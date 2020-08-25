SEE NEW POSTS

Susan Collins refuses to say if she'll vote for Trump After the head of the Maine Republican Party told local reporters in a conference that Sen. Susan Collins "supports" President Trump, it raised a lot of questions as the Maine senator has refused to say if she'll vote for Trump in November. She did not vote for him in 2016. Collins is in a tough re-election race where she is carefully trying the thread the line of not offending Trump supporters in the state while still maintaining the support of the independent-minded Maine voter. Pressed on her plans to vote in November, Collins told an NBC affiliate reporter, "I am concentrating on my own race."







Trump participates in naturalization ceremony despite attacks on immigration Trump on Tuesday participated in a naturalization ceremony on the second day of the RNC, ostensibly as a way to highlight legal immigration. But Trump, in addition to prominent attacks on undocumented immigrants, has taken many swipes at legal immigration too. Among other attempts to limit immigration are Trump's ban on travel from Muslim-majority countries, various visa restrictions, a limit on refugees, dramatic changes to the asylum system and executive orders limited immigration.







Trump pardons convention speaker set to appear with FBI agent who caught him President Trump pardoned Jon Ponder, a convicted felon who became an advocate for prisoners, hours before Ponder was set to speak at the Republican convention on Tuesday. In a video released Tuesday evening, Trump said Ponder's "life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption." Ponder was convicted of bank robbery and embraced Christianity while imprisoned for six years. He founded Hope for Prisoners in Las Vegas, a prisoner re-entry group that Trump addressed this year. Ponder will be speaking at the convention alongside former FBI agent Richard Beasley, who arrested Ponder for bank robbery. A thrice-convicted felon, Ponder was pardoned for other state convictions by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, this year. Two White House officials told NBC News the video of Trump pardoning Ponder will play during the convention Tuesday. this video of the president pardoning Jon Ponder will play tonight. "The president believes Jon Ponder encapsulates the First Step Act," one official said.







Pompeo to say at RNC that Trump will keep 'freedoms intact' if re-elected Republicans will focus on the economy, trade and cultural debates to make the case for President Trump on Tuesday on the second night of their nominating convention, according to excerpts released by the campaign. Mike Pompeo will talk about foreign policy, arguing Trump has "led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world" and "keep us safe and our freedoms intact," according to the Trump campaign. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky will also focus on Trump's foreign policy according to an excerpt shared by the campaign, and will say the president was committed to "end war rather than start one." Read more about Pompeo's address here.







Biden campaign says there were 'too many lies to count' during RNC's first night Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday said there were "too many lies to count" during the first night of the Republican National Convention, adding it was "total malarkey." "Last night's incoherent charade was sad, underwhelming, and devoid of vision to the point that it bordered on self parody," the campaign said in a release. "And it glaringly lacked what American families have been demanding for over seven months as Trump's devastating, inexcusable mismanagement of the pandemic response has cost nearly 180,000 American lives and tens of millions of jobs: any strategy to overcome the coronavirus outbreak." "Instead of offering anything close to a plan to save American lives and bring our economy back on track, the Republican Convention speakers issued obvious lie after obvious lie," the campaign added. "It was a stark reminder of their inability to make any affirmative case for Trump's re-election after he's made the United States the hardest hit country by the pandemic in the entire world and made divisive poison his calling card." Click here for NBC News' fact check of Night 1.







QAnon-supporting House candidate to attend Trump White House speech I’m honored and thrilled to be invited to attend President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday evening at the White House.



I’m also equally excited to vote for him again November 3rd, and I’m working hard all over Georgia to help him win.#gapol #sass pic.twitter.com/ADBTkXeEyH — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 25, 2020 Share this -







Every Rose Garden has its thorny issues A view of the recently renovated Rose Garden at the White House on Aug. 22, 2020. Drew Angerer / Getty Images The White House Rose Garden was spruced up in time for its moment in the campaign spotlight. First lady Melania Trump will deliver her RNC speech Tuesday night from the garden, famous for its close proximity to the Oval Office after three weeks of work. White House officials said the renovations were paid for by private donations. They declined to reveal the cost of the work. The location of the first lady's speech will be just one of the ways that the Republican National Convention will break with political norms. Federal rules prohibit the White House from being the setting for expressly political events, a regulation that many presidents have flirted with violating. But the Trump family will be the first to use the executive mansion for a political convention.







Forklift damages iconic monument ahead of Pence speech A forklift has damaged a brick walkway at the iconic national monument Fort McHenry, where Republicans were building a stage for Vice President Mike Pence's appearance for the party's national convention, a National Park Service spokeswoman said Monday. A national parks advocacy group expressed outrage at the damage, saying stewardship of national monuments should be nonpartisan and professional. National Park Service spokeswoman Stephanie Roulett confirmed the damage in an email Monday. She said the damaged bricks dated from a 1930s restoration at the fort but gave no details. This month, the Maryland Republican Party asked for and got a special-use permit from the National Park Service to use the fort as a backdrop for Pence's political address Wednesday during the Republican National Convention. The park service provided The Associated Press a copy of the permit, which calls the event a political rally and said crews would be building a stage inside the fort, among other work.







Puerto Ricans push back on Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'first-generation American' remarks Puerto Ricans are pushing back against misleading remarks from Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, during her speech at the Republican National Convention Monday night. Guilfoyle, a former California prosecutor and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., showed her support for President Donald Trump's re-election as "a Latina and proud American," she said. Her mother is from Puerto Rico and her father from Ireland. "As a first generation American, I know how dangerous their socialist agenda is," said Guilfoyle, referring to Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris. "My mother, Mercedes, was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. My father, also an immigrant, came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream. Now, I consider it my duty to fight to protect that dream." Her remarks sparked a loud social media backlash lead by people reminding Guilfoyle that Puerto Ricans are not immigrants because they are born U.S. citizens. Read more here.






