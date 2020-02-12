Voters in New Hampshire are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the second Democratic contest of the 2020 election.
All eyes are on the Granite State after last week's chaotic Iowa caucuses, where problems with the app used for reporting results delayed the outcome for days.
Primary watchers will be looking to see how Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders perform after their strong showing in Iowa. Tuesday could also be a key test for Elizabeth Warren and a lifeline for Joe Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa despite having been the national front-runner in polls for months.
Highlights from the New Hampshire primary:
Andrew Yang drops out of presidential race
Andrew Yang, a New York businessman whose unusual presidential campaign rose to prominence with a plan to give Americans $1,000 a month, is dropping out of the Democratic race.
Initially seen as a longshot candidate, Yang used a savvy social media strategy to garner legions of devoted followers who referred to themselves as the "Yang Gang."
A lawyer turned entrepreneur and author of a book called "The War on Normal People," Yang appealed to voters by warning of the ills of technology— including automation and artificial intelligence. Yang's plan for a universal basic income— the $1,000 a month check that he dubbed the "Freedom Dividend"— served as a bedrock for his larger vision for fixing a society deeply sickened by capitalism.
"Democrats still have not asked themselves the hard questions as to how Donald Trump won in 2016," Yang said in December. The party is acting like "Trump is the cause of all our problems. He’s a symptom and we need to cure the underlying disease."
Paul Ryan says he thinks Biden could beat Trump, but unlikely to win nomination
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that of the Democratic presidential candidates, he thinks former Vice President Joe Biden would have the best chance to beat President Donald Trump in November, but the Wisconsin Republican predicted Biden would lose the nomination fight to a progressive candidate, CNBC's Natasha Turak reported Tuesday.
“I’d say he’s probably the most likely one to have a chance at beating Donald Trump, but I don’t see Joe getting the nomination, I just don’t see him getting there. I think it’s going be one of these progressives, which I think will be much easier to beat,” Ryan told CNBC at the annual Milken Conference in Abu Dhabi.
The former Wisconsin congressman and vice-presidential candidate said the eventual nominee would have to battle with Trump over the key states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and “I think Joe is probably the hardest to beat, because it’s going to come down to the suburban (voter), it’s going to be the suburbanite that’ll basically be the difference-maker."
Those voters, whom he described as typically right-leaning, white collar workers and first-generation Republicans, "like Trump the idea, they like Trump the disruption — they don’t necessarily like the personality and the noise and the tweets that come with it,” Ryan told CNBC.
“So they’ll be tempted to vote for what they think is a safe moderate — and I think Joe Biden, it’s all relative, will fall into that category, and is the likeliest to be able to win that voter,” but only if he were able to win the nomination, Ryan said.
NBC News Exit Poll: Most New Hampshire Democrats say nominee's gender doesn't matter in race against Trump
When asked whether a female Democratic presidential nominee would be a plus or a minus in the general election battle against President Donald Trump, most New Hampshire primary voters say it doesn’t matter either way.
According to the NBC News Exit Poll, 58 percent of Democratic voters said nominating a woman would make no difference in the party's effort to defeat Trump. Among the remainder, though, more say a female nominee would have a harder time, rather than an easier time, beating Trump.
Women voters (34 percent) are more likely than men (26 percent) to believe that nominating a woman would actually make it harder for the Democrat to win in November.
NBC News Exit Poll: Young New Hampshire Democrats support 'Medicare for All,' free public college
The youngest generation of Democratic Party voters is staking out strongly progressive positions on a wide range of issues — including health care, education and guns — according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll in Tuesday's New Hampshire presidential primary.
Democratic voters ages 18 to 29 resoundingly embrace the idea of making tuition free at public colleges and universities. They strongly agree that stricter gun control laws would reduce gun violence in the U.S. And they express solid support for the “Medicare for All” proposal to replace private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone.
Nearly a third of young Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire describe themselves as “very liberal.”
NBC News Exit Poll: LGBT voters are 7 percent of New Hampshire primary voters
The NBC News Exit Poll found that 7 percent of New Hampshire primary voters are members of the LGBT community.
For comparison, in the nationwide 2018 midterm elections, 6 percent of the electorate was LGBTQ and 82 percent of them voted for Democrats, according to a NBC News exit poll at that time. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer voters are a significant bloc of potential support for any Democratic political hopeful since nearly 9 million are registered to vote, according to an October study from UCLA’s Williams Institute.
According to the Movement Advancement Project, Nevada, which hosts its caucuses on Feb. 22, has the second-highest state per-capita rate of LGBTQ residents at 5.5 percent. Just six other states — California, Oregon, Washington, New York, Massachusetts and Vermont — all have greater than 5 percent LGBTQ population. And all of those states have yet to vote.
NBC News Exit Poll: Lower-income N.H. Democrats strongly favor 'Medicare for All'; wealthier Democrats are split
Voters in Tuesday's New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary generally like the idea of “Medicare for All,” but opinions differ along the lines of income, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll.
The idea of establishing a single government-run health plan runs strong among those with annual family incomes of less than $50,000: 70 percent favor it. But support for the plan slips sharply among Democrats higher up the income ladder. Among those making more than $100,000 per year, opinion on Medicare for All is split, with 47 percent in favor and 49 percent opposed.
NBC News Exit Poll: New Hampshire Democrats disagree on whether some candidates are 'too liberal'
New Hampshire Democratic primary voters find some candidates too liberal and others not liberal enough, according to the NBC News Exit Poll.
The poll found that half of those voting in New Hampshire Tuesday felt that Bernie Sanders is too liberal, and 4 in 10 say the same about Elizabeth Warren. On the other side of the ideological spectrum, 4 in 10 say Joe Biden’s issue positions are not liberal enough, and 2 in 10 say the same about Pete Buttigieg.
In terms of the candidate who seems to be most in line with voters ideologically, Buttigieg comes out on top — 67 percent say his positions on the issues are about right. Less than half say the same for Biden, Warren or Sanders.
Sanders Campaign Manager: 'I think it'll be tight' in New HampshireFeb. 11, 202005:58
NBC News Exit Poll: New Hampshire Democrats divided on return to Obama-era policies
New Hampshire Democratic primary voters are divided on the direction the party should take, according to the NBC News Exit Poll.
Forty percent of Democratic voters want a return to the policies of President Barack Obama, while 38 percent want more liberal policies. And 12 percent would like to see more conservative policies than during Obama’s tenure.
According to the exit poll, 61 percent of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters describe themselves as liberal, which is comparable to prior primaries — slightly higher than in 2008 (56 percent) but slightly lower than in 2016 (68 percent).
Buttigieg campaign co-chair: N.H. primary will create ‘dramatic shift’Feb. 11, 202001:55
NBC News Exit Poll: Moderate Republicans on the decline in New Hampshire GOP primary
Moderate Republicans have staged a disappearing act in New Hampshire's presidential primary, early results from the NBC News Exit Poll show.
Just 19 percent of voters in Tuesday's GOP primary consider themselves moderate or liberal. That’s down sharply from just four years ago, when 29 percent fell into these categories. And it’s a dramatic decline from 2012, when nearly half of those voting in the Republican primary consisted of moderates and liberals.