Puerto Ricans push back on Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'first-generation American' remarks Puerto Ricans are pushing back against misleading remarks from Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, during her speech at the Republican National Convention Monday night. Guilfoyle, a former California prosecutor and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., showed her support for President Donald Trump's re-election as "a Latina and proud American," she said. Her mother is from Puerto Rico and her father from Ireland. "As a first generation American, I know how dangerous their socialist agenda is," said Guilfoyle, referring to Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris. "My mother, Mercedes, was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. My father, also an immigrant, came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream. Now, I consider it my duty to fight to protect that dream." Her remarks sparked a loud social media backlash lead by people reminding Guilfoyle that Puerto Ricans are not immigrants because they are born U.S. citizens. Read more here. Share this -







House panel to investigate Pompeo's RNC speech Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to speak at the RNC on Tuesday is now under investigation by the House. The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s subpanel on oversight informed the State Department of the inquiry in a letter obtained by NBC News after the committee obtained internal State Department legal guidance that explicitly prohibited Senate-confirmed presidential appointees from even attending political conventions. The subcommittee’s chairman, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, says that the speech is not only "highly unusual and likely unprecedented" but that "it appears that it may also be illegal." The letter refers to an email Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun sent the workforce, reported by NBC News, saying that to comply with the Hatch Act, "I will be sitting on the sidelines of the political process this year and will not be attending any political events, to include the national conventions." The House panel is requesting a briefing by next Tuesday, Sept. 1, on how the speech came about, as well as a list of all costs related to the trip including those reimbursed by the RNC, the Trump campaign or others. A State Department spokesperson previously told NBC News that the State Department was not bearing any of the costs of Pompeo’s speech, which it said he is conducting in his "personal capacity." Share this -







Cissie Graham Lynch, granddaughter of Billy Graham, among those speaking Tuesday night Tuesday's convention lineup includes Cissie Graham Lynch, the daughter of evangelist Franklin Graham and the granddaughter of the late Billy Graham, and a former Planned Parenthood clinic director turned pro-life speaker. Graham Lynch serves as communications adviser and spokesperson of her father's organizations, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse. She serves on the executive evangelical advisory board of President Donald Trump’s faith advisory council, according to Trump's campaign, which announced Tuesday's lineup. Franklin Graham is slated to speak at the convention on Thursday. Also speaking Tuesday is Abby Johnson, who worked for Planned Parenthood for eight years before becoming a pro-life speaker and founder of And Then There Were None, an organization that encourages workers related to abortion to leave their jobs, the campaign said. Sen. Rand Paul and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are also expected to speak, as are two of the president's children, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump. First lady Melania Trump is scheduled to conclude the night. Share this -







Trump campaign off TV airwaves this week with convention in spotlight WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's campaign isn't running any television ads this week in key battleground states, as the Republican National Convention takes center stage. The only television ads Trump has booked from Tuesday through Friday are in Washington D.C., to the tune of about $171,000, according to Advertising Analytics. Meanwhile, Joe Biden's campaign has more than $9 million booked on the TV and radio airwaves during that time — including $3 million in Florida, $1.5 million in Pennsylvania, $1.3 million in North Carolina, $1.1 million in Wisconsin and almost $1 million in both Michigan and Arizona. Donald Trump takes a stage to speak at Flavor 1st Growers & Packers on Aug. 24, 2020 in Mills River, N.C. Brian Blanco / Getty Images It's not like the Trump campaign will be absent from the airwaves this week — the Republican National Convention will likely draw millions of eyeballs in primetime, and the coronavirus-related restrictions allow for the party to control its message. But the decision to go dark on TV outside of it means that if Trump doesn't go back up on the air through Friday, then the Biden campaign will have outspent him $28.4 million to $4.5 million on TV and radio from the start of the Democratic convention through this coming Friday. Share this -







Top Google searches include Kimberly Guilfoyle, Herschel Walker Former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle was a breakout search Monday night, according to Google data. The Trump surrogate's speech during the first night of the convention was second among the top-searched remarks. In it, she said, "They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal, victim ideology, to the point that you will not recognize this country or yourself." But reaction to her speech on social media was largely not about its dark, brooding message, but her loud delivery: She essentially bellowed to an empty room. Former professional football player Herschel Walker's remarks, in which he defended Trump and said the president was not a racist, was the top searched for speeches. Searches for Charlie Kirk and his nonprofit conservative student organization Turning Point USA also spiked Monday night. In his speech, Kirk called Trump the "bodyguard of Western civilization." The terms "school choice" and "cancel culture" were breakout search topics Monday night as well. The city with the highest search interest in the convention: Bethesda, Maryland. Share this -







Dems offering counter-programming around GOP convention site If you’re driving around the nation’s capital Tuesday, you may see a mobile billboard funded by the Democratic National Committee. With stops at the White House, the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium and the Republican National Committee’s offices, the Democratic National Committee hopes to attract eyeballs and tweets with its message focused on the unemployment rate, small businesses and evictions. “Over 100,000 small businesses have shuttered for good,” one slide says. “As many as 7 million could close forever by the end of 2020,” says the next, as video of President Trump golfing plays. The goal is not to respond to what is said each night during the Republican National Convention, a DNC spokesperson told NBC News, but to share messages about what they believe to be President Donald Trump’s policy failures. Read more on the DNC's counter-programming efforts. Share this -





