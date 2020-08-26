SEE NEW POSTS

Cissie Graham Lynch attacks trans rights in speech Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of late evangelical pastor Billy Graham, gave a primetime speech aimed at boasting about Trump’s policies that protect so-called religious liberty. During her speech, she apparently refers to transgender girls as "boys,” while referring to policies that aim to accommodate transgender people based on their gender identity. "Democrats pressured schools to allow boys to compete in girls' sports and use girls' locker rooms,” she said. Billy Graham's granddaughter praises Trump as a 'fierce advocate' for people of faith Aug. 26, 2020 03:03 There were no efforts to “pressure” schools. However, there have been legal battles provoked by conservatives after largely Democratic lawmakers passed various measures to accommodate transgender Americans. Recently, the Supreme Court, which leans conservative, agreed in a 6-3 decision that language of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits sex discrimination, also prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Share this -







Fact check: Was Trump first president to talk religious freedom at the U.N.? Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of evangelical preacher Billy Graham, said Tuesday night that Trump is the first president “to talk about the importance of religious freedom at the United Nations, giving hope to people of faith around the world." This is false. Here’s a clip of Obama talking about religious freedom at the U.N.; here’s a news report of George W. Bush doing the same. At the U.N. last year, Trump said he was the first to host a meeting on religious freedom, but he's definitely not the first to talk up the issue. Share this -







Nick Sandmann, teen who sued news outlets over viral incident, says America should join Trump's media bashing Nick Sandmann, a teenager who gained national attention after appearing at a political protest in 2019, said at the Republican National Convention Tuesday that the country needs to "unite" around President Trump's media bashing. Sandmann was involved in an incident with a Native American activist on the Washington Mall in January 2019. Video of a portion of their encounter went viral and there was a dispute over what actually occurred. In his speech, Sandmann railed against the backlash he received following the incident. "I learned that what was happening to me had a name. It was called being cancelled. As in annulled. As in revoked. As in made void," he said. "Cancelled is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left." "I’m proud to say that throughout my media nightmare I have had President Trump’s unwavering support," he added later. Echoing Trump's long-standing attacks on news outlets, he added, "I know you’ll agree with me when I say no one in this country has been a victim of unfair media coverage more than President Donald Trump." Sandmann has a pending lawsuit against NBCUniversal and other media outlets based on reporting about the incident. Share this -







RNC keeps highlighting federal courts, unlike Democrats Republicans continued to highlight the importance of the 2020 election on the Supreme Court and other federal courts on the second day. It was frequently mentioned on Monday as well, with President Trump and others noting that the winner may be able to add justices. The focus on the courts is a marked contrast to the Democratic convention last week, when the Supreme Court was mentioned just once across four days — by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. It comes as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87 and battling a recurrence of cancer while Justice Stephen Breyer, a fellow liberal-leaning member, is 82. Share this -







Rand Paul paints Trump as a pacifist to ‘end wars.’ Trump rhetoric says otherwise Rand Paul tried to paint Trump as someone who would bring an end to wars overseas and reduce the number of troops in countries like Afghanistan. "President Trump is the first president in a generation to seek to end wars rather than start one,” later adding that he fears Biden "will support war again," citing the former vice president’s Iraq war vote. Biden has since said he regrets giving President Bush that authority. However, Trump’s record and rhetoric say otherwise. He has said that North Korea would “be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” during his ongoing back and forth with Kim Jong Un. He also threatened to "bomb the shit out of ISIS” and has considerably boosted the military’s budget during his first term. Share this -







About those lobsters... A lobster fisherman took the RNC stage on Tuesday night to make a pitch for the president’s re-election, highlighting an industry near and dear to the president's heart: Maine lobsters. Trump has often boasted about fighting for the state's lobster industry — he sent a bailout their way earlier this year — but both the segment and president fail to mention that it was Trump's trade war that destabilized the industry in the first place. Share this -





