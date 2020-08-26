The Republican National Convention continues Tuesday with speeches from first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Rand Paul.
Melania Trump headlines Tuesday night's line-up with a speech from the White House, where she is expected to reflect on her time as first lady, discuss her "Be Best" campaign, and make the case why her husband deserves another four years, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.
Pompeo, meanwhile, will address the convention from Jerusalem, a move that has drawn fire from diplomats and breaks with long-standing tradition aimed at keeping U.S. foreign policy separate from domestic politics.
Rounding out the programming Tuesday night will be Paul, R-Ky., Trump's children Eric and Tiffany Trump, and the president's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, among others.
Fact check: Eric Trump says administration's tax law repatriated 'trillions of dollars'
Eric Trump, one of President Trump’s sons, said Tuesday during his speech at the RNC that “trillions of dollars were repatriated back into the United States — which had been sitting in foreign lands for far too long.”
"Trillions" is an overstatement, though Eric Trump is in the ballpark. Still, the number is far less than the amount of money the president had expected his tax bill to repatriate to the U.S.
The tax bill that Trump signed in December 2017 cut corporate tax rates — a move the administration said would make it favorable for companies to bring back into the U.S. cash stashed in foreign operations. Trump had predicted the new tax structure would incentivize companies to bring back $4 trillion into U.S. accounts.
As of the end of 2019, U.S. corporations had brought back more than $1 trillion of overseas profits to the country, according to analyses of Commerce Department data. Eric Trump’s figure falls short of his father’s promises.
Furthermore, the tax bill ended up having other unintended consequences. In the year after it was signed into law, the tax package funded a record stock buyback and dividend spree, benefiting investors and company executives over workers.
RNC segment on opioids muddles the facts on progress under Trump
The RNC featured emotional testimony from Ryan Holets, a New Mexico police officer who adopted a child from a homeless woman with heroin addiction.
"I hold a special place in my heart for those facing opioid addiction," he said. "That’s why I’m enormously grateful to the President for his leadership in fighting this deadly enemy. Through his efforts, we are turning the tide on the crisis of addiction."
Trump made tackling the opioid crisis a central part of his 2016 campaign. Since then, the administration has declared it a national public health emergency and has poured $1.8 billion in funding to states to combat the opioid crisis by expanding access to treatment and improving data tracking on overdoses.
However, the issue has continued to persist under his leadership. Fatal overdoses in 2019 increased over 10 percent from 2016, according to federal CDC data. The administration has also opposed some efforts to expand healthcare, particularly under the Affordable Care Act.
The Washington Post also fact-checked the administration’s progress on the opioid epidemic last year and noted that the nationwide trend of reduced opioid prescriptions, for which Trump tried to take credit, began under President Obama's leadership due to measures implemented by that administration.
Fact check: Bondi repeats baseless claim about Biden's role in ouster of Ukrainian prosecutor
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday night repeated the president’s baseless claim that Democratic nominee Joe Biden wielded his influence as vice president to benefit his son Hunter’s private-sector work in Ukraine.
Bondi, who was part of Trump's impeachment defense team during his Senate trial, said Biden used U.S. foreign aid to engineer the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor, suggesting that the reason Biden pushed for the prosecutor's removal was because he was investigating Burisma Holdings, an energy company where Hunter Biden served on the board.
“Joe Biden — the vice president of the United States — threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless that same prosecutor was fired... and then he was fired,” Bondi said Tuesday night.
There's still no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of either Biden.
That prosecutor, Viktor Shokin was widely believed to be soft on corruption; the United States and other Western countries had called for his removal. Ukraine’s Parliament ultimately voted to remove him.
And while Biden has taken credit for getting Shokin fired by leveraging U.S. foreign aid, there's little evidence he acted to help his son. In 2019, Bloomberg News, citing documents and an interview with a former Ukrainian official, reported the Burisma investigation had been dormant for more than a year by the time Biden called for the crackdown on corruption. The then-Ukrainian prosecutor general told the news agency he found no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden and his son. And PolitiFact reported it found no evidence to "support the idea that Joe Biden advocated with his son's interests in mind."
Asked if Biden's work to get Shokin fired raised a conflict of interest, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch said it did not.
"I don't think that — the view that Mr. Shokin was not a good prosecutor general fighting corruption, I don't think that had anything to do with the Burisma case," she said.
Trump was impeached by the House for abuse of power involving Ukraine. Democrats said there was ample evidence that Trump had abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations into Biden and his son while withholding almost $400 million in aid, and that he had obstructed Congress by refusing to release any documents related to his actions. Trump was acquitted after a Senate trial.
Trump participates in naturalization ceremony despite attacks on immigration
Trump on Tuesday participated in a naturalization ceremony on the second day of the RNC, ostensibly as a way to highlight legal immigration.
Footage of the ceremony aired during the RNC on Tuesday night.
But Trump, in addition to prominent attacks on undocumented immigrants, has taken many swipes at legal immigration too.
Among other attempts to limit immigration are Trump's ban on travel from Muslim-majority countries, various visa restrictions, a limit on refugees, dramatic changes to the asylum system and executive orders limited immigration.
On Bondi speech, Biden camp reprises old response
The Biden campaign is responding to Pam Bondi’s RNC speech on Tuesday by simply pointing back to a statement they issued during the impeachment trial:
"We didn't realize that Breitbart was expanding into Ted Talk knockoffs. Here on planet Earth, the conspiracy theory that Bondi repeated has been conclusively refuted. The New York Times calls it 'debunked,' The Wall Street Journal calls it 'discredited,' the AP calls it 'incorrect,' and The Washington Post fact checker calls it 'a fountain of falsehoods.' The diplomat that Trump himself appointed to lead his Ukraine policy has blasted it as 'self serving' and 'not credible.' Joe Biden was instrumental to a bipartisan and international anti-corruption victory. It's no surprise that such a thing is anathema to President Trump."
The past is never dead — even at the GOP convention
This convention’s treatment of COVID-19 as a conquered thing of the past echoes the ‘28 GOP’s treatment of an economic downturn, as Calvin Coolidge was credited by his fellow partisans with already having averted a "Great Depression."
White House adviser Larry Kudlow and others have credited Trump with successfully navigating through a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 175,000 Americans and remains a spreading public health threat.
In 1928, Republicans won another term, with Herbert Hoover succeeding Coolidge. The stock market crashed the next year and the nation was plunged into the Great Depression that had been portrayed as a bygone peril.
Fact check: Kudlow claims Trump inherited 'stagnant' economy. That's false.
President Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow claimed Tuesday during his speech at the RNC that Trump, when elected, was “inheriting a stagnant economy on the front end of recession.”
That is false.
Looking at the broadest measure of economic health, gross domestic product, the numbers show that average quarterly economic growth under Trump, 2.5 percent, was almost exactly what it was under President Obama in his second term, 2.4 percent.
In 2016, Trump said he was unhappy that the country’s economic growth rate was under 3 percent a year. Trump said he thought the economy could grow at better-than-4-percent annual rate.
Kudlow also claimed Tuesday night that the economy “was rebuilt in three years,” saying that “unemployment fell to the lowest rate of 3.5 percent.”
The Trump administration rightly takes credit for having low unemployment during his presidency, but the idea that Trump "rebuilt" the economy is misleading. Unemployment under Obama had already been trending downward.
In December of 2019 — before the pandemic hit the U.S. — the unemployment rate was a scant 3.5 percent, the lowest it had been in 50 years.
However, as good as that number was, when Trump took office the rate was already at 4.7 percent. That figure is quite low by historical standards (lower than all of the 1980s as well as most of the 1990s and 2000s). In fact, Obama saw a much steeper drop in unemployment in his second term, a 3.3 drop in the rate, than Trump did in his first three years, a decline of 1.2 points.
The numbers under Trump appear to be the continuation of a trend, not something new.
Job creation numbers offer more evidence for this.
On average, there were more jobs added monthly in Obama’s second term than there were in Trump's first three years.
On average, the country created 215,000 new jobs a month in Obama’s second term. In Trump’s first three years, the figure was 182,000. They are both good numbers and if you look at the jobs data plotted on a graph, the rise since 2011 actually looks pretty consistent.
There is one indicator that suggests a change under Trump: the rise in the stock market. On Dec. 31, 2019, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 28,538. That was up 56 percent from 18,332, where it was the day Trump was elected in 2016.
From Obama's second Election Day until 2016, the Dow climbed 38 percent.
RNC pushes criminal justice reform without police reforms
In the early portion of RNC night 2, Trump’s support for law enforcement and advocacy for those subjected to extended prison sentences intersected with one of the convention’s prevailing themes. Racism is not the problem, many speakers have suggested; the problem is the way that those subjected to it respond.
Trump’s sentencing reforms did, in their first year, lead to abbreviated sentences or the outright release of about 4,500 people, and won Trump plaudits from people across the political spectrum. However, many who work in local government or to help those released from prison navigate the often difficult challenges of finding work or places to live have said that additional attention and funding is needed to help those who have benefited from Trump’s First Step Act. And many contacted by NBC News who are working with the formerly incarcerated also pointed to the need to press reforms further to affect a larger number of those convicted of crimes.
The decision to pardon – on camera – Jon Ponder, a Black man who thanked the federal agent who arrested him and described his struggles with the criminal justice system as rooted in his own “animosity,” set up one of Trump’s preferred ways of approaching the question of how the nation’s criminal justice system functions. Ponder was someone entirely grateful, entirely supportive of Trump and disengaged from the roiling national conversation about policing, race and justice.
“Not so long ago, my life was running from the police, fearing the police and avoiding the police….,” Ponder said. “But today, I’m filled with hope. I have been given a second chance.”
The only direct mention of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot repeatedly by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer, and the civil unrest the shooting has spurred, came at the beginning of the evening in an opening prayer. There Pastor Norma Urrabazo of the International Church of Las Vegas prayed for "healing and comfort to Jacob Blake and his family."