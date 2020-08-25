RNC live coverage: Day 2 schedule, speakers and livestream

The Republican National Convention continues Tuesday with speeches from first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Rand Paul.
Melania Trump headlines Tuesday night's line-up with a speech from the White House, where she is expected to reflect on her time as first lady, discuss her "Be Best" campaign, and make the case on why her husband deserves another four years, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.
Pompeo, meanwhile, will address the convention from Jerusalem, a move that has drawn fire from diplomats and breaks with longstanding tradition aimed at keeping U.S. foreign policy separate from domestic politics.
Rounding out the programming Tuesday night will be Paul, R-Ky., Trump children Eric and Tiffany Trump, and Nicholas Sandmann, who got into a widely publicized encounter with a Native American activist during rallies in Washington, D.C., last year.
Follow coverage of the day's news on NBC News and MSNBC. NBC News NOW will livestream the convention each day, and NBCNews.com will have breaking news, analysis and fact checks.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.
Live Blog
Fact checking the Republican National Convention, Night 1
Speakers on the first night of the Republican National Convention praised Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and slammed opponent Joe Biden’s support for defunding the police and abolishing the suburbs, among other assertions.
NBC News fact checked those claims and others, with context for Trump's differences from Biden.
Diplomats aghast as Pompeo set to address GOP convention from Jerusalem
Diplomats who are barred by law from mixing work and politics say they're appalled by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision to address the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, breaking with long-standing traditions aimed at isolating American's foreign policy from partisan battles at home.
It would be problematic enough, current and former U.S. diplomats said, if Pompeo were simply showing up at the convention to speak. But Pompeo's decision to use a stop in Jerusalem during an official overseas trip as the site for his recorded speech to fellow Republicans raises even more troubling questions about the message it sends to other countries and whether U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill, they said.
"It's all just shredding the Hatch Act," a current U.S. diplomat said, referring to the federal law that prohibits government employees from political activity on the job or in their official capacities.
'Disgusting': Trump critics slam president for video with freed hostages
WASHINGTON — Critics of President Donald Trump voiced outrage Monday night after an appearance he made during the Republican National Convention with six people who were released from custody in foreign countries with the help of the Trump administration.
“Bringing hostages home safely is always a reason for great joy," tweeted Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post journalist who was unjustly imprisoned by Iranian authorities for 544 days until his release in January 2016. "But using us for political gain is disgusting.”
In the short video showing Trump sitting with the freed group of people at the White House, the president said they were among more than 50 people who have been freed from 22 countries during his administration.
Read more about criticism of Trump’s video with freed hostages here.
Miles Taylor, other former and current admin officials form anti-Trump group
A group of former U.S. officials, advisers and conservatives organized by people who worked in the current administration has formed against President Donald Trump.
Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration who last week endorsed Joe Biden, confirmed to NBC News on Monday night the creation of the group, which is called the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform, or REPAIR.
The group's website says, “Now is the time to speak up, before it’s too late," and adds that it's “calling for leadership change in the White House and seeking to repair the Republican Party. We believe America’s comeback starts this November — with a return to our founding principles.”
Read more about the group’s plans to “irk” the president here.