Family is supposed to humanize the candidate, but Trump's kids have given stump speeches During national nominating conventions, family members and spouses play more than an ornamental role. They come out and usually share a funny anecdote or positive character trait to humanize the candidate to voters. For instance, during the 2016 RNC, Ivanka Trump spoke of playing with Legos in her father's office as a kid. At this year's RNC, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump — the two who have spoken so far — delivered anti-Biden stump speeches rather than a fuller portrait of their father. (Eric did speak directly to his father in his speech, saying he was proud to fight for him.) Tiffany Trump stands on stage before she tapes her speech for the second day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington on Aug. 25, 2020. Susan Walsh / AP "This is a fight for freedom versus oppression, for opportunity versus stagnation, a fight to keep America true to America," Tiffany said Tuesday night. On Monday night, Donald Trump Jr. said: "Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness monster of the Swamp. For the past ­half-century, he's been lurking around in there." Biden's children spoke about their dad in glowing, personal tones and the DNC included a montage of his son Beau, who died in 2015, also talking about his dad beyond politics. While three of the children gave speeches largely devoid of any personal touches — with Ivanka slated to speak Thursday — the role of the president's family so far at the RNC has been as general election surrogates.







Fact check: Eric Trump says administration's tax law repatriated 'trillions of dollars' Eric Trump, one of President Trump's sons, said Tuesday during his speech at the RNC that "trillions of dollars were repatriated back into the United States — which had been sitting in foreign lands for far too long." "Trillions" is an overstatement, though Eric Trump is in the ballpark. Still, the number is far less than the amount of money the president had expected his tax bill to repatriate to the U.S. The tax bill that Trump signed in December 2017 cut corporate tax rates — a move the administration said would make it favorable for companies to bring back into the U.S. cash stashed in foreign operations. Trump had predicted the new tax structure would incentivize companies to bring back $4 trillion into U.S. accounts. As of the end of 2019, U.S. corporations had brought back more than $1 trillion of overseas profits to the country, according to analyses of Commerce Department data. Eric Trump's figure falls short of his father's promises. Furthermore, the tax bill ended up having other unintended consequences. In the year after it was signed into law, the tax package funded a record stock buyback and dividend spree, benefiting investors and company executives over workers.







RNC segment on opioids muddles the facts on progress under Trump The RNC featured emotional testimony from Ryan Holets, a New Mexico police officer who adopted a child from a homeless woman with heroin addiction. "I hold a special place in my heart for those facing opioid addiction," he said. "That's why I'm enormously grateful to the President for his leadership in fighting this deadly enemy. Through his efforts, we are turning the tide on the crisis of addiction." N.M. police officer thanks Trump for 'leadership in fighting' opioid crisis Aug. 26, 2020 03:22 Trump made tackling the opioid crisis a central part of his 2016 campaign. Since then, the administration has declared it a national public health emergency and has poured $1.8 billion in funding to states to combat the opioid crisis by expanding access to treatment and improving data tracking on overdoses. However, the issue has continued to persist under his leadership. Fatal overdoses in 2019 increased over 10 percent from 2016, according to federal CDC data. The administration has also opposed some efforts to expand healthcare, particularly under the Affordable Care Act. The Washington Post also fact-checked the administration's progress on the opioid epidemic last year and noted that the nationwide trend of reduced opioid prescriptions, for which Trump tried to take credit, began under President Obama's leadership due to measures implemented by that administration.







On Bondi speech, Biden camp reprises old response The Biden campaign is responding to Pam Bondi's RNC speech on Tuesday by simply pointing back to a statement they issued during the impeachment trial: "We didn't realize that Breitbart was expanding into Ted Talk knockoffs. Here on planet Earth, the conspiracy theory that Bondi repeated has been conclusively refuted. The New York Times calls it 'debunked,' The Wall Street Journal calls it 'discredited,' the AP calls it 'incorrect,' and The Washington Post fact checker calls it 'a fountain of falsehoods.' The diplomat that Trump himself appointed to lead his Ukraine policy has blasted it as 'self serving' and 'not credible.' Joe Biden was instrumental to a bipartisan and international anti-corruption victory. It's no surprise that such a thing is anathema to President Trump."







The past is never dead — even at the GOP convention This convention's treatment of COVID-19 as a conquered thing of the past echoes the '28 GOP's treatment of an economic downturn, as Calvin Coolidge was credited by his fellow partisans with already having averted a "Great Depression." White House adviser Larry Kudlow and others have credited Trump with successfully navigating through a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 175,000 Americans and remains a spreading public health threat. In 1928, Republicans won another term, with Herbert Hoover succeeding Coolidge. The stock market crashed the next year and the nation was plunged into the Great Depression that had been portrayed as a bygone peril.







Fact check: Kudlow claims Trump inherited 'stagnant' economy. That's false. President Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow claimed Tuesday during his speech at the RNC that Trump, when elected, was "inheriting a stagnant economy on the front end of recession." That is false. Looking at the broadest measure of economic health, gross domestic product, the numbers show that average quarterly economic growth under Trump, 2.5 percent, was almost exactly what it was under President Obama in his second term, 2.4 percent. In 2016, Trump said he was unhappy that the country's economic growth rate was under 3 percent a year. Trump said he thought the economy could grow at better-than-4-percent annual rate. Kudlow also claimed Tuesday night that the economy "was rebuilt in three years," saying that "unemployment fell to the lowest rate of 3.5 percent." The Trump administration rightly takes credit for having low unemployment during his presidency, but the idea that Trump "rebuilt" the economy is misleading. Unemployment under Obama had already been trending downward. In December of 2019 — before the pandemic hit the U.S. — the unemployment rate was a scant 3.5 percent, the lowest it had been in 50 years. However, as good as that number was, when Trump took office the rate was already at 4.7 percent. That figure is quite low by historical standards (lower than all of the 1980s as well as most of the 1990s and 2000s). In fact, Obama saw a much steeper drop in unemployment in his second term, a 3.3 drop in the rate, than Trump did in his first three years, a decline of 1.2 points. The numbers under Trump appear to be the continuation of a trend, not something new. Job creation numbers offer more evidence for this. On average, there were more jobs added monthly in Obama's second term than there were in Trump's first three years. On average, the country created 215,000 new jobs a month in Obama's second term. In Trump's first three years, the figure was 182,000. They are both good numbers and if you look at the jobs data plotted on a graph, the rise since 2011 actually looks pretty consistent. There is one indicator that suggests a change under Trump: the rise in the stock market. On Dec. 31, 2019, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 28,538. That was up 56 percent from 18,332, where it was the day Trump was elected in 2016. From Obama's second Election Day until 2016, the Dow climbed 38 percent.






