has a significant lead in the initial preference vote based on early entrance polls.
'I love you!': Las Vegas voter gets emotional after meeting
While visiting a caucus site in Las Vegas, Biden was greeted by supporters including Tina Edwards, a retiree, who became overwhelmed with emotions when she saw Biden. “Mr. Joe Biden! I love you! Oh my goodness,” she said before embracing him and crying.
After her emotional encounter with Biden, Edwards told reporters off-camera that the former VP needs "to be my president" because she doesn’t "want to have to go through another four years of drinking" with President Donald Trump.
Why the long face, Pete?
Biden: Democratic primary a battle over 'what direction we take as a party'
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Saturday afternoon at a caucus location in Las Vegas that the Democratic primary is a battle over "what direction we take as a party."
Biden made the comment when asked if the primary is a battle over the soul of the Democratic Party.
"I think it matters a lot, whether or not what direction we take as a party," he told reporters after spending some time shaking hands and mingling with caucusgoers.
Biden said that the most important thing voters are looking for is "authenticity," to be able to deliver what a candidate says they plan to do as president.
"I mean it's just getting down to that, and that's the battle inside the party right now," he said. "And there is a lot of differences among us that are being made more obvious now."
Asked if the former vice president had confidence in the caucus process, Biden said he would be able to answer that once it's over. “This is a complicated process ... " he said. "We’ll see.”
On whether he thinks he could beat Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Saturday, Biden spoke about electability and said polls show that the former vice president would not only defeat Trump in a general election, but he'd also be able to help Democrats pick up House and Senate seats.
Bellagio workers raise signs for Sanders
Candidates show up at caucus sites to thank voters
Elizabeth Warren paid a visit to the Coronado High School caucus. She hugged supporters and shook their hands, thanking them for "participating in democracy."
"This is what it's all about," she said.
Pete Buttigieg visited Sierra Vista High School to meet with caucusgoers there.
Buttigieg says his focus for today is "making sure we have a very strong support and show well," especially considering this is the "most diverse electorate we’ve had yet." He called today a "great opportunity for us to show that broadening coalition."
Joe Biden visited a caucus location in Las Vegas, spending time shaking hands and mingling with caucus-goers waiting to register. He spent roughly half an hour making his way through the lines of caucusgoers, snapping selfies and asking them for their support.
Julián Castro helps caucus for Warren
NBC News Entrance Poll: Sanders dominates among Nevada caucusgoers who prioritize issues over beating Trump
Bernie Sanders has a wide lead in the Nevada Democratic presidential caucuses among voters who prioritize a candidate who agrees with them on issues over someone who can beat President Donald Trump.
Early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll show Sanders winning more than half of the initial preference votes among those who prioritize issues, far ahead of rivals Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. According to NBC News, the race is currently too early to call, but Sanders has a significant lead in the initial preference vote based on early entrance polls.
Support for Sanders is more muted among Nevada Democrats who’d rather nominate a candidate who can beat Trump: Sanders is vying with moderate rivals Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg for the lead with these voters.
Too early to call in Nevada, but Sanders has a significant lead in initial preference results
LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Democratic caucus on Saturday is too early to call after precinct locations closed their doors, according to NBC News.
Bernie Sanders has a significant lead in the initial preference results based on early entrance polls, NBC News projected.
Sanders' projected lead in voters' initial preference came as doors at caucus sites across the state closed promptly at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. local time).
