Top Google searches include Kimberly Guilfoyle, Herschel Walker Former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle was a breakout search Monday night, according to Google data. The Trump surrogate's speech during the first night of the convention was second among the top-searched remarks. In it, she said, "They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal, victim ideology, to the point that you will not recognize this country or yourself." But reaction to her speech on social media was largely not about its dark, brooding message, but her loud delivery: She essentially bellowed to an empty room. Former professional football player Herschel Walker's remarks, in which he defended Trump and said the president was not a racist, was the top searched for speeches. Searches for Charlie Kirk and his nonprofit conservative student organization Turning Point USA also spiked Monday night. In his speech, Kirk called Trump the "bodyguard of Western civilization." The terms "school choice" and "cancel culture" were breakout search topics Monday night as well. The city with the highest search interest in the convention: Bethesda, Maryland.







Dems offering counter-programming around GOP convention site If you're driving around the nation's capital Tuesday, you may see a mobile billboard funded by the Democratic National Committee. With stops at the White House, the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium and the Republican National Committee's offices, the Democratic National Committee hopes to attract eyeballs and tweets with its message focused on the unemployment rate, small businesses and evictions. "Over 100,000 small businesses have shuttered for good," one slide says. "As many as 7 million could close forever by the end of 2020," says the next, as video of President Trump golfing plays. The goal is not to respond to what is said each night during the Republican National Convention, a DNC spokesperson told NBC News, but to share messages about what they believe to be President Donald Trump's policy failures. Read more on the DNC's counter-programming efforts.







Trump thanks CNN for convention coverage Trump, in a break from character, had kind words for CNN on Tuesday morning for its coverage of the convention the day before. The network, however, did cut away from the president's speech to delegates in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday to fact-check his remarks on mail-in voting. Very appreciative that @CNN covered the vast majority of the Republican Convention last night. That was really good for CNN, while at the same time being good for our Country. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020







Diplomats aghast as Pompeo set to address GOP convention from Jerusalem Diplomats who are barred by law from mixing work and politics say they're appalled by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision to address the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, breaking with long-standing traditions aimed at isolating American's foreign policy from partisan battles at home. It would be problematic enough, current and former U.S. diplomats said, if Pompeo were simply showing up at the convention to speak. But Pompeo's decision to use a stop in Jerusalem during an official overseas trip as the site for his recorded speech to fellow Republicans raises even more troubling questions about the message it sends to other countries and whether U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill, they said. "It's all just shredding the Hatch Act," a current U.S. diplomat said, referring to the federal law that prohibits government employees from political activity on the job or in their official capacities. Read more about Pompeo's RNC address here.






