Voters in New Hampshire are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the second Democratic contest of the 2020 election.
All eyes are on the Granite State after last week's chaotic Iowa caucuses, where problems with the app used for reporting results delayed the outcome for days.
Primary watchers will be looking to see how Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders perform after their strong showing in Iowa. Tuesday could also be a key test for Elizabeth Warren and a lifeline for Joe Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa despite having been the national front-runner in polls for months.
Highlights from the New Hampshire primary:
- Iowa chaos raises New Hampshire stakes and reshapes Democratic contest.
- Candidates set for last-ditch pitch to voters as crucial New Hampshire vote nears.
- Warren ramps up Buttigieg hits ahead of New Hampshire vote.
- Biden, struggling in New Hampshire, looks to avoid a knock-out punch.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.
Live Blog
Warren keeps supporters fueled up
Biden says he's New Hampshire 'underdog," but still the best candidate to beat Trump
Former Vice President Joe Biden told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that he sees himself as the "underdog" in the New Hampshire primary after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses and with his rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., leading polls in the Granite State.
"I think I’m an underdog here, and Bernie won this by 20 points last time," Biden said. "He’s got a next-door neighbor advantage and he’s got a real enthusiasm going here, but I still feel good. This is, you know, it’s a long haul."
Biden said he thinks he is still the best candidate to beat Trump because he can win over working-class voters.
"I think Donald Trump’s demonstrated the last guy he wants to run against is me," he said. " And look, I have always done extremely well in places like Pennsylvania, and I’ve done extremely well in the South as well."
Joe Biden: I think I'm an underdog in New HampshireFeb. 11, 202008:27
Biden also challenged former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg's support among black voters — a core constituency of the Democratic party and a large part of Biden's lead in national polling.
"I’m looking forward to debating Mike Bloomberg about his support for African Americans," Biden said.
The former vice president repeated his criticism of Sen. Bernie Sanders' embrace of democratic socialism, saying that running on socialism would be a problem in the general; however, Biden would not say he thinks Sanders is unelectable.
"I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose," he said. "I think, you know, we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot."
Joe Biden: I think I'm an underdog in New HampshireFeb. 11, 202008:27
Trump advisers say their ideal Democratic primary scenario is taking shape
One clear winner has emerged so far from the Democratic presidential contest, according to strategists aligned with the presidential re-election team this year — Donald Trump.
That's the thinking among Republican strategists as Joe Biden sees his poll numbers decline in New Hampshire and a two-way race between Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg appears to emerge ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary here, yielding what they see as a best-case scenario for Trump.
Trump himself agrees. "If you want to vote for a weak candidate tomorrow, go ahead," he told supporters at a primary eve rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday night, suggesting they were free to sabotage the Democratic vote, since his victory in the Republican contest was certain. "Pick one. Pick the weakest one you think. I don't know who that is."
While politicians and political operatives aren't always the best at picking their opponents — Hillary Clinton's campaign was gleeful over the prospect of running against Trump in 2016 — Republicans say they are salivating over the prospect of a head-to-head contest with either Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, or Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Tuesday's front pages in New Hampshire
Candidates make last-ditch pitches as crucial New Hampshire vote nears
The Democratic presidential candidates were crisscrossing New Hampshire on Monday, making last-ditch pitches to voters one day before its critical first-in-the-nation primary and as President Donald Trump visited the Granite State to rally thousands from within eyeshot of the leading Democrats.
The Democrats held their biggest events of the race here Monday night — in some cases, their final calls for local voters to rally to their sides. The events were taking place as the Iowa caucus totals, which had both former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., claiming victory, were being contested.
Entering primary day here, Sanders held a lead of more than 7 points over Buttigieg in the RealClearPolitics average of several polls. Following them was a more distant battle for third place among a surging Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
"I think we're going to have a great night," Buttigieg said Monday when NBC's Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of "TODAY," asked whether he was ready to predict a win. "Look, we are competing against home region competition, two New England senators, I recognize that, but I still think we're going to have a great night."
Trump looks to upstage Democrats heading into New Hampshire primary
On the eve of this state's first-in-the nation primary, President Donald Trump was in a nostalgic mood, reviving some of his favorite lines of attack from his 2016 campaign as he looked to disrupt the Democratic contest here.
The president's stop Monday in New Hampshire was a return to the site of his first big win in the GOP contest in 2016, in a state that he lost by just a few thousand votes to Hillary Clinton in the general election — a result that Trump again blamed on people who he falsely claimed had been bused in to vote from neighboring Massachusetts.
As he had during his first campaign, the president returned to his incendiary claim that some immigrants are murderers and rapists, and he recited a poem about a snake that sneaked into a woman's house and killed her — a metaphor he has used in the past for immigrants.
"You're on the eve of giving us an opponent, and all these people want open borders," Trump said. He said many immigrants "are not exactly what we're looking for, OK? I mean, murderers, rapists and some other things. They're going to be poisoning our children with drugs."
FIRST READ: How 2020 took away the most important role of Iowa and New Hampshire
It’s possible — maybe even likely — that a single top-tier candidate won't drop out of the Democratic presidential race after Tuesday's primary here.
Even if he finishes fourth (again), Joe Biden can plausibly take his campaign to South Carolina, where he hopes African-American voters can save him. (Then again, Monday’s Quinnipiac poll showed Biden already losing altitude with African Americans.)
And even if she comes in fifth (again), Amy Klobuchar might have every incentive to keep trucking along. After all, her single delegate out of Iowa gets her a spot in the next Democratic debate in Las Vegas.
One explanation why the current field might stick around through Nevada and South Carolina is because the field already got winnowed — not by Iowa and New Hampshire, but instead by the DNC’s debate-qualification process.
Buttigieg: Sanders would have difficulty defeating Trump because of 'labels' and his 'approach'
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told NBC on Tuesday that the sweeping progressive policies championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders would be the Vermont independent's weak spot in a potential match-up against President Donald Trump in November.
"I think it would be very difficult, and it's not just because of the labels," Buttigieg told "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, referring to Sanders' embrace of democratic socialism. "It's because of the approach."
He added, "When you look at what he's proposing in terms of the budget, all the things he’s put forward and how to pay for them, there’s a $25 trillion hole in how to pay for everything he’s put forward."
Sanders has proposed a wide range of policies that would reshape nearly every aspect of American economic life, from health care to education to the environment. He has proposed taxing Wall Street speculation as a way to pay for his plans. As he vies for re-election, Trump has repeatedly branded Democrats as out-of-touch socialists who would ruin the economy.
Bloomberg wins first, tiny vote in N.H.
DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being among the first to cast ballots in the presidential primary.
Dixville Notch’s five residents cast their ballots just after the stroke of midnight Tuesday in the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary vote in the nation.
Bloomberg received three write-in votes, one from a Republican and two from Democrats. The remaining votes went to Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.
Polls were opening later Tuesday in the rest of the state, some starting at 6 a.m. The first-in-the-nation presidential primary follows last week’s Iowa caucuses, which was plagued by technical issues that left both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg claiming victory.
Pete Buttigieg's improbable rise is looking more real every day
The day little-known small city mayor Pete Buttigieg launched his exploratory presidential bid in January 2019, a major media organization expressed reluctance to his campaign about even adding him to its list of White House candidates.
Almost exactly a year later, the day of Iowa's caucuses, it was a very different story. Buttigieg's day began in a Des Moines hotel room with a sprint of predawn national media interviews — NPR, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and more.
It ended, 18 hours later, with the Buttigieg, 38, the openly gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana's fourth-largest city, declaring an unexpected victory in the first contest of the 2020 presidential race. The Iowa Democratic Party officially awarded the most delegates to Buttigieg on Sunday night, even though Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also has declared victory there because he won more popular votes. NBC News has not yet called the botched race.
Ahead of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday, polls show Buttigieg running second and headed toward a solid finish behind Sanders.