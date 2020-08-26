SEE NEW POSTS

You're going to hear from a handful of Trump family members tonight Donald Trump is putting his family front and center during the Republican National Convention on Night 2, with his son Eric Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump and wife Melania Trump, the first lady, slated to speak. Trump has put family members like his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner in top White House jobs while Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who spoke in a primetime Monday address before the convention, run the family business. Ivanka Trump will deliver her speech on Thursday. It remains an open question which, if any, Trump — with most eyes focused on Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — will pick up the family's political mantle after their father's presidency. The family affair comes amid some turmoil within the Trump family. Days ago, the president's niece, Mary Trump, who earlier this year published a tell-all book on the president's family, released secretly recorded audio of Trump's sister, former federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, chiding her brother as a liar with "no principles." Meanwhile, last August, Trump's longtime executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout resigned from the White House after she told reporters in an off-the-record discussion that she had a better relationship with the president than his eldest daughter and said Trump didn't like being photographed with Tiffany Trump because he perceived her as overweight. She also jokingly said Trump couldn't pick Tiffany Trump out of a crowd. Trump denied that sentiment, telling reporters, "Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany."







RNC speaker promotes thread of anti-Semitic and QAnon conspiracy theories Mary Ann Mendoza, an anti-immigration activist who is scheduled to speak on Tuesday at the convention, encouraged her Twitter followers on Tuesday morning to read a long Twitter thread of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. "Do yourself a favor and read this thread," she added to a tweet thread that looped in a variety of conspiracy theories about Jewish people and a wide-ranging plot to rule the world that included the sinking of the Titanic and the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The thread also included numerous references to QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that posits a variety of wild claims, most centrally that President Trump is waging a secret war against a secret cabal of child abusers. The Daily Beast first reported on Mendoza's tweets. Conspiracy theories that spent years bubbling on the fringes of the internet and far-right communities have gradually made inroads to many parts of the Republican party. QAnon has been the most successful, with numerous GOP candidates having a connection to the movement. When asked about QAnon, Trump said he didn't know much about it but said, "I've heard these are people who love our country." Mendoza later deleted the tweet and apologized, saying, "I retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread. My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever."







All eyes on Melania: First lady's speech will be 'positive,' but will it avoid plagiarism? Melania Trump is headlining Night 2 of the RNC tonight, but one cloud hanging over her speech is the allegations of plagiarism from her 2016 RNC speech. Melania Trump's speechwriter lifted direct passages from Michelle Obama's 2008 DNC remarks in what the campaign at the time called an innocent mistake. This year, the first lady's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, told Fox News on Tuesday that Melania's speech is "going to be very positive and uplifting." "But she also wants to lay out for the American people why it's so important that the president become re-elected," she said, adding that the first lady has also been working for months with historians, horticulturists and others to restore the Rose Garden to its original 1962 design for her speech.







Pam Bondi to revive her impeachment role in RNC speech Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is speaking at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday to, as the Trump campaign previewed, "expose how the Biden family profited off of Joe Biden's name for decades while America's workers got left behind." Bondi and Trump have an interesting relationship that dates back years. Most notably, the Trump Foundation made a $25,000 contribution to a political group backing Bondi in 2013 as Bondi's office was deciding whether to take action against the since-shuttered Trump University. Bondi was a member of Trump's impeachment defense team earlier this year, where she took on essentially the same role she is filling during the RNC on Tuesday — serving up anti-Biden attacks on his family, particularly his son Hunter Biden for his work in Ukraine. The last time around, Bondi's delivery did not win rave reviews.







Night 1 of Republican convention mirrors Democratic convention's TV ratings decline The opening night of the Republican National Convention on Monday drew about 17 million TV viewers, a drop of 26 percent compared to the same convention in 2016, according to data from the media measurement company Nielsen. The decline mirrors that of the first night of the Democratic National Convention, which attracted 19.7 million viewers — a decline of about 24 percent from the opening of the same convention four years ago. Fox News logged the largest audience for the 10 p.m. ET hour, with an average of 7.1 million viewers, easily besting CNN and ABC, which each drew about 2 million viewers. NBC and MSNBC attracted 1.7 million and 1.6 million, respectively. CBS had 1.5 million. The broad decline in TV viewership may have been balanced in part by an increase in online viewership. TJ Ducklo, national press secretary for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, tweeted last week that the first night of the Democratic convention broke a record for digital streams, with 10.2 million. Read more about TV ratings here.







Susan Collins refuses to say if she'll vote for Trump After the head of the Maine Republican Party told local reporters in a conference that Sen. Susan Collins "supports" President Trump, it raised a lot of questions as the Maine senator has refused to say if she'll vote for Trump in November. She did not vote for him in 2016. Collins is in a tough re-election race where she is carefully trying the thread the line of not offending Trump supporters in the state while still maintaining the support of the independent-minded Maine voter. Pressed on her plans to vote in November, Collins told an NBC affiliate reporter, "I am concentrating on my own race."







Trump participates in naturalization ceremony despite attacks on immigration Trump on Tuesday participated in a naturalization ceremony on the second day of the RNC, ostensibly as a way to highlight legal immigration. But Trump, in addition to prominent attacks on undocumented immigrants, has taken many swipes at legal immigration too. Among other attempts to limit immigration are Trump's ban on travel from Muslim-majority countries, various visa restrictions, a limit on refugees, dramatic changes to the asylum system and executive orders limited immigration.







Trump pardons convention speaker set to appear with FBI agent who caught him President Trump pardoned Jon Ponder, a convicted felon who became an advocate for prisoners, hours before Ponder was set to speak at the Republican convention on Tuesday. In a video released Tuesday evening, Trump said Ponder's "life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption." Ponder was convicted of bank robbery and embraced Christianity while imprisoned for six years. He founded Hope for Prisoners in Las Vegas, a prisoner re-entry group that Trump addressed this year. Ponder will be speaking at the convention alongside former FBI agent Richard Beasley, who arrested Ponder for bank robbery. A thrice-convicted felon, Ponder was pardoned for other state convictions by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, this year. Two White House officials told NBC News the video of Trump pardoning Ponder will play during the convention Tuesday. this video of the president pardoning Jon Ponder will play tonight. "The president believes Jon Ponder encapsulates the First Step Act," one official said.







Pompeo to say at RNC that Trump will keep 'freedoms intact' if re-elected Republicans will focus on the economy, trade and cultural debates to make the case for President Trump on Tuesday on the second night of their nominating convention, according to excerpts released by the campaign. Mike Pompeo will talk about foreign policy, arguing Trump has "led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world" and "keep us safe and our freedoms intact," according to the Trump campaign. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky will also focus on Trump's foreign policy according to an excerpt shared by the campaign, and will say the president was committed to "end war rather than start one." Read more about Pompeo's address here.






