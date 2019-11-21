Follow NBC News' live blog for the latest coverage of the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle, co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.
The debate began at 9 p.m. ET on MSNBC, streaming for for free on MSNBC.com and washingtonpost.com, as well as across mobile devices via NBC News and The Washington Post's mobile apps.
Fact check: Is Harris' statistic on black maternal mortality correct?
“Black women are three to four times more likely to die in connection with childbirth in America,” Harris said on the debate stage.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black women are three to four times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes nationwide.
Biden says to fix violence against women, we need to ‘keep punching’ at the issue
Joe Biden, who has faced allegations from women who said that he made them feel uncomfortable with inappropriate or unwelcome physical contact, was asked how he would advocate for the MeToo movement.
He responded by saying would he push for a reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and said “we have to change the culture” of how men treat women.
“No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger,” he said. “We have to change the culture.”
“We have to keep punching at it and punching at it and punching at it,” he added.
It was an unusual choice of words in response to a question about how to treat women.
And it’s not likely to suffice for women’s rights groups that have looked to increase attention to MeToo during the campaign.
Biden, in particular, has struggled with the issue.
Earlier this year, Lucy Flores, a former Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor, said Biden made her feel uncomfortable by smelling her hair and kissing her head at a 2014 campaign rally. In short order, several other women came forward with their own allegations of encounters with Biden that they said made them feel the same way.
Booker attacks Biden, champions black voters
Booker had one of the standout moments so far — going after Biden for saying earlier this week that marijuana is a gateway drug.
“I thought you might have been high when you said it,” Booker said, which drew huge applause from the audience.
Bookers said that marijuana is already legal for privileged people and the war on drugs has targeted black and brown communities, so decriminalizing weed should be the goal.
He also went after candidates on the stage like Buttigieg when it comes to connecting with black voters, and it’s about creating “authentic connections” with the community and not focus groups to understand the issues that are important to them.
Buttigieg seemed to be a prime target, but he's only been attacked once tonight
Pete Buttigieg surged in a recent Iowa poll, making him a prime target for scrutiny during Wednesday night’s debate. But coming to the end of the debate, he's only been attacked one time.
Harris challenges Buttigieg on black support
Buttigieg came into Wednesday night’s debate leading the crowded Democratic field in Iowa and ranking among the top five candidates in most national polls. But, Buttigieg avoided direct criticism from other candidates on the debate stage for much of the first hour.
That was until Harris suggested that the mayor’s standing makes little sense when black Americans represent such a critical portion of the party’s electorate. Buttigieg’s support among black voters remains at or below 5 percent in most polls and black Americans face a critical set of political and social issues that will demand a president’s attention.
Harris: Candidates have 'overlooked' constituencies such as black votersNov. 21, 201902:23
“For too long candidates have taken for granted constituencies that have been the backbone of the Democratic Party,” Harris said. “The question has to be: ‘Where ya been, and what are you going to do?’”
Hinting at his weak support with African American voters, Buttigieg said he would “welcome the challenge of connecting with black voters in America that do not know me.” And although he has no experience of being discriminated against because of the color of his skin, Buttigieg said, “I do have the experience of being a stranger in my own country, turning on the news and seeing my rights up for debate.”
He said this experience “lets me know just how deep my obligation is for those whose rights are on the line.”
Election Confessions submitted during the debate
Yang and Gabbard take the first question about race and white supremacy
The first question about race was asked, but only Yang and Gabbard got to answer.
Gabbard said that it’s important for a leader to recognize racial bigotry and correct racial injustices in the country. Yang said that he would first order the DOJ to designate white supremacist violence as domestic terrorism.
Tulsi and Yang on the issue of white supremacist violenceNov. 21, 201902:42
Fact check: Is Pete Buttigieg financially worth the least of those on stage?
Buttigieg claimed to have the least assets of anyone on the stage. According to Forbes' assessment, he's right.
With just $100,000 in estimated assets, he's significantly less well off than billionaire Tom Steyer or even millionaire Andrew Yang.
Sanders and Biden have spoken the most tonight, Yang the least
As of 10:30 p.m., Sanders and Biden are nearly tied at who's gotten the most speaking time at the debate. Yang trailed all the other candidates.
Buttigieg hits on security and artificial intelligence
Buttigieg warns the U.S. is falling behind on artificial intelligence, and that this poses a serious national security risk. Those fears are bolstered by warnings from people like the former head of U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command.
This is the kind of argument that has built momentum in recent years, particularly as China has invested aggressively in the technology. And while that has sparked some comparisons to the Cold War nuclear arms race with the U.S.S.R., some academics that follow China closely warn that the country’s AI expertise is getting overblown.
Fact check: Harris takes on the gender pay gap
Raising a point about the ineffectiveness of the Equal Pay Act, Harris noted, “Women are paid 80 cents on the dollar, black women — 61 cents, Native American women — 58 cents, Latinas — 53 cents.”
Harris appears to be drawing these numbers from a 2019 report by the American Association of University Women, which compared the earnings of women across several racial demographics to the earnings of white men.
Her data is just slightly off, according to the AAUW’s report. According to the report, women are paid 82 cents for every dollar men earn. Black women make 62 cents on the dollar, Native American women make 57 cents and Hispanic women, 54 cents.