Follow NBC News' live blog for the latest coverage of the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle, co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.
The debate began at 9 p.m. ET on MSNBC, streaming for for free on MSNBC.com and washingtonpost.com, as well as across mobile devices via NBC News and The Washington Post's mobile apps.
Democratic debate highlights
Who are the 10 2020 candidates on stage?
Next Democratic debate details
Read the latest updates below:
Live Blog
Fact check: Klobuchar's boast about bills
“I am the one who has passed over 100 bills as the lead Democrat in that gridlock in Washington," Klobuchar said on Wednesday night.
This claim, one she's made during several previous debates, appears to be true. When asked by NBC News for proof of Klobuchar’s claim that she was a sponsor or co-sponsor of 100 bills that were ultimately enacted, her campaign produced a list of 101 bills and amendments that were enacted or that were consolidated into other bills that were later enacted.
Kamala Harris loves to attack Trump. She's not alone.
So far tonight, Donald Trump has been attacked more times than any of the other candidates have attacked each other, combined. This isn’t quite new: Trump has received double-digit numbers of attacks in every Democratic presidential debate this year.
In the previous debates, Kamala Harris has attacked Trump a total of 18 times, the most of any candidate. Julián Castro and Amy Klobuchar trail Harris with 16 attacks on Trump each.
Follow the attacks on Trump on our live-updating debate attack tracker.
A scene from USC
Harris: Trump got punk'd on North Korea
First climate question — everyone agrees it’s a priority
Gabbard got the first climate change question of the night and said that it’s an issue that transcends political party and everyone should come together to break the hyperpartisanship to get climate policies passed
Steyer called out Biden and Warren — two of the front-runners — saying it is a No. 1 priority for him unlike those two. He said that, on Day One of his presidency, he would declare a state of emergency and make climate change part of his foreign policy.
Biden shot back saying that he has been on the front line of climate change and attacked Steyer for operating coal mines while he was working on climate policy. Steyer responded by saying everyone on the stage lived in an economy based on fossil fuels and he came to a conclusion to avoid them a decade ago.
Sanders says that he would go directly after the fossil fuel industry and said they are criminally liable because they had “evidence” that their products hurt the environment.
Steyer hasn't talked much, but he's firing off attacks
An hour and change into the Democratic debate, Tom Steyer has made 6 fiery attacks. He's only spoken for 5 minutes.
His latest: "I’m the only person on this stage who will say that climate is the No. 1 priority for me. Vice President Biden won’t say it. Senator Warren won’t say it."
Follow our live tracker of how who's speaking the most (and least) during the debate tonight and see who's attacking who.
No one laying a hand on Mayor Pete
Conventional wisdom heading into Wednesday’s debate was that the candidates, who had started to telegraph hits on Buttigieg along the campaign trail, would go after the surging candidate.
But as polls show Buttigieg rising to first in Iowa and New Hampshire, no one’s taken a direct shot at him in the debate’s first hour. Even Klobuchar, asked about her previous criticism of Buttigieg, demurred.
But of note, there’s been little fighting on stage through the debate so far.
Yang: I will focus on the 'true threats of tomorrow'Nov. 21, 201901:18
Buttigieg pressed on farm subsidies
Buttigieg was just asked about farm subsidies — a closely watched issue in largely rural, first-to-caucus Iowa, where polls show him absolutely surging.
It’s no surprise, then, that Buttigieg says that he would continue farm subsidies, although he notes that such payouts are not making farmers “whole.”
Attacks at the halfway mark
There were 33 attacks in the first 60 minutes of tonight's debate, and 16 of those were aimed at President Donald Trump.
Here's how the NBC News debate attack tracker looks at the halfway mark of tonight's debate.