Big praise for child care questions
Good insurance, no insurance or just insured?
In 2013, before the major elements of the Affordable Care Act went into effect, more than 44 million Americans lived without health insurance, according to an analysis of census data conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
After Obamacare began, the number of uninsured Americans sank to a historic low of 26.7 million people, about 10 percent of the nation’s population. Then, after a series of changes were made to the Affordable Care Act, the number of uninsured Americans rose. In 2017, 27.4 million people were uninsured, marking the first time since Obamacare began that the ranks of the uninsured expanded.
While most Americans are insured, the share who also fall into the ranks of the underinsured remains significant. The Commonwealth Fund, a foundation which among other activities researches health care topics, defines the term underinsured to include anyone whose health insurance deductibles and other out of pocket costs eat up 5 to 10 percent of their total income. Such a situation can make medical bills and prescription drug costs difficult to cover, force people to contemplate skipping much needed doctor visits, avoid emergency room care and to make other choices which can compromise their health.
The share of Americans with insurance provided by an employer who are also underinsured grew from 17 percent in 2010 to 28 percent in 2018, according to the Commonwealth Fund. The figures are even larger for those who purchase individual health insurance plans. Among individual health insurance policy buyers, 37 percent were underinsured in 2010 and 42 percent were in the same situation last year.
Watch the moment Harris goes after Gabbard's record
Bernie won't disavow 'lock him up' chants
Sanders was asked about the “lock him up” chants recently hurled at Trump, such as at a World Series game in Washington last month.
Sanders did not disavow the chants, a mirror of Trump supporters cheering “lock her up” about Hillary Clinton in 2016. Sanders said simply that he thinks “the people of this country are catching on to the degree this president thinks he is above the law.”
Biden says he would not prosecute Trump after he leaves office
Biden said that he would not prosecute Trump after he leaves office because it’s not his job to decide who would be prosecuted or exonerated. He said it’s the attorney general’s decision, and if the independent conclusion was to pursue prosecution, then “so be it.”
He argued that the attorney general is not the president’s attorney.
Gabbard answer gets praise from Team Trump
Klobuchar jokes about the ‘Name your favorite woman president’ game
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, responding to questions over her recent criticism of Buttigieg (she said earlier this year that if female candidates like herself had the amount of experience that Buttigieg did they wouldn’t be taken as seriously as he is), backed down on her assessment — but still delivered a sharp line about gender that got the audience’s attention.
“First of all I made very clear that I think Pete is qualified to be on this stage,” she said.
“But what I said was true,” she added. “Otherwise, we could play a game called ‘name your favorite woman president.’”
She closed her answer with another line that prompted loud applause from the audience.
“And if you think a woman can’t beat Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi does it every single day,” she said.
Don’t call it a comeback
Yang hasn’t gotten much screen time, but he did get the attention of the tech crowd.
He advocates bringing back the Office of Technology Assessment, which helped advise on technology policy until it was defunded in 1995. But bringing back the OTA, as it was colloquially known, already has some supporters in Washington, D.C. — and among the technorati.
Could Pete Buttigieg do what Obama couldn't with a GOP Congress? He says yes
Buttigieg said he sees "extraordinary potential" to enact big policies now that were politically impossible a few years ago.
“We have a majority to do the right thing, if we can galvanize, not polarize, that majority," Buttigieg said when asked how he would overcome the partisan fighting that ground Barack Obama's agenda to a halt.
But in his first two years, Obama had majorities in the House and Senate, including a filibuster-proof supermajority in the Senate for a moment, that a hypothetical President Buttigieg would be unlikely to get.
The Senate is currently controlled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has made the chamber a "legislative graveyard" for Democratic bills. Even if Democrats win back the Senate next year, they're highly unlikely to get the 60 votes they would need to break a GOP filibuster. And while Buttigieg has said he wants to scrap the filibuster, many Democratic senators oppose doing so.
So Buttigieg didn't really explain why he would succeed where Obama didn't.
So far, Warren has gotten the most airtime
