RNC live coverage: Day 2 schedule, speakers and livestream

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Republican National Convention continues Tuesday with speeches from first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Rand Paul.

Melania Trump headlines Tuesday night's line-up with a speech from the White House, where she is expected to reflect on her time as first lady, discuss her "Be Best" campaign, and make the case on why her husband deserves another four years, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Pompeo, meanwhile, will address the convention from Jerusalem, a move that has drawn fire from diplomats and breaks with longstanding tradition aimed at keeping U.S. foreign policy separate from domestic politics.

Rounding out the programming Tuesday night will be Paul, R-Ky., Trump children Eric and Tiffany Trump, and Nicholas Sandmann, who got into a widely publicized encounter with a Native American activist during rallies in Washington, D.C., last year.

Follow coverage of the day's news on NBC News and MSNBC. NBC News NOW will livestream the convention each day, and NBCNews.com will have breaking news, analysis and fact checks.

Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.