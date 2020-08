SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Puerto Ricans are American citizens. Kimberly Guilfoyle is a first generation American??? Her people are from Aguadilla, PR. So is my grandfather. Puerto Ricans are American - last I checked. I’m horrified. And embarrassed as a fellow Latina. Shameful. #GOPConvention2020 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) August 25, 2020 "Proud Latina" Kimberly Guilfoyle should know that Puerto Ricans like her mother Mercedes have been U.S. citizens since 1917. Therefore, she was not an "immigrant." — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) August 25, 2020 Kimberly Guilfoyle says she is "a first generation American" pointing to her mother, "a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico," and her father, "also an immigrant," so it's worth pointing out that Puerto Rico is a US Territory and its resident are US Citizens. — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 25, 2020 Share this -







Trump brings up unproven COVID-19 treatments in segment with front-line workers During a conversation with front-line workers aired during the RNC, President Trump again talked up unproven treatments for COVID-19 — hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc — and implied that partisanship had infected the studies that found hydroxychloroquine to be an ineffective treatment. Speaking to a detention worker in California who had recovered from COVID-19, Trump asked what doctors have given him as treatment. The worker said he was given a Z-pack, or azithromycin, as well as cough syrup. “OK, and I won't even ask you about the hydroxychloroquine,” Trump said, while talking with a front-line worker who had contracted the coronavirus and said he’d taken azithromycin. “It's a shame what they've done to that one. But I took it. I took the Z-pack also. And zinc.” Trump has said he took those medications prophylactically this year, but there is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug often used to treat lupus and rheumatoid diseases, is an effective treatment for coronavirus. Studies around the world have found it to be ineffective or harmful to patients. In June, a slew of studies dampened hopes around the drug's ability; the National Institutes of Health halted a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine after concluding the treatment was “very unlikely” to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Studies have also not found that the drug acts as a prophylactic, either. There’s no evidence that anything other than the scientific method has been inflicted on the study of hydroxychloroquine. And finally, azithromycin — commonly known as a Z-pack — and zinc have not yet proven to be effective treatments for COVID-19. Share this -







A tale of two conventions The Democratic convention focused on persuasion and de-emphasized base mobilization.



The Republican convention is focusing on base mobilization and de-emphasizing persuasion. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 25, 2020 Share this -







MAGA, can you hear me? Kimberly Guilfoyle gives high-volume speech to empty room Kimberly Guilfoyle, the National Chair of the "Trump Victory Finance Committee" and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., delivers a pre-recorded speech to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention, from Washington, on Aug. 24, 2020. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters In a forceful speech Monday night that could likely be heard by everyone, Trump surrogate Kimberly Guilfoyle defended the president’s politics and trashed his rivals for impeding his progress. She said that “this election is a battle for the soul of America,” a phrase also used by the Biden campaign. "They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal, victim ideology, to the point that you will not recognize this country or yourself,” she also said. The reaction to her speech on social media was largely not about its dark, brooding message but her speaking volume, which may have worked in a crowded conventional hall, not an empty room. Watch Kimberly Guilfoyle’s full speech at the 2020 RNC Aug. 25, 2020 06:18 Share this -







Vernon Jones, a Black Democrat and Georgia lawmaker, comes out in support of Trump Last week’s DNC featured a slew of Republican voices coming out in support of Biden. The RNC’s answer to that on Monday night was to feature a speech from Vernon Jones, who serves in the Georgia statehouse. Jones ripped into his own party’s leaders (Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer) and touted Trump’s agenda. "The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental plantation they've had us on for decades,” he said. “But I have news for them: We are free people with free minds." Jones resisted calls to resign from party leaders. He slammed the direction of the Democratic party and signaled to Black voters to support Trump. “I’m here to tell you that Black voices are becoming more woke,” Jones said. Lifelong Democrat Vernon Jones praises Trump for building 'the most inclusive economy ever' Aug. 25, 2020 07:30 Share this -







St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters speaks during Republican convention Monday Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who made national news after they were seen waving guns at protesters as demonstrators neared their St. Louis area home in June, are speaking at the Republican National Convention on Monday to further bolster Donald Trump's rhetoric around ongoing nationwide anti-police brutality protests. The McCloskeys, who are both personal injury lawyers, have each since been charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported last month, the couple is "almost always in conflict with others, typically over control of private property, what people can do on that property, and whose job it is to make sure they do it." The incident was the subject of scorn on the left while gun rights advocates and conservative media hailed the two as heroes for their actions. Share this -







Jim Jordan seeks to promote Trump's 'empathy' after DNC zeroes in on Biden quality After blasting Democrats, Rep. Jim Jordan sought to paint Donald Trump as an empathetic leader — a quality Democrats spent days promoting in Joe Biden at their convention last week. Jordan discussed how Trump connected with his family after a nephew died in a car accident two years ago. "For the next five minutes, family and friends sat in complete silence, as the president of the United States took time to talk to a dad who was hurting," Jordan said. "That’s the president I know." Watch Jim Jordan's full speech at the 2020 RNC Aug. 25, 2020 03:05 Share this -