RNC speakers paint dark view of Biden presidency

The Republican National Convention continues Tuesday with speeches from first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Rand Paul.
Melania Trump headlines Tuesday night's line-up with a speech from the White House, where she is expected to reflect on her time as first lady, discuss her "Be Best" campaign, and make the case why her husband deserves another four years, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.
Pompeo, meanwhile, will address the convention from Jerusalem, a move that has drawn fire from diplomats and breaks with long-standing tradition aimed at keeping U.S. foreign policy separate from domestic politics.
Rounding out the programming Tuesday night will be Paul, R-Ky., Trump's children Eric and Tiffany Trump, and Nicholas Sandmann, a teenager who was in a widely publicized encounter with a Native American activist during rallies in Washington, D.C., last year.
Live Blog
'Disgusting': Trump critics slam president for video with freed hostages
WASHINGTON — Critics of President Donald Trump voiced outrage Monday night after an appearance he made during the Republican National Convention with six people who were released from custody in foreign countries with the help of the Trump administration.
“Bringing hostages home safely is always a reason for great joy," tweeted Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post journalist who was unjustly imprisoned by Iranian authorities for 544 days until his release in January 2016. "But using us for political gain is disgusting.”
In the short video showing Trump sitting with the freed group of people at the White House, the president said they were among more than 50 people who have been freed from 22 countries during his administration.
Read more about criticism of Trump’s video with freed hostages here.
Miles Taylor, other former and current admin officials form anti-Trump group
A group of former U.S. officials, advisers and conservatives organized by people who worked in the current administration has formed against President Donald Trump.
Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration who last week endorsed Joe Biden, confirmed to NBC News on Monday night the creation of the group, which is called the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform, or REPAIR.
The group's website says, “Now is the time to speak up, before it’s too late," and adds that it's “calling for leadership change in the White House and seeking to repair the Republican Party. We believe America’s comeback starts this November — with a return to our founding principles.”
Read more about the group’s plans to “irk” the president here.