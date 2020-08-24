SEE NEW POSTS

Biden, Harris to get routine virus testing, a notable change In a notable change, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will now be regularly tested for the coronavirus as the race heats up, a campaign aide confirmed Monday. "This announcement is another step demonstrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' commitment to turn the page on Trump's catastrophic mismanagement during the worst public health crisis in 100 years," said Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates. Bates declined to comment Monday when asked if Biden had been tested yet, though deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said Sunday that he hadn't been. A campaign aide said the decision to move forward with regular testing was based on the recommendations of the campaign's medical advisers. It comes as the candidate and his running mate are expected to ramp up in-person campaigning in the final 10 weeks of the election.







Trump's campaign to argue America under threat by Democrats Donald Trump will try to kick-start his flagging re-election campaign as Republicans begin their national convention Monday night with an effort to depict Democrats as a threat to America. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a Missouri couple who gained national attention when they pointed guns as Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their home, will argue "radical leftists" are trying to take over America. "Democrats no longer view the government's job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens," they will say, according to Trump's campaign. The McCloskeys are one strand in the backdrop for Trump's convention: an America in turmoil. The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage after a summer punctuated by protests calling for an end to racial injustice. This week, the nation is also grappling with duel natural threats from wildfires in California and a pair of hurricanes in the Gulf. The president enters his convention trailing Joe Biden in the polls, and he faces a torrent of criticism for his administration's handling of the pandemic. This week's convention will be his most aggressive attempt yet to turn the national sentiment in his favor. Click here for the full story







Trump campaign wanted Kellyanne Conway back but she decided against it The Trump campaign was eagerly courting Kellyanne Conway to come back and join the re-elect effort this fall, according to two people familiar with the matter, but she declined due to family obligations. Campaign officials had discussed her potentially moving over and traveling ahead of November as a major surrogate but she determined that grueling schedule would be too tough on her four teenage children. Conway, one of President Trump's longest-serving advisers, will officially depart the White House next week. She is still expected to deliver her address at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. Conway is expected to continue to advise the president in an unofficial and informal capacity after she leaves. Conway was Trump's campaign manager for the final months of the 2016 cycle and she has appeared at several 2020 events since then in her personal capacity.







4 things to watch for on Night 1 While he's trailing Joe Biden in every national poll as well as in key battleground states in recent surveys, advisers and allies say that Donald Trump is in a better place than he was in 2016, and that internal polling shows the race tightening in a sign their attacks on Biden have been working. Key to their pitch going forward will be trying to convince the country that things are on the upswing because of Trump's efforts, said aides inside and outside of the campaign. Republicans say they are aiming to boost voters' attitudes about the state of the nation with their convention this week, in hopes those feelings will carry over to their assessment of whether Trump deserves another four years in office. "I think we are in a much stronger position than the public polls would indicate," said Brian Walsh, president of the pro-Trump Super PAC America First, who said he's looking for Trump to use the convention to lay out his vision for the next four years and contrasting that to Biden's. "We always believed the race would be close, and we still believe so today." Click here for four things to watch for on the RNC's first night







Delegates cheer Trump's appearance during first day Republican delegates cheer President Donald Trump as they listen to him speak on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 24, 2020. Carlos Barria / Reuters







Biden hits Trump's 'failed leadership' ahead of RNC speeches Joe Biden released a statement ahead of Monday night's convention events. "Last week, voters heard about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' commitment to stand up for all Americans and their vision for overcoming this moment of crisis that Donald Trump's failed leadership has severely worsened — by building back better with historic investments in American competitiveness and our middle class," he said. "What they will hear from Donald Trump this week are the last things our country needs: more desperate, wild-eyed lies and toxic division in vain attempts to distract from his mismanagement," he added. "What they won't hear is what American families have urgently needed and been forced to go without for over seven consecutive months: any coherent strategy for defeating the pandemic."







New York state prosecutor confirms Trump Organization civil probe The president's son Eric Trump has refused to comply with a subpoena in a New York state prosecutor's investigation of the Trump Organization, court documents revealed Monday. President Trump's entire private business entity has yet to comply with subpoenas from New York Attorney General Letitia James, James said in court documents. New filings showed that James' investigation is based, in part, on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's testimony to Congress and seeks to learn whether financial filings for the president's businesses were inflated or deflated to obtain loans or reduce potential taxes. Eric Trump, who is set to address the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, responded by saying, "Without any basis, the NYAG has pledged to take my father down from the moment she ran for office. This is the highest level of prosecutorial misconduct — purposely dropped on the eve of the Republican Convention for political points. Sad that this is her focus as New York burns." Read more here.







Postmaster general denies political influence as House questions mail delays Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the House Oversight Committee Monday and grew increasingly defensive as Democrats asked pointed questions about delayed U.S. Postal Service mail delivery. DeJoy denied that policies he implemented had a major effect on mail delivery times, stating that all he had done was reshuffle the organization and attempt to have the Postal Service trucks run on schedule. He said many changes, such as the removal of blue collection boxes and mail sorting machines, preceded his taking the post on June 15. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, presented an internal Postal Service document, which appeared to have been prepared for DeJoy on Aug. 12, that showed an 8 to 10 percent drop in on-time mail deliveries since early July. She emphasized that DeJoy, a former logistics executive, was in charge during this collapse in service, but DeJoy refused to take sole responsibility for the slow down. "There are a lot of reasons for delays besides the action I took to run your trucks on time," he said. "There are other reasons for delays in the nation." The House passed a bill on Saturday authorizing $25 billion in emergency funds for the Postal Service. While it gained some support from House Republicans, it is expected to be met with opposition in the Senate. Click here for the full story on DeJoy's testimony






