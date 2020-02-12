Voters in New Hampshire headed to the polls Tuesday for the second Democratic contest of the 2020 election.
All eyes were on the Granite State after last week's chaotic Iowa caucuses, where problems with the app used for reporting results delayed the outcome for days.
Primary watchers were looking to see how Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders perform after their strong showing in Iowa. Tuesday could also be a key test for Elizabeth Warren and a lifeline for Joe Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa despite having been the national front-runner in polls for months.
Highlights from the New Hampshire primary:
Check out the latest New Hampshire results here.
Read NBC News' Exit Poll results on turn-out, top issues, and Democratic and Republican attitudes.
5 Things to watch in New Hampshire: Why losers matter as much as winners.
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, entrepreneur Andrew Yang end presidential runs.
NBC News Exit Poll: Young New Hampshire Democrats vote for Sanders; older voters choose Klobuchar and Buttigieg
Bernie Sanders is the clear favorite of younger voters in Tuesday's New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary, results from the NBC News Exit Poll show. He received support from more than 40 percent of those ages 18 to 44, with Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar trailing far behind.
But among those ages 45 or older, Klobuchar holds a slim lead over Buttigieg, followed by Sanders.
Voters 45 and older accounted for about two-thirds of Tuesday's Democratic voters in New Hampshire, the exit poll found.
'Hello, America!': Klobuchar speaks as results have her poised for strong finish
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota addressed the nation on Tuesday as the partial results from New Hampshire's showed her surprisingly strong performance in the state.
With 65 percent of the vote in, Klobuchar had 20 percent of the voting, trailing only Bernie Sanders, who had 26.3 percent, and Pete Buttigieg, who had 24 percent. She was leading both a fellow senator, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden.
“Hello America, I’m Amy Klobuchar and I will beat Donald Trump,” she told a cheering crowd of supporters. “My heart is full tonight. While there are still ballots to count. We have beaten the odds every step of the way.”
The Minnesota senator had been trailing behind her party’s front-runners in polls for months.
“Tonight in New Hampshire, as everyone had counted us out, even a week ago — thank you pundits — I came back and we delivered,” she told her crowd. “I never give up, but my story is nothing compared to the resilience that I have seen all over this country.”
NBC News Exit Poll: Warren falters with New Hampshire liberals and college-educated women
Elizabeth Warren rode atop the polls last fall with a call for “big, structural change” backed up by specific plans to attain that change.
But in Tuesday's New Hampshire Democratic primary, among voters who said they were looking for a change agent, she earned only 12 percent of the vote. That put her in a virtual tie for third place with Amy Klobuchar, behind both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.
Warren had a similarly disappointing performance among voters in her liberal base, behind not only Sanders but also the more moderate Buttigieg and Klobuchar.
And among women with a college degree, Klobuchar came out on top, with 29 percent. Warren’s 12 percent also trailed Buttigieg (24 percent) and Sanders (21 percent).
How a crowded field could help Bernie Sanders
Andrew Yang's run is over, but its significance for Asian Americans will linger, experts say
After tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang ended his Democratic presidential campaign on Tuesday night, many experts said his run was a culturally significant moment for Asian Americans.
Yang, who made history as the first Asian American man to run for president as a Democrat, dropped out after a poor performance in the New Hampshire primary. While Yang largely shied away from “identity politics,” claiming it was divisive, his heritage was a frequent topic of conversation on the campaign trail, particularly given the underrepresentation of Asian Americans in politics.
“The Yang campaign is significant even if it's over,” Anthony Ocampo, a sociologist who focuses on race, immigration and LGBTQ issues, told NBC News. “The optics of an Asian American candidate commanding such widespread support, both in rallies and on social media, signals to aspiring Asian American politicians that there is a pathway for them — that they can legitimately aim for the highest office in the nation.”
Biden, facing poor finish in N.H., doubles down on S.C., Nevada efforts: 'It ain't over, man'
Former Vice President Joe Biden, speaking to supporters in South Carolina as results coming in from New Hampshire showed him having a bad night, vowed to stay in the race and doubled down on his strategy to focus on the more diverse states of South Carolina and Nevada.
“It ain’t over man, we’re just getting started,” Biden told supporters in Columbia, S.C. “We’re not going to let anyone take this election from me.”
Biden — who, with 50 percent of the vote in New Hampshire in, had just 8.6 percent support — downplayed the evening’s results, saying that only two states had voted so far.
“Tonight we’ve just heard from two states … not all of the nation, not half of the nation, not a quarter, not 10 percent, two,” Biden said, referring to Iowa and New Hampshire. “Where I come from, that’s the opening bell.”
“I want you to all think of a number: 99.9 percent,” Biden continued. “That’s the percentage of African American voters who have not had a chance to vote yet.
“One more number — 99.8. That’s the number of Latino voters who haven’t had a chance to vote,” added Biden, who has repeatedly talked about his strategy to rely on African American support in South Carolina and Latino support in Nevada.
NBC News Exit Poll: Biden underperforms among voters who care most about beating Trump
Joe Biden has campaigned as a candidate who champions working-class values and can beat President Donald Trump. But those appeals appeared to fizzle in New Hampshire, according to the NBC News Exit Poll.
Six in 10 Democratic primary voters said that supporting a nominee who could beat Trump was their top priority. But Biden got only 11 percent of this group’s vote, trailing Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar.
Biden also came in fourth among voters without a college degree and fourth among Democrats with annual family incomes under $50,000.
Trump mocks Warren, Steyer as results trickle in
NBC News Exit Poll: New Hampshire Democrats who want a change-maker choose Sanders
Voters in Tuesday's New Hampshire Democratic primary were divided between wanting a presidential candidate who can bring about needed change (36 percent) and one who can unite the country (32 percent), according to the NBC News Exit Poll. Another 22 percent were looking for a candidate who cares about people like them and 7 percent wanted a “fighter.”
Among those looking for a change candidate, 38 percent cast their ballots for Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg placed a distant second.
Among those looking for a unifying candidate, Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg were the top picks.
As Democrats battle in early states, Bloomberg quietly lays groundwork among party leaders
WASHINGTON — Michael Bloomberg may be absent from the early-state ballots, but behind the scenes, he has been using his wealth and influence to undermine the rest of the Democratic field.
As the other candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination trudged through Iowa and New Hampshire in the early weeks of this year, Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, has doubled his planned spending on television ads, expanded his staff several times over and started aggressively courting key party influencers — including many who have endorsed top rivals like former Vice President Joe Biden.
Bloomberg could escalate his efforts even more directly after the results of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary are in and as candidates, party insiders and voters begin to reassess the state of the race.