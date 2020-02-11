Voters in New Hampshire are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the second Democratic contest of the 2020 election.
All eyes are on the Granite State after last week's chaotic Iowa caucuses, where problems with the app used for reporting results delayed the outcome for days.
Primary watchers will be looking to see how Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders perform after their strong showing in Iowa. Tuesday could also be a key test for Elizabeth Warren and a lifeline for Joe Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa despite having been the national front-runner in polls for months.
Highlights from the New Hampshire primary:
Live Blog
NBC News Exit Poll: Most New Hampshire Republicans more loyal to Trump than party
More than half of voters in the New Hampshire Republican primary have greater allegiance to President Donald Trump than the Republican Party, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll. When asked to choose between the two, 54 percent picked Trump, while nearly 4 in 10 said they feel more loyal to the GOP.
Still, Republican voters in the Granite State resoundingly endorsed Trump's performance as president:
- Nearly 9 in 10 voters in the GOP primary say Trump has kept his campaign promises;
- Nearly 9 in 10 also say they are “enthusiastic” or “satisfied” with the Trump administration;
- About 8 in 10 support building a wall along the entire Mexican border, Trump’s signature policy proposal; and
- Almost all (95 percent) voters in the Republican primary say the national economy is either “excellent” or “good.”
Yang: 'If we had a crystal ball, I definitely would have been hanging out here in New Hampshire'
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang said he regretted spending so much time campaigning in Iowa after their botched caucuses there, and said his time would have been better spent in places like New Hampshire.
“If you had a crystal ball, of course you would have spent less time and energy in Iowa because the muddle coming out of it did not help any of us,” Yang said in an interview with MSNBC's Cal Perry on Tuesday.
“It was a real black eye. So if we had a crystal ball, I definitely would have been hanging out here in New Hampshire or someplace else I was about to vote,” he added.
Yang said that the Democratic primary was like a “playoff,” telling NBC that he needed to beat expectations in New Hampshire Tuesday night.
“It's a little bit like a playoff race where you need to get above the people that are ahead of you in the standings, so we need to climb the ranks," he said. "Right now, we're polling at sixth. We want to get up to fifth, fourth, even third."
Yang, who has built up a loyal following but has failed to break into the top tier of candidates, expressed optimism in the final hours of voting in New Hampshire.
"After tonight's totals come in, we think we'll have a head of steam heading into the next states," he said.
NBC News Exit Poll: New Hampshire Republicans, Democrats agree impeachment hasn’t hurt Trump’s re-election chances
New Hampshire voters in both parties agree that President Donald Trump has emerged from impeachment proceedings largely unscathed, at least when it comes to the 2020 election, early results from the NBC News Exit Poll show.
Less than a quarter of those voting in the Democratic primary said Trump’s impeachment hurt his chances of being re-elected. Most Democrats said impeachment made no difference in Trump’s re-election effort. About two-thirds of GOP voters said impeachment has helped Trump; just 5 percent said it hurt his chances.
Biden says he doesn't regret not moving on to South Carolina sooner
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday afternoon that he doesn’t regret not skipping ahead to South Carolina earlier where he might perform better than in New Hampshire.
“No, no, no, no,” Biden said when asked whether he regrets not shifting focus to South Carolina sooner. "We gotta win this state in the general election and I think we're gonna be able to do that," he added about New Hampshire.
A few hours earlier, it was announced that the Bidens would travel to South Carolina, one of the upcoming key primary states, Tuesday night as the votes are still being counted in New Hampshire,
“I'm going down on my supporters to get them moving down in South Carolina, do a little events," Biden said about his plan.
He said that he’ll still speak to supporters in New Hampshire electronically, saying that he plans to “fight til the end, til the polls close,” and added, “and so we’re then gonna move on.”
NBC News Exit Poll: Trump is most important factor for New Hampshire Democrats
Democrats in the first-in-the-nation primary named health care as the most important issue in their vote on Tuesday, followed by climate change, income inequality and foreign policy.
The early NBC News Exit Poll finds, though, that more than 60 percent of New Hampshire Democrats would rather see the party nominate a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump in November than a candidate who agrees with them on the major issues.
Warren on Biden leaving for South Carolina: 'He's not here to fight for the votes in New Hampshire'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden's decision to leave New Hampshire for South Carolina later in the day "says that he's not here to fight for the votes in New Hampshire."
"Look, I think that this is what democracy is about. We get out here, we talk to voters and we fight for every vote. That's who I am. I am a fighter,” Warren said when asked by NBC's Ali Vitali what message Biden’s early departure sends to New Hampshire voters.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in response to a similar question Tuesday, "All I can say is we'll be here tonight. We have, as you know, been all over the state."
Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., another Democratic presidential contender, was asked on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” about the extraordinary campaign spending by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg in his presidential campaign.
“Yeah, it's an extraordinary amount of money,” she said. “But I believe that people do not look at Donald Trump and say, 'Can we get someone richer?' I think they want someone different and someone who is going to be able, as I said at the debate, put themselves in their shoes, and that's what I've got in spades."
Bernie Sanders laments billionaires like Bloomberg 'buying' elections
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday took aim at billionaires like Mike Bloomberg who the Vermont senator said are trying to buy elections.
"This is what I think, you know, Mike Bloomberg and anybody else has every right in the world to run for President of the United States. But I got a real problem with multi-billionaires literally buying elections," Sanders told NBC News' anchor Lester Holt in a "Nightly News" interview.
Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and is worth $60 billion, has skipped the early primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire and poured more than $100 million on advertising. He has also built a major ground game across the country with 500 organizers and staff in more than 30 states, including all 14 Super Tuesday states. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer has also used his wealth to fund advertisements and build significant campaign infrastructure.
Sanders has repeatedly said he will build the "strongest grassroots movement in the history of politics" and attacked his rivals for taking contributions from wealthy donors. Sanders gained front-runner status on Monday after a new Quinnipiac University had him leading former Vice President Joe Biden nationally.
Top Biden adviser urges calm: 'Huge amount of hyperventilating out there'
Things will only get worse for Joe Biden before they get better, and his campaign knows it.
"You just have to keep going," said former Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, a Democrat from New Hampshire who is backing Biden. "It's tough, but nobody said this was going to be easy."
The former vice president has already written off Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire, announcing hours after polls opened that he's fleeing the state to spend the evening in South Carolina, where he’s counting on his strength with black voters to redeem his struggling campaign in the state's Feb. 29 primary.
But to get there, he’ll have to suffer through 18 days of misery with no obvious source of reinforcements and plenty of battles left to fight that will determine whether he can regain momentum.
Warren visits with supporters — of Biden
Election Confessions, New Hampshire edition
New Hampshire voters will have their chance to choose a Democratic nominee Tuesday, but some residents have already weighed in on the race — anonymously.
NBC News’ Election Confessions heard from people in the state who chimed in on everything from Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s “bromance” to President Donald Trump’s future.
“May you live long ... in the private sector,” one wrote about Trump. “Why does every Mayor of NYC think they would make a great President?” another wrote about the former candidate Bill de Blasio, one of the two 2020 candidates who have worked that job. “Yang is the first time I've been excited for a candidate ever,” a third wrote.
On Election Confessions, people from across the United States have shared more than 60,000 musings about the candidates, the country and its condition. Here are some of the more notable confessions from New Hampshire.