Debate-goers are submitting their Election Confessions

Ten candidates will appear on stage: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
As the Democratic debate draws attention to Georgia, Stacey Abrams fights for voters' rights
Stacey Abrams won't be on the debate stage when the Democratic presidential candidates face off in Atlanta on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean she won't be playing a role in the 2020 elections.
Since Abrams' loss to Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor's race last year, she's worked to combat voter suppression, which Abrams alleges cost her the race. Ahead of the presidential election next year, Abrams is using her political action committee, Fair Fight, to repair what she believes to be a broken voting system in her state.
"My reaction to the mismanagement and the malfeasance was to think about what could I do, not simply about my election, because that was over, but what work could I still do that would address the challenges that so many Georgians faced in that process?" Abrams told NBC News.
College students join NBC News to help produce debate
A group of 35 students from Georgia State University in Atlanta joined NBC News to help produce Wednesday night's Democratic debate.
Each student was selected by their professors to apply for the opportunity and underwent an interview process with both their professors and NBC.
The students, a mix of undergraduate and graduate students, were selected to portray candidate stand-ins during rehearsals, hand out credentials, and work behind the scenes to help NBC put on the broadcast.
David Howell, a junior journalism major and political science minor was tasked with playing Joe Biden during rehearsals. He said that he made sure to heavily prepare for the role beforehand,
"I did all sorts of research, the majority came from watching videos [of Biden in] prior debates and reading Twitter posts where he talked about policy," he said.
Kyle Smith, a graduate student working towards a master's of art and communication with a focus in digital media strategies, has been assisting with handing out credentials to members of the media. He said that he jumped at the experience due to the importance of the upcoming election.
"This is a huge election because our voice matters. We need numbers in order to make change happen in Georgia, which is primarily a red state," he said.
Noorma Ckhoul, a senior majoring in journalism with a political science minor, played one of the moderators.
She said that while "none of us really knew what we were getting into,” the students ended up getting valuable public speaking and communications experience.
Ada Wood, a junior journalism major, said she was thrilled to have been selected to participate.
"I learned a lot about what it really takes to put on an event this big," she said. "All the hands and the people involved. All the technology."
Julián Castro, ineligible for Democratic debate, stays visible in Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Even though he would not be onstage at the Democratic debate in Atlanta on Wednesday night, presidential candidate Julián Castro spent the morning in the city anyway touring a neighborhood founded by slaves whose residents are now fighting gentrification.
Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama, toured the neighborhood, named Pittsburgh, that was founded in 1883, making it one of the oldest in the city and where many of the neighborhood's residents have lived for decades.
Although he joked he had gone to the neighborhood because that's where the media was, Castro said his visit was a continuation of what his campaign has been about.
"From the very beginning of this campaign, I've spoken out for the most marginalized, the people that have been forgotten, for the poor and not only the middle class, but people who are poor in this country and spoken out to make sure everyone can succeed, a country where everyone counts," Castro said. "And so we're going to go where we have the opportunity to deliver that message."
Why Buttigieg is struggling with black voters
Buttigieg may have won over many members of the mostly white political commentariat in New York and Washington, and recent polls of Iowa’s overwhelmingly white electorate put him at or near the front of the crowded Democratic field there. But, at the start of October, a poll in The Charleston Post and Courier found Buttigieg had no black voter support in the state and just 4 percent support overall.
That has left two questions generating a stream of television commentary, social media memes and heated disputes. How much of Buttigieg’s difficulty with black voters, and in many cases religious voters, is because of his sexuality? And, given that black voters make up about 20 percent of the Democratic Party’s base nationwide, why is he still considered a serious contender for the nomination when he doesn’t have black voters’ support?
Single-payer activist Ady Barkan endorses Elizabeth Warren ahead of debate
Activist Ady Barkan endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren this morning ahead of the Democratic debate in Atlanta. Barkan shared his endorsement through an article in the Nation and on social media, saying that his choice was between Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
“Elizabeth Warren is the individual who I believe would make the best president,” he writes. Barkan interviewed several presidential candidates in video pieces that were highly shared on social media — his voice in the conversation on health care and activism is a powerful one.
He goes on to share his admiration for Sanders and adds that Warren’s moral clarity and her funding plan for "Medicare for All" as well as her transition plan added to his decision to endorse her.
Here's more about Barkan's advocacy:
'Our bad,' Biden campaign says after sending post-debate email hours early
The Biden campaign corrected itself after blasting out a post-debate email hours early, blaming the misfire on being "so excited" for the matchup that they "accidentally hit send too soon."
"You might have just gotten an email from Joe about just getting off of the debate stage. That’s our bad, team," the new email said.
The initial email blast was noted on Twitter.