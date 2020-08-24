Jeff Flake, other former GOP Congress members endorse Biden ahead of RNC

The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the official convention business is taking place, with the formal nominations of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The in-person roll-call vote on Trump's nomination is expected to take place with a limited number of socially distanced delegates who will cast their votes in alphabetical order by state. Trump, who is visiting Mills River, North Carolina, could drop in on the proceedings, sources say, but it's not on his official schedule.

Tonight, more of the convention takes place in Washington. The scheduled speakers include House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana; Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Jim Jordan of Ohio; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.; and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who controversially waved firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters outside St. Louis, Missouri, home earlier this summer, are also expected to make remarks.

Follow coverage of the day's news on NBC News and MSNBC. NBC News NOW will livestream the convention each day, and NBCNews.com will have breaking news, analysis and fact checks.

