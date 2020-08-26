SEE NEW POSTS

Thousands of immigrants caught in backlog may not get citizenship in time to vote As President Donald Trump swore in new Americans on the second day of the Republican convention, hundreds of thousands of immigrants waited in a citizenship backlog. And many are unlikely to be able to vote this year as a result. The coronavirus delayed citizenship interviews — which stopped in March and resumed in June — as well as naturalization ceremonies. A budget shortfall in the agency funded by application fees added to an operations slowdown at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. On Tuesday, USCIS announced it was canceling a planned furlough of more than 13,000 employees set for Aug. 30. The agency faced bipartisan pressure from Congress to avert the furloughs. Becoming a citizen is a months-long process and with the backlogs, thousands are waiting to complete their naturalization in time to register to vote in November. USCIS came under fire for not finding substitutes for live ceremonies and interviews. Share this -







Trump tweets first comments on Jacob Blake shooting, says Wisconsin should call in National Guard — the governor already has Donald Trump made his first public reference to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to call in the National Guard to handle protests that have erupted in its aftermath. "Governor should call in the National Guard in Wisconsin," Trump tweeted. "It is ready, willing, and more than able. End problem FAST!" One issue: The governor already called in the National Guard on Monday. The opening prayer at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday included a mention of Blake's family. Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family, was not mentioned by name in the tweet. Share this -







RNC speaker pulled after tweet surfaced promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories Mary Ann Mendoza was removed from her speaking slot just hours before she was set to appear at Tuesday night's Republican National Convention after she was found to have promoted a series of tweets positing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Mendoza is on the advisory board of President Trump's re-election campaign. She has been an outspoken advocate for Trump's immigration policies. Her son was killed in 2014 by a drunk driver who was an undocumented immigrant. Mendoza was removed from her slot sometime before 6 p.m. ET, according to a Trump campaign source. Mendoza's prepared remarks were still sent out to media organizations. "We have removed the scheduled video from the convention lineup and it will no longer run this week," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told NBC News. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Mendoza encouraged her followers to read a long Twitter thread that featured a wide variety of known anti-Semitic conspiracy theories as well as references to QAnon. She later deleted the tweet and apologized. Share this -







You're going to hear from a handful of Trump family members tonight Donald Trump is putting his family front and center during the Republican National Convention on Night 2, with his son Eric Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump and wife Melania Trump, the first lady, slated to speak. Trump has put family members like his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner in top White House jobs while Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who spoke in a primetime Monday address before the convention, run the family business. Ivanka Trump will deliver her speech on Thursday. It remains an open question which, if any, Trump — with most eyes focused on Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — will pick up the family's political mantle after their father's presidency. The family affair comes amid some turmoil within the Trump family. Days ago, the president's niece, Mary Trump, who earlier this year published a tell-all book on the president's family, released secretly recorded audio of Trump's sister, former federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, chiding her brother as a liar with "no principles." Meanwhile, last August, Trump's longtime executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout resigned from the White House after she told reporters in an off-the-record discussion that she had a better relationship with the president than his eldest daughter and said Trump didn't like being photographed with Tiffany Trump because he perceived her as overweight. She also jokingly said Trump couldn't pick Tiffany Trump out of a crowd. Trump denied that sentiment, telling reporters, "Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany." Share this -







RNC speaker promotes thread of anti-Semitic and QAnon conspiracy theories Mary Ann Mendoza, an anti-immigration activist who is scheduled to speak on Tuesday at the convention, encouraged her Twitter followers on Tuesday morning to read a long Twitter thread of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. "Do yourself a favor and read this thread," she added to a tweet thread that looped in a variety of conspiracy theories about Jewish people and a wide-ranging plot to rule the world that included the sinking of the Titanic and the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The thread also included numerous references to QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that posits a variety of wild claims, most centrally that President Trump is waging a secret war against a secret cabal of child abusers. The Daily Beast first reported on Mendoza's tweets. Conspiracy theories that spent years bubbling on the fringes of the internet and far-right communities have gradually made inroads to many parts of the Republican party. QAnon has been the most successful, with numerous GOP candidates having a connection to the movement. When asked about QAnon, Trump said he didn't know much about it but said, "I've heard these are people who love our country." Mendoza later deleted the tweet and apologized, saying, "I retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread. My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever." Share this -







All eyes on Melania: First lady’s speech will be ‘positive,’ but will it avoid plagiarism? Melania Trump is headlining Night 2 of the RNC tonight, but one cloud hanging over her speech is the allegations of plagiarism from her 2016 RNC speech. Melania Trump’s speechwriter lifted direct passages from Michelle Obama's 2008 DNC remarks in what the campaign at the time called an innocent mistake. This year, the first lady's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, told Fox News on Tuesday that Melania’s speech is “going to be very positive and uplifting.” “But she also wants to lay out for the American people why it's so important that the president become re-elected,” she said, adding that the first lady has also been working for months with historians, horticulturists and others to restore the Rose Garden to its original 1962 design for her speech. Share this -







Pam Bondi to revive her impeachment role in RNC speech Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is speaking at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday to, as the Trump campaign previewed, "expose how the Biden family profited off of Joe Biden’s name for decades while America’s workers got left behind." Bondi and Trump have an interesting relationship that dates back years. Most notably, the Trump Foundation made a $25,000 contribution to a political group backing Bondi in 2013 as Bondi's office was deciding whether to take action against the since-shuttered Trump University. Bondi was a member of Trump's impeachment defense team earlier this year, where she took on essentially the same role she is filling during the RNC on Tuesday — serving up anti-Biden attacks on his family, particularly his son Hunter Biden for his work in Ukraine. The last time around, Bondi's delivery did not win rave reviews. Share this -







Night 1 of Republican convention mirrors Democratic convention's TV ratings decline The opening night of the Republican National Convention on Monday drew about 17 million TV viewers, a drop of 26 percent compared to the same convention in 2016, according to data from the media measurement company Nielsen. The decline mirrors that of the first night of the Democratic National Convention, which attracted 19.7 million viewers — a decline of about 24 percent from the opening of the same convention four years ago. Fox News logged the largest audience for the 10 p.m. ET hour, with an average of 7.1 million viewers, easily besting CNN and ABC, which each drew about 2 million viewers. NBC and MSNBC attracted 1.7 million and 1.6 million, respectively. CBS had 1.5 million. The broad decline in TV viewership may have been balanced in part by an increase in online viewership. TJ Ducklo, national press secretary for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, tweeted last week that the first night of the Democratic convention broke a record for digital streams, with 10.2 million. Read more about TV ratings here. Share this -





