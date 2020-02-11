Voters in New Hampshire are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the second Democratic contest of the 2020 election.
All eyes are on the Granite State after last week's chaotic Iowa caucuses, where problems with the app used for reporting results delayed the outcome for days.
Primary watchers will be looking to see how Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders perform after their strong showing in Iowa. Tuesday could also be a key test for Elizabeth Warren and a lifeline for Joe Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa despite having been the national front-runner in polls for months.
Highlights from the New Hampshire primary:
Warren campaign outlines post-N.H. path in memo
Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has released a memo that outlines her path after New Hampshire, saying that the road to the Democratic presidential nomination does not rely on “statewide winner-take-all victories.”
In a lengthy memo released Tuesday afternoon, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau laid out the campaign’s strategy going forward, and the flaws in her opponent — something the candidate herself has shied away from on the trail as she makes a “unity” pitch.
The memo relies heavily on the idea that “the early states deliver mixed results for the field” and “no seismic event” shakes up the top three, assuming that the last three viable candidates in the race as of Super Tuesday will be Biden, Sanders and Warren.
“The road to the Democratic nomination is not paved with statewide winner-take-all victories,” Lau wrote in the memo, which was sent to supporters. “This is a district-by-district contest for pledged delegates awarded proportionally.”
“It's not a straightforward narrative captured by glancing at a map, and the process won't be decided by the simple horse race numbers in clickbait headlines. That's never been our focus — our focus is on building a broad coalition to win delegates everywhere,” Lau wrote.
In the latest RealClearPolitics New Hampshire polling average, Warren (with 11 percent), is trailing Sanders (28.7 percent), Buttigieg (21.3 percent) and Klobuchar (11.7 percent.
Lau, nevertheless, goes on to say that, “We're confident in our plan and our path because we know the truth at the heart of the nomination process.”
“No amount of spin and hyperventilation can change the delegate math, and no amount of money can buy a candidate his way back into this race if he can't play for serious delegates on Super Tuesday,” Lau wrote.
Democrats battle for critical New Hampshire vote as polls set to close soon
With polls closing here shortly, Democratic candidates spent the day of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday talking up their candidacies and taking aim at a rival who isn't even on the ballot here — former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Entering primary day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was comfortably leading in the polls, trailed by former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Behind them was a three-way battle for third place between a surging Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The vote came as last week's Iowa caucus results were being contested. Both Sanders and Buttigieg have claimed victory in the Hawkeye State.
NBC News Exit Poll: Nearly half of New Hampshire Democrats decided in last few days
An unusually large number of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters waited until the final days to settle on a candidate.
Early results from the NBC News Exit Poll show that nearly half say they made up their minds in the last few days, which is higher than the share of late deciders in either 2008 or 2016.
Friday night’s debate seemed to play a critical role for many Democratic voters. Sixteen percent said it was the single most important factor in their decision, and another 32 percent said it was one of several important factors.
NBC News Exit Poll: Most New Hampshire Republicans more loyal to Trump than party
More than half of voters in the New Hampshire Republican primary have greater allegiance to President Donald Trump than the Republican Party, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll. When asked to choose between the two, 54 percent picked Trump, while nearly 4 in 10 said they feel more loyal to the GOP.
Still, Republican voters in the Granite State resoundingly endorsed Trump's performance as president:
- Nearly 9 in 10 voters in the GOP primary say Trump has kept his campaign promises;
- Nearly 9 in 10 also say they are “enthusiastic” or “satisfied” with the Trump administration;
- About 8 in 10 support building a wall along the entire Mexican border, Trump’s signature policy proposal; and
- Almost all (95 percent) voters in the Republican primary say the national economy is either “excellent” or “good.”
Yang: 'If we had a crystal ball, I definitely would have been hanging out here in New Hampshire'
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang said he regretted spending so much time campaigning in Iowa after their botched caucuses there, and said his time would have been better spent in places like New Hampshire.
“If you had a crystal ball, of course you would have spent less time and energy in Iowa because the muddle coming out of it did not help any of us,” Yang said in an interview with MSNBC's Cal Perry on Tuesday.
“It was a real black eye. So if we had a crystal ball, I definitely would have been hanging out here in New Hampshire or someplace else I was about to vote,” he added.
Yang said that the Democratic primary was like a “playoff,” telling NBC that he needed to beat expectations in New Hampshire Tuesday night.
“It's a little bit like a playoff race where you need to get above the people that are ahead of you in the standings, so we need to climb the ranks," he said. "Right now, we're polling at sixth. We want to get up to fifth, fourth, even third."
Yang, who has built up a loyal following but has failed to break into the top tier of candidates, expressed optimism in the final hours of voting in New Hampshire.
"After tonight's totals come in, we think we'll have a head of steam heading into the next states," he said.
NBC News Exit Poll: New Hampshire Republicans, Democrats agree impeachment hasn’t hurt Trump’s re-election chances
New Hampshire voters in both parties agree that President Donald Trump has emerged from impeachment proceedings largely unscathed, at least when it comes to the 2020 election, early results from the NBC News Exit Poll show.
Less than a quarter of those voting in the Democratic primary said Trump’s impeachment hurt his chances of being re-elected. Most Democrats said impeachment made no difference in Trump’s re-election effort. About two-thirds of GOP voters said impeachment has helped Trump; just 5 percent said it hurt his chances.
Biden says he doesn't regret not moving on to South Carolina sooner
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday afternoon that he doesn’t regret not skipping ahead to South Carolina earlier where he might perform better than in New Hampshire.
“No, no, no, no,” Biden said when asked whether he regrets not shifting focus to South Carolina sooner. "We gotta win this state in the general election and I think we're gonna be able to do that," he added about New Hampshire.
A few hours earlier, it was announced that the Bidens would travel to South Carolina, one of the upcoming key primary states, Tuesday night as the votes are still being counted in New Hampshire,
“I'm going down on my supporters to get them moving down in South Carolina, do a little events," Biden said about his plan.
He said that he’ll still speak to supporters in New Hampshire electronically, saying that he plans to “fight til the end, til the polls close,” and added, “and so we’re then gonna move on.”
NBC News Exit Poll: Trump is most important factor for New Hampshire Democrats
Democrats in the first-in-the-nation primary named health care as the most important issue in their vote on Tuesday, followed by climate change, income inequality and foreign policy.
The early NBC News Exit Poll finds, though, that more than 60 percent of New Hampshire Democrats would rather see the party nominate a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump in November than a candidate who agrees with them on the major issues.
Warren on Biden leaving for South Carolina: 'He's not here to fight for the votes in New Hampshire'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden's decision to leave New Hampshire for South Carolina later in the day "says that he's not here to fight for the votes in New Hampshire."
"Look, I think that this is what democracy is about. We get out here, we talk to voters and we fight for every vote. That's who I am. I am a fighter,” Warren said when asked by NBC's Ali Vitali what message Biden’s early departure sends to New Hampshire voters.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in response to a similar question Tuesday, "All I can say is we'll be here tonight. We have, as you know, been all over the state."
Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., another Democratic presidential contender, was asked on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” about the extraordinary campaign spending by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg in his presidential campaign.
“Yeah, it's an extraordinary amount of money,” she said. “But I believe that people do not look at Donald Trump and say, 'Can we get someone richer?' I think they want someone different and someone who is going to be able, as I said at the debate, put themselves in their shoes, and that's what I've got in spades."
Bernie Sanders laments billionaires like Bloomberg 'buying' elections
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday took aim at billionaires like Mike Bloomberg who the Vermont senator said are trying to buy elections.
"This is what I think, you know, Mike Bloomberg and anybody else has every right in the world to run for President of the United States. But I got a real problem with multi-billionaires literally buying elections," Sanders told NBC News' anchor Lester Holt in a "Nightly News" interview.
Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and is worth $60 billion, has skipped the early primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire and poured more than $100 million on advertising. He has also built a major ground game across the country with 500 organizers and staff in more than 30 states, including all 14 Super Tuesday states. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer has also used his wealth to fund advertisements and build significant campaign infrastructure.
Sanders has repeatedly said he will build the "strongest grassroots movement in the history of politics" and attacked his rivals for taking contributions from wealthy donors. Sanders gained front-runner status on Monday after a new Quinnipiac University had him leading former Vice President Joe Biden nationally.