Planned Parenthood director turned anti-abortion crusader speaks on Night 2

Rand Paul paints Trump as a pacifist to 'end wars.' Trump rhetoric says otherwise Rand Paul tried to paint Trump as someone who would bring an end to wars overseas and reduce the number of troops in countries like Afghanistan. "President Trump is the first president in a generation to seek to end wars rather than start one," later adding that he fears Biden "will support war again," citing the former vice president's Iraq war vote. Biden has since said he regrets giving President Bush that authority. However, Trump's record and rhetoric say otherwise. He has said that North Korea would "be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," during his ongoing back and forth with Kim Jong Un. He also threatened to "bomb the shit out of ISIS" and has considerably boosted the military's budget during his first term.







About those lobsters... A lobster fisherman took the RNC stage on Tuesday night to make a pitch for the president's re-election, highlighting an industry near and dear to the president's heart: Maine lobsters. Trump has often boasted about fighting for the state's lobster industry — he sent a bailout their way earlier this year — but both the segment and president fail to mention that it was Trump's trade war that destabilized the industry in the first place.







Thousands of immigrants caught in backlog may not get citizenship in time to vote As President Donald Trump swore in new Americans on the second day of the Republican convention, hundreds of thousands of immigrants waited in a citizenship backlog. And many are unlikely to be able to vote this year as a result. The coronavirus delayed citizenship interviews — which stopped in March and resumed in June — as well as naturalization ceremonies. A budget shortfall in the agency funded by application fees added to an operations slowdown at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. On Tuesday, USCIS announced it was canceling a planned furlough of more than 13,000 employees set for Aug. 30. The agency faced bipartisan pressure from Congress to avert the furloughs. Becoming a citizen is a months-long process and with the backlogs, thousands are waiting to complete their naturalization in time to register to vote in November. USCIS came under fire for not finding substitutes for live ceremonies and interviews.







Trump tweets first comments on Jacob Blake shooting, says Wisconsin should call in National Guard — the governor already has Donald Trump made his first public reference to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to call in the National Guard to handle protests that have erupted in its aftermath. "Governor should call in the National Guard in Wisconsin," Trump tweeted. "It is ready, willing, and more than able. End problem FAST!" One issue: The governor already called in the National Guard on Monday. The opening prayer at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday included a mention of Blake's family. Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family, was not mentioned by name in the tweet.







RNC speaker pulled after tweet surfaced promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories Mary Ann Mendoza was removed from her speaking slot just hours before she was set to appear at Tuesday night's Republican National Convention after she was found to have promoted a series of tweets positing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Mendoza is on the advisory board of President Trump's re-election campaign. She has been an outspoken advocate for Trump's immigration policies. Her son was killed in 2014 by a drunk driver who was an undocumented immigrant. Mendoza was removed from her slot sometime before 6 p.m. ET, according to a Trump campaign source. Mendoza's prepared remarks were still sent out to media organizations. "We have removed the scheduled video from the convention lineup and it will no longer run this week," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told NBC News. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Mendoza encouraged her followers to read a long Twitter thread that featured a wide variety of known anti-Semitic conspiracy theories as well as references to QAnon. She later deleted the tweet and apologized.







You're going to hear from a handful of Trump family members tonight Donald Trump is putting his family front and center during the Republican National Convention on Night 2, with his son Eric Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump and wife Melania Trump, the first lady, slated to speak. Trump has put family members like his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner in top White House jobs while Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who spoke in a primetime Monday address before the convention, run the family business. Ivanka Trump will deliver her speech on Thursday. It remains an open question which, if any, Trump — with most eyes focused on Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — will pick up the family's political mantle after their father's presidency. The family affair comes amid some turmoil within the Trump family. Days ago, the president's niece, Mary Trump, who earlier this year published a tell-all book on the president's family, released secretly recorded audio of Trump's sister, former federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, chiding her brother as a liar with "no principles." Meanwhile, last August, Trump's longtime executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout resigned from the White House after she told reporters in an off-the-record discussion that she had a better relationship with the president than his eldest daughter and said Trump didn't like being photographed with Tiffany Trump because he perceived her as overweight. She also jokingly said Trump couldn't pick Tiffany Trump out of a crowd. Trump denied that sentiment, telling reporters, "Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany."






