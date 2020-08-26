SEE NEW POSTS

Nick Sandmann, teen who sued news outlets over viral incident, says America should join Trump's media bashing Nick Sandmann, a teenager who gained national attention after appearing at a political protest in 2019, said at the Republican National Convention Tuesday that the country needs to "unite" around President Trump's media bashing. Sandmann was involved in an incident with a Native American activist on the Washington Mall in January 2019. Video of a portion of their encounter went viral and there was a dispute over what actually occurred. In his speech, Sandmann railed against the backlash he received following the incident. "I learned that what was happening to me had a name. It was called being cancelled. As in annulled. As in revoked. As in made void," he said. "Cancelled is what's happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left." "I'm proud to say that throughout my media nightmare I have had President Trump's unwavering support," he added later. Echoing Trump's long-standing attacks on news outlets, he added, "I know you'll agree with me when I say no one in this country has been a victim of unfair media coverage more than President Donald Trump." Sandmann has a pending lawsuit against NBCUniversal and other media outlets based on reporting about the incident.







RNC keeps highlighting federal courts, unlike Democrats Republicans continued to highlight the importance of the 2020 election on the Supreme Court and other federal courts on the second day. It was frequently mentioned on Monday as well, with President Trump and others noting that the winner may be able to add justices. The focus on the courts is a marked contrast to the Democratic convention last week, when the Supreme Court was mentioned just once across four days — by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. It comes as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87 and battling a recurrence of cancer while Justice Stephen Breyer, a fellow liberal-leaning member, is 82.







Rand Paul paints Trump as a pacifist to 'end wars.' Trump rhetoric says otherwise Rand Paul tried to paint Trump as someone who would bring an end to wars overseas and reduce the number of troops in countries like Afghanistan. "President Trump is the first president in a generation to seek to end wars rather than start one," later adding that he fears Biden "will support war again," citing the former vice president's Iraq war vote. Biden has since said he regrets giving President Bush that authority. However, Trump's record and rhetoric say otherwise. He has said that North Korea would "be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," during his ongoing back and forth with Kim Jong Un. He also threatened to "bomb the shit out of ISIS" and has considerably boosted the military's budget during his first term.







About those lobsters... A lobster fisherman took the RNC stage on Tuesday night to make a pitch for the president's re-election, highlighting an industry near and dear to the president's heart: Maine lobsters. Trump has often boasted about fighting for the state's lobster industry — he sent a bailout their way earlier this year — but both the segment and president fail to mention that it was Trump's trade war that destabilized the industry in the first place.







Thousands of immigrants caught in backlog may not get citizenship in time to vote As President Donald Trump swore in new Americans on the second day of the Republican convention, hundreds of thousands of immigrants waited in a citizenship backlog. And many are unlikely to be able to vote this year as a result. The coronavirus delayed citizenship interviews — which stopped in March and resumed in June — as well as naturalization ceremonies. A budget shortfall in the agency funded by application fees added to an operations slowdown at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. On Tuesday, USCIS announced it was canceling a planned furlough of more than 13,000 employees set for Aug. 30. The agency faced bipartisan pressure from Congress to avert the furloughs. Becoming a citizen is a months-long process and with the backlogs, thousands are waiting to complete their naturalization in time to register to vote in November. USCIS came under fire for not finding substitutes for live ceremonies and interviews.







Trump tweets first comments on Jacob Blake shooting, says Wisconsin should call in National Guard — the governor already has Donald Trump made his first public reference to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to call in the National Guard to handle protests that have erupted in its aftermath. "Governor should call in the National Guard in Wisconsin," Trump tweeted. "It is ready, willing, and more than able. End problem FAST!" One issue: The governor already called in the National Guard on Monday. The opening prayer at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday included a mention of Blake's family. Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family, was not mentioned by name in the tweet.






