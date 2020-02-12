Voters in New Hampshire headed to the polls Tuesday for the second Democratic contest of the 2020 election.
All eyes were on the Granite State after last week's chaotic Iowa caucuses, where problems with the app used for reporting results delayed the outcome for days.
Primary watchers were looking to see how Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders perform after their strong showing in Iowa. Tuesday could also be a key test for Elizabeth Warren and a lifeline for Joe Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa despite having been the national front-runner in polls for months.
Highlights from the New Hampshire primary:
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, entrepreneur Andrew Yang end presidential runs.
Live Blog
Biden, facing poor finish in N.H., doubles down on S.C., Nevada efforts: 'It ain't over, man'
Former Vice President Joe Biden, speaking to supporters in South Carolina as results coming in from New Hampshire showed him having a bad night, vowed to stay in the race and doubled down on his strategy to focus on the more diverse states of South Carolina and Nevada.
“It ain’t over man, we’re just getting started,” Biden told supporters in Columbia, S.C. “We’re not going to let anyone take this election from me.”
Biden — who, with 50 percent of the vote in New Hampshire in, had just 8.6 percent support — downplayed the evening’s results, saying that only two states had voted so far.
“Tonight we’ve just heard from two states … not all of the nation, not half of the nation, not a quarter, not 10 percent, two,” Biden said, referring to Iowa and New Hampshire. “Where I come from, that’s the opening bell.”
“I want you to all think of a number: 99.9 percent,” Biden continued. “That’s the percentage of African American voters who have not had a chance to vote yet.
“One more number — 99.8. That’s the number of Latino voters who haven’t had a chance to vote,” added Biden, who has repeatedly talked about his strategy to rely on African American support in South Carolina and Latino support in Nevada.
Biden talks to supporters after underperforming in New HampshireFeb. 12, 202005:56
NBC News Exit Poll: Biden underperforms among voters who care most about beating Trump
Joe Biden has campaigned as a candidate who champions working-class values and can beat President Donald Trump. But those appeals appeared to fizzle in New Hampshire, according to the NBC News Exit Poll.
Six in 10 Democratic primary voters said that supporting a nominee who could beat Trump was their top priority. But Biden got only 11 percent of this group’s vote, trailing Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar.
Biden also came in fourth among voters without a college degree and fourth among Democrats with annual family incomes under $50,000.
Wasserman: Sanders struggles to build NH coalition he had in 2016Feb. 12, 202001:35
Trump mocks Warren, Steyer as results trickle in
NBC News Exit Poll: New Hampshire Democrats who want a change-maker choose Sanders
Voters in Tuesday's New Hampshire Democratic primary were divided between wanting a presidential candidate who can bring about needed change (36 percent) and one who can unite the country (32 percent), according to the NBC News Exit Poll. Another 22 percent were looking for a candidate who cares about people like them and 7 percent wanted a “fighter.”
Among those looking for a change candidate, 38 percent cast their ballots for Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg placed a distant second.
Among those looking for a unifying candidate, Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg were the top picks.
As Democrats battle in early states, Bloomberg quietly lays groundwork among party leaders
WASHINGTON — Michael Bloomberg may be absent from the early-state ballots, but behind the scenes, he has been using his wealth and influence to undermine the rest of the Democratic field.
As the other candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination trudged through Iowa and New Hampshire in the early weeks of this year, Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, has doubled his planned spending on television ads, expanded his staff several times over and started aggressively courting key party influencers — including many who have endorsed top rivals like former Vice President Joe Biden.
Bloomberg could escalate his efforts even more directly after the results of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary are in and as candidates, party insiders and voters begin to reassess the state of the race.
NBC News Exit Poll: Sanders leads with New Hampshire liberals; moderates support Klobuchar and Buttigieg
Bernie Sanders is ahead in Tuesday’s New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary largely on a wave of support he’s receiving from liberal voters, according to the NBC News Exit Poll.
Sanders leads with 33 percent of the vote among self-described liberals, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Elizabeth Warren, who had banked on a strong showing with liberals, is in fourth place with liberals at just 12 percent.
Among moderate and conservative voters, Klobuchar and Buttigieg are virtually tied, with Sanders further behind, followed by Joe Biden.
Exit poll results indicate that liberals made up roughly 6 in 10 voters in the Democratic primary today.
Biden, Warren won't pick up delegates — but she vows to push on
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, whose next-door-neighbor-state advantage had once been expected to help boost her prospects in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, won't receive any delegates Tuesday night, according to NBC News.
Candidates must meet a threshold of 15 percent in the state's two congressional districts or statewide to win delegates. Joe Biden won't reach that threshold either, according to NBC News.
With 30 percent of the state's precincts reporting, Warren had 9.6 percent of the vote — and was running far behind Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.
Biden, Warren will not win delegates in New HampshireFeb. 12, 202002:19
Warren, nevertheless, addressed supporters shortly after polls closed, and signaled that the Democratic primary fight would be long, that there would be a need to unite the party and that she could be the one to do it.
“We still have 98 percent of our delegates up for grabs … and Americans in every part of the country are going to make their voices heard,” Warren said.
“The fight between factions in our party has taken a sharp turn in recent weeks,” she said, adding that, “We will need a nominee that the broadest coalition of our party feels like they can get behind.”
“We cannot afford to fall into factions,” she continued. “We win when we come together,” Warren said, echoing the unity message she’s pushed on the campaign trail in recent weeks.
"Our campaign is built for the long haul," she said later. "And we're just getting started."
Anticipating a poor showing, Biden had already left New Hampshire for South Carolina, the site of the next primary.
Spirits are high at Bernie HQ tonight
Bernie Sanders' campaign is feeling a mix of anxious and excited, a feeling that gets stronger depending on how senior the advisor is you’re talking to.
There are only a few hundred people at the most standing around on the floor or seated in bleachers. There very well may be more press here on the three-story media riser and sitting at surrounding tables than in the crowd around the podium.
As polls closed at 8:00 pm, the crowd began a countdown of "5, 4, 3, 2, 1," before chanting "Bernie, Bernie!"
There have been sporadic cheers from the crowd, when the television displays a favorable exit poll or updated results. The campaign playlist has been playing on repeat for a few hours now.
In Iowa, the campaign had a cash bar flowing with local Iowa brews at their Caucus night party. None of that here- just candy, pizza and popcorn.
NBC News Exit Poll: Income divides Sanders and Buttigieg supporters in New Hampshire primary
Bernie Sanders was the top choice among the quarter of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters whose families earn less than $50,000 per year, the NBC News Exit Poll found. Following Sanders, those voters picked Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.
Among the 4 in 10 Democratic voters whose families earn more than $100,000 per year, Buttigieg led the pack, followed by Klobuchar, Sanders, Warren and Biden.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet exits 2020 race
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., is ending his presidential campaign, sources tell NBC News.
Bennet entered the race last May, centered his campaign on issues of reforming democracy, tackling climate change and expanding on the Affordable Care Act with a public option.
Despite jumping into the race later than many of the other Democratic presidential hopefuls, Bennet announced that he was going all in on New Hampshire toward the end of 2019, committing to and completing 50 town halls in the state in the final weeks before the primary.
"I think New Hampshire really is in a position to make a difference here," Bennet had told a house party audience in Brentwood, New Hampshire, following the chaos of last week's Iowa caucuses. "You don't have to accept anybody else's conventional wisdom. The muddle in Iowa creates an opportunity for you to apply your own views here."