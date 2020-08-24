SEE NEW POSTS

Trump to appear with rescued hostages tonight A campaign official says President Trump will make a taped appearance during the convention tonight with six hostages rescued during his administration. They are expected to be: Michael White: A U.S. Navy veteran who was arrested in July 2018 while visiting his girlfriend in Iran. White was the first American to be detained in Iran since President Trump took office. Released June 4, after 683 days in captivity. Sam Goodwin: A world traveler who entered northern Syria from Iraq on May 25, 2019. He encountered a regime checkpoint and was taken into custody for failure to have a visa. Released on July 26, 2019. Andrew Brunson: A pastor, Brunson was accused of being part of a terrorist group, the Gulen movement, and was arrested on Oct. 7, 2016, by Turkey; charges of spying were later added. Released on Oct. 12, 2018. Joshua and Tamara Holt: Arrested in Venezuela shortly after their wedding and accused of stockpiling weapons. Released on March 26, 2018. Bryan Nerran: A pastor, Nerran was arrested on Oct. 5, 2019, by the Indian government for having $40,000 without declaring it. Released May 15.







Michael Cohen says Trump 'can't be trusted' in ad for Democratic group Michael Cohen, President Trump's former fixer, will appear in a series of anti-Trump ads to warn voters not to trust the president. In the first of such ads, cut by the Democratic group American Bridge 21st Century, Cohen says that Trump "can't be trusted — and you shouldn't believe a word he utters." "So when you watch the president this week, remember this. If he says something is huge, it's probably small," he says. "If he says something will work, it probably won't. And if he says he cares about you and your family, he certainly does not." He said Trump's promotion of "law and order" is "laughable" because "virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment — myself included." "So when the president gets in front of the cameras this week, remember that he thinks we are all gullible, a bunch of fools," he said. "I was a part of it. And I fell for it. You don't have to like me. But please, listen to me." Watch the ad below:







Trump calls Biden 'crazy' for saying he'd shut down country to control virus if scientists deemed it necessary Donald Trump called Joe Biden "ridiculous" for saying he would shut down the country if scientists deemed it necessary to control the virus. "Joe Biden has said he would lock down the Country again. That's crazy!" Trump tweeted. "We're having record job growth and a booming stock market, but Joe would end it all and close it all down. Ridiculous!" In an interview with ABC News, Biden said he is "prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus." If scientists deemed a shutdown necessary, Biden said, "I would shut it down; I would listen to the scientists." The virus has so far killed more than 175,000 Americans.







RNC chair offers a backstage look Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted a backstage look at herself next to someone she said was President Trump ... but his back is to the camera. Backstage with President @realDonaldTrump! #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/GSa2TpjQkN — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 24, 2020







RNC kicks off without a new party platform The Republicans' convention kicked off on Monday without a new party platform. Over the weekend, the RNC formalized a resolution stating there will be no platform until 2024 but that the Republican Party "has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President's America-first agenda." "The RNC enthusiastically supports President Trump and continues to reject the policy positions of the Obama-Biden Administration, as well as those espoused by the Democratic National Committee today; therefore, be it RESOLVED, That the Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President's America-first agenda," the resolution said.







Biden, Harris to get routine virus testing, a notable change In a notable change, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will now be regularly tested for the coronavirus as the race heats up, a campaign aide confirmed Monday. "This announcement is another step demonstrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' commitment to turn the page on Trump's catastrophic mismanagement during the worst public health crisis in 100 years," said Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates. Bates declined to comment Monday when asked if Biden had been tested yet, though deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said Sunday that he hadn't been. A campaign aide said the decision to move forward with regular testing was based on the recommendations of the campaign's medical advisers. It comes as the candidate and his running mate are expected to ramp up in-person campaigning in the final 10 weeks of the election.







Trump's campaign to argue America under threat by Democrats Donald Trump will try to kick-start his flagging re-election campaign as Republicans begin their national convention Monday night with an effort to depict Democrats as a threat to America. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a Missouri couple who gained national attention when they pointed guns as Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their home, will argue "radical leftists" are trying to take over America. "Democrats no longer view the government's job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens," they will say, according to Trump's campaign. The McCloskeys are one strand in the backdrop for Trump's convention: an America in turmoil. The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage after a summer punctuated by protests calling for an end to racial injustice. This week, the nation is also grappling with duel natural threats from wildfires in California and a pair of hurricanes in the Gulf. The president enters his convention trailing Joe Biden in the polls, and he faces a torrent of criticism for his administration's handling of the pandemic. This week's convention will be his most aggressive attempt yet to turn the national sentiment in his favor. Click here for the full story







Trump campaign wanted Kellyanne Conway back but she decided against it The Trump campaign was eagerly courting Kellyanne Conway to come back and join the re-elect effort this fall, according to two people familiar with the matter, but she declined due to family obligations. Campaign officials had discussed her potentially moving over and traveling ahead of November as a major surrogate but she determined that grueling schedule would be too tough on her four teenage children. Conway, one of President Trump's longest-serving advisers, will officially depart the White House next week. She is still expected to deliver her address at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. Conway is expected to continue to advise the president in an unofficial and informal capacity after she leaves. Conway was Trump's campaign manager for the final months of the 2016 cycle and she has appeared at several 2020 events since then in her personal capacity.







4 things to watch for on Night 1 While he's trailing Joe Biden in every national poll as well as in key battleground states in recent surveys, advisers and allies say that Donald Trump is in a better place than he was in 2016, and that internal polling shows the race tightening in a sign their attacks on Biden have been working. Key to their pitch going forward will be trying to convince the country that things are on the upswing because of Trump's efforts, said aides inside and outside of the campaign. Republicans say they are aiming to boost voters' attitudes about the state of the nation with their convention this week, in hopes those feelings will carry over to their assessment of whether Trump deserves another four years in office. "I think we are in a much stronger position than the public polls would indicate," said Brian Walsh, president of the pro-Trump Super PAC America First, who said he's looking for Trump to use the convention to lay out his vision for the next four years and contrasting that to Biden's. "We always believed the race would be close, and we still believe so today." Click here for four things to watch for on the RNC's first night






