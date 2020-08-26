The Republican National Convention continues Tuesday with speeches from first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Rand Paul.
Melania Trump headlines Tuesday night's line-up with a speech from the White House, where she is expected to reflect on her time as first lady, discuss her "Be Best" campaign, and make the case why her husband deserves another four years, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.
Pompeo, meanwhile, will address the convention from Jerusalem, a move that has drawn fire from diplomats and breaks with long-standing tradition aimed at keeping U.S. foreign policy separate from domestic politics.
Rounding out the programming Tuesday night will be Paul, R-Ky., Trump's children Eric and Tiffany Trump, and the president's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, among others.
Cissie Graham Lynch attacks trans rights in speech
Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of late evangelical pastor Billy Graham, gave a primetime speech aimed at boasting about Trump’s policies that protect so-called religious liberty.
During her speech, she apparently refers to transgender girls as "boys,” while referring to policies that aim to accommodate transgender people based on their gender identity.
"Democrats pressured schools to allow boys to compete in girls' sports and use girls' locker rooms,” she said.
There were no efforts to “pressure” schools. However, there have been legal battles provoked by conservatives after largely Democratic lawmakers passed various measures to accommodate transgender Americans.
Recently, the Supreme Court, which leans conservative, agreed in a 6-3 decision that language of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits sex discrimination, also prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Fact check: Was Trump first president to talk religious freedom at the U.N.?
Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of evangelical preacher Billy Graham, said Tuesday night that Trump is the first president “to talk about the importance of religious freedom at the United Nations, giving hope to people of faith around the world."
This is false. Here’s a clip of Obama talking about religious freedom at the U.N.; here’s a news report of George W. Bush doing the same. At the U.N. last year, Trump said he was the first to host a meeting on religious freedom, but he's definitely not the first to talk up the issue.
Nick Sandmann, teen who sued news outlets over viral incident, says America should join Trump's media bashing
Nick Sandmann, a teenager who gained national attention after appearing at a political protest in 2019, said at the Republican National Convention Tuesday that the country needs to "unite" around President Trump's media bashing.
Sandmann was involved in an incident with a Native American activist on the Washington Mall in January 2019. Video of a portion of their encounter went viral and there was a dispute over what actually occurred.
In his speech, Sandmann railed against the backlash he received following the incident.
"I learned that what was happening to me had a name. It was called being cancelled. As in annulled. As in revoked. As in made void," he said. "Cancelled is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left."
"I’m proud to say that throughout my media nightmare I have had President Trump’s unwavering support," he added later. Echoing Trump's long-standing attacks on news outlets, he added, "I know you’ll agree with me when I say no one in this country has been a victim of unfair media coverage more than President Donald Trump."
Sandmann has a pending lawsuit against NBCUniversal and other media outlets based on reporting about the incident.
RNC keeps highlighting federal courts, unlike Democrats
Republicans continued to highlight the importance of the 2020 election on the Supreme Court and other federal courts on the second day. It was frequently mentioned on Monday as well, with President Trump and others noting that the winner may be able to add justices.
The focus on the courts is a marked contrast to the Democratic convention last week, when the Supreme Court was mentioned just once across four days — by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. It comes as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87 and battling a recurrence of cancer while Justice Stephen Breyer, a fellow liberal-leaning member, is 82.
Planned Parenthood director turned anti-abortion crusader speaks on Night 2
Abby Johnson worked for Planned Parenthood in Bryan, Texas, for eight years, eventually becoming the clinic’s director before abruptly quitting and joining the anti-abortion movement.
Johnson’s switch from heading the clinic to conservative Christian celebrity stems from her claim, which has been called into question, that her views on abortion changed after she witnessed an abortion of a 13-week fetus. She swiftly garnered national news headlines and became an outspoken anti-abortion speaker career and founded a ministry that helps abortion workers quit their jobs.
Her presence at the convention has shed new light on past remarks she'd made about gender.
In May, Johnson tweeted that she would "support bringing back household voting," a policy that existed prior to women's suffrage allowing only the head of a household— ostensibly a man— to vote. She doubled down on her stance on Tuesday saying, she "absolutely" supported head of household voting.
"I said what I said," she tweeted.
Rand Paul paints Trump as a pacifist to ‘end wars.’ Trump rhetoric says otherwise
Rand Paul tried to paint Trump as someone who would bring an end to wars overseas and reduce the number of troops in countries like Afghanistan.
"President Trump is the first president in a generation to seek to end wars rather than start one,” later adding that he fears Biden "will support war again," citing the former vice president’s Iraq war vote. Biden has since said he regrets giving President Bush that authority.
However, Trump’s record and rhetoric say otherwise. He has said that North Korea would “be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” during his ongoing back and forth with Kim Jong Un. He also threatened to "bomb the shit out of ISIS” and has considerably boosted the military’s budget during his first term.
Larry Kudlow refers to pandemic in the past tense
Larry Kudlow, President Trump's top economic adviser, referred to the pandemic and associated economic downturn in the past tense, saying it "was awful" in his speech before the Republican National Convention on Tuesday.
Known for his extremely rosy economic outlooks, Kudlow's remarks were quickly panned online.
It also was a rare mention of the pandemic on Tuesday, which has so far killed more than 175,000 Americans and has yet to dissipate, along with its economic impact.
About those lobsters...
A lobster fisherman took the RNC stage on Tuesday night to make a pitch for the president’s re-election, highlighting an industry near and dear to the president's heart: Maine lobsters.
Trump has often boasted about fighting for the state's lobster industry — he sent a bailout their way earlier this year — but both the segment and president fail to mention that it was Trump's trade war that destabilized the industry in the first place.
Thousands of immigrants caught in backlog may not get citizenship in time to vote
As President Donald Trump swore in new Americans on the second day of the Republican convention, hundreds of thousands of immigrants waited in a citizenship backlog.
And many are unlikely to be able to vote this year as a result.
The coronavirus delayed citizenship interviews — which stopped in March and resumed in June — as well as naturalization ceremonies. A budget shortfall in the agency funded by application fees added to an operations slowdown at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
On Tuesday, USCIS announced it was canceling a planned furlough of more than 13,000 employees set for Aug. 30. The agency faced bipartisan pressure from Congress to avert the furloughs.
Becoming a citizen is a months-long process and with the backlogs, thousands are waiting to complete their naturalization in time to register to vote in November. USCIS came under fire for not finding substitutes for live ceremonies and interviews.
Fact check: Sen. Rand Paul on Trump's Iraq War opposition
“Joe Biden voted for the Iraq War, which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said on Tuesday night.
This is true, though it omits some key context. Before the Iraq War began, Trump said he supported the invasion of the country in an interview. He did not express a negative opinion about the war until after it had started, according to previous NBC News fact checks.
Biden, too, has changed his mind. Biden has repeatedly said his vote for the Iraq War was a mistake.
Trump kicks off convention by honoring man he just pardoned
One of the first segments of Tuesday's convention was a video honoring Jon Ponder, a convicted felon who later became an advocate for prisoners. Trump pardoned Jon Ponder hours before Ponder was set to speak.
In a video released Tuesday evening, Trump said Ponder's "life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption."
Ponder appeared alongside Rich Beasley, the FBI agent who arrested him. Beasley recounted the story of how the two reconnected, referring to Ponder as one of his "best friends."