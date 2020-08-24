RNC live updates: Day 1 kicks off with Trump and Pence's formal nominations

SEE NEW POSTS

Fireworks approved for National Mall after Trump's final convention speech Fireworks are expected to go off over the National Mall in Washington on Thursday for the final night of the convention. A spokesperson for the National Park Service said Monday that a permit has been issued that approved the fireworks that Republicans want to launch. They're expected to go off after Donald Trump delivers his final convention speech from the White House South Lawn.







Fact Check: Delegate repeats misleading Trump claim Dems omitted "under God" during pledge A Republican delegate from Alaska, Peter Goldberg, slammed Democrats as the convention kicked off Monday, restating a misleading claim by President Donald Trump that Democrats omitted the words "under God" from the pledge of allegiance at their convention last week. "That could not, would not, ever happen here," Goldberg said before he recited the pledge. "We know as Republicans that America must put its full faith and trust in that God," he said. Democrats, however, read the entire pledge of allegiance, including the words "under God," during the prime-time segments of the convention each night last week. There were two caucus meetings, the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly and the LGBTQ Caucus meeting, according to the Associated Press, that left out those words during their daytime meetings.







RNC meets in Charlotte to officially nominate Trump Republican delegates are meeting in a scaled-down convention this morning to officially nominate President Donald Trump as the party's presidential candidate against Joe Biden in the November election. "We are obviously disappointed we could not hold this event in the same way we had originally planned," Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, said as she gaveled in the convention. McDaniel hinted that "special guests" could stop by the Charlotte Convention Center later in the day. Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to make official trips to North Carolina today. Read more on the RNC's first day of business here.







Jeff Flake, other former GOP Congress members endorse Biden ahead of RNC More than two-dozen former Republican members of Congress, including ex-Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday, hours ahead of the Republican National Convention. Biden's presidential campaign announced the list of endorsements in a press release. Flake was expected to speak to reporters later in the day about why he has chosen to support the former vice president. Among the list of Republicans supporting Biden are Flake, former Sens. John Warner of Virginia and Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire, and former Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Ray LaHood of Illinois, who also served as transportation secretary under former President Barack Obama. Read more on why some former GOP lawmakers are supporting Biden.







Trump names improving economy, school choice among his second term priorities President Donald Trump said in a new interview that he plans to focus on improving the economy in his second term and also emphasized the importance of school choice. "I would strengthen what we've done, and I would do more," Trump said in an interview on Fox News that taped Friday and aired Sunday night. Trump claimed that Democrats are intentionally taking steps to hurt the economy, saying they're doing "anything they can to make the economy as bad as possible, but they're having a tough time with it because the economy's so good." Asked about whether he plans to moderate his tone if he's re-elected, the president said, "I'd like it to be calm too. If I change my attitude, I wouldn't get nearly as many things done." The president's 2020 re-election campaign also sent out a list of items on his second-term agenda on Sunday, but the priorities were vague and didn't explain how he would accomplish certain goals like "create 10 million new jobs in 10 months" and "return to normal in 2021."







Spruced-up White House Rose Garden set for Melania Trump speech WASHINGTON — The White House Rose Garden has been spruced up in time for its moment in the campaign spotlight. First lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night from the garden, famous for its close proximity to the Oval Office. The three weeks of work on the garden, which was done in the spirit of its original 1962 design, were showcased to reporters on Saturday. The location of the first lady's speech will be just one of the ways that the Republican National Convention will break with political norms. Federal rules prohibit the White House from being the setting for expressly political events, a regulation that many presidents have flirted with violating. Read the story.






