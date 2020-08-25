SEE NEW POSTS

A tale of two conventions The Democratic convention focused on persuasion and de-emphasized base mobilization.



The Republican convention is focusing on base mobilization and de-emphasizing persuasion. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 25, 2020 Share this -







MAGA, can you hear me? Kimberly Guilfoyle gives high-volume speech to empty room Kimberly Guilfoyle, the National Chair of the "Trump Victory Finance Committee" and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., delivers a pre-recorded speech to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention, from Washington, on Aug. 24, 2020. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters In a forceful speech Monday night that could likely be heard by everyone, Trump surrogate Kimberly Guilfoyle defended the president’s politics and trashed his rivals for impeding his progress. She said that “this election is a battle for the soul of America,” a phrase also used by the Biden campaign. "They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal, victim ideology, to the point that you will not recognize this country or yourself,” she also said. The reaction to her speech on social media was largely not about its dark, brooding message but her speaking volume, which may have worked in a crowded conventional hall, not an empty room. Watch Kimberly Guilfoyle’s full speech at the 2020 RNC Aug. 25, 2020 06:18 Share this -







Vernon Jones, a Black Democrat and Georgia lawmaker, comes out in support of Trump Last week’s DNC featured a slew of Republican voices coming out in support of Biden. The RNC’s answer to that on Monday night was to feature a speech from Vernon Jones, who serves in the Georgia statehouse. Jones ripped into his own party’s leaders (Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer) and touted Trump’s agenda. "The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental plantation they've had us on for decades,” he said. “But I have news for them: We are free people with free minds." Jones resisted calls to resign from party leaders. He slammed the direction of the Democratic party and signaled to Black voters to support Trump. “I’m here to tell you that Black voices are becoming more woke,” Jones said. Lifelong Democrat Vernon Jones praises Trump for building 'the most inclusive economy ever' Aug. 25, 2020 07:30 Share this -







St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters speaks during Republican convention Monday Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who made national news after they were seen waving guns at protesters as demonstrators neared their St. Louis area home in June, are speaking at the Republican National Convention on Monday to further bolster Donald Trump's rhetoric around ongoing nationwide anti-police brutality protests. The McCloskeys, who are both personal injury lawyers, have each since been charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported last month, the couple is "almost always in conflict with others, typically over control of private property, what people can do on that property, and whose job it is to make sure they do it." The incident was the subject of scorn on the left while gun rights advocates and conservative media hailed the two as heroes for their actions. Share this -







Jim Jordan seeks to promote Trump's 'empathy' after DNC zeroes in on Biden quality After blasting Democrats, Rep. Jim Jordan sought to paint Donald Trump as an empathetic leader — a quality Democrats spent days promoting in Joe Biden at their convention last week. Jordan discussed how Trump connected with his family after a nephew died in a car accident two years ago. "For the next five minutes, family and friends sat in complete silence, as the president of the United States took time to talk to a dad who was hurting," Jordan said. "That’s the president I know." Watch Jim Jordan's full speech at the 2020 RNC Aug. 25, 2020 03:05 Share this -







Fact check: Republicans claim Democrats want to defund the police. Biden isn't in favor. Republican speakers made misleading claims about calls from some politicians to reform or defund the police during the first night of the RNC. “The police aren’t coming when you call in Democrat-run cities. They’re already being defunded, disbanded. Blaming our best and allowing society's worst? That's the story they write in Hollywood,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said in his remarks. “Democrats spent a lot of time talking about how much they despise our president. But we heard very little about their actual policies. Policies that would have been unthinkable a decade ago. Policies like banning fossil fuels, eliminating private health insurance, taxpayer-funded health care for people who come here illegally, and defunding the police,” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said shortly after, referring to last week's Democratic National Convention. While there are some on the left who have embraced calls to cut police funding, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are not among them. Biden says he supports adding funding for local police forces and using more psychologists and social workers to do police work. The official Democratic Party platform, approved last week, does not include any references to defunding the police. Asked recently by ABC News if he supports defunding the police, Biden said “No, I don’t.” There are some cities run by Democratic mayors that have sought to reduce police funding — New York City shifted $1 billion in funding out of the police budget — and some, like Minneapolis, have considered a fundamental rethinking of policing. But that doesn't mean Americans have been left without police. New York City’s police still has a $5 billion operating budget. Efforts to disband the Minneapolis police through a ballot initiative have so far failed. Share this -







Trump revives racist term when talking about coronavirus When President Trump spoke to a group of essential workers, some of whom survived COVID-19, in a maskless, not-so-socially-distanced meeting at the White House he revived a racist term for the virus. "I'm for the nurses. I'm for the doctors. I'm for everybody. We just have to make this China virus go away and it's happening,” Trump said in a segment. Despite being criticized for using it and the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Trump continues to use the phrase in press conferences and on Twitter. Trump thanks COVID-19 frontline workers at White House during 2020 RNC Aug. 25, 2020 04:20 Share this -





