Fact check: Did Biden call Trump a racist over his coronavirus response? "The president quickly took action and shut down travel from China. Joe Biden and his Democrat allies called my father a racist and xenophobe for doing it," Trump Jr. claimed during his primetime Monday night address. Biden has not directly called the president's travel restriction — which shut down some travel into the U.S. from China in earlier days of the pandemic — xenophobic and racist, but he did denounce Trump's coronavirus response as "xenophobic" both a day after the travel restriction was announced and in another tweet in March. Was Biden describing the travel ban or the racist term Trump uses to describe the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan? Here's the tweet. Stop the xenophobic fear-mongering. Be honest. Take responsibility. Do your job. https://t.co/nQ5aLVrpyb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2020 Biden has, more generally, characterized Trump as a racist. "The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they're from, is absolutely sickening," the Democratic nominee said in July, when asked about the president's repeated use of the racist term for the virus. "We've had racists, and they've existed. They've tried to get elected president. He's the first one that has."







Trump Jr. blasts Biden, calls for 'an end to racism' in convention speech Donald Trump Jr. delivered the penultimate speech at Monday night's Republican National Convention programming, blasting Democrats and Joe Biden, whom he called the "Loch Ness Monster of the swamp." Donald Trump Jr. calls Joe Biden 'Loch Ness monster' at RNC Aug. 25, 2020 01:12 He also lamented the so-called cancel culture and said, "Biden and the radical left are also now coming for our freedom of speech and want to bully us into submission." "If they get their way, it will no longer be the 'Silent Majority,' it will be the 'Silenced Majority.'" The president's eldest son also called for putting "an end to racism," though, peeling off from sentiment expressed by other speakers who said criticism of America as racist was misplaced. "All men and women are created equal and must be treated equally under the law," Trump Jr. said. "That's why we must put an end to racism, and we must ensure that any police officer who abuses their power is held accountable. What happened to George Floyd is a disgrace. And if you know a police officer, you know they agree with that, too." Trump Jr. did have a couple of missteps in his speech, such as when he called the abbreviation for personal protective equipment "PP and E."







Telehealth has expanded under Trump — but largely due to the pandemic Telemedicine has been expanding under the Trump administration, as Amy Ford, a registered nurse, said Monday night at the convention, but that's largely due to the health crisis created by the coronavirus. Physicians and other medical personnel were forced to meet with patients virtually as hospitals and clinics became loaded by those with COVID-19 and potentially infected. The Trump administration expanded the services that Medicare beneficiaries could get through telemedicine in March and the Kaiser Family Foundation reported that other restrictions on privacy and on e-prescriptions for controlled substances have been loosened. Insurers, too, have made changes to increase its use. But technological disparities in the country — communities that lack broadband and people who have little digital-savvy — mean telemedicine is not available to everyone and may make some health gaps even worse. Also, KFF reported coverage and reimbursements are not uniform and most changes to telemedicine are temporary. Nurse thanks Trump for expanding telehealth during 2020 RNC Aug. 25, 2020 02:45







Fact check: Trump suggests Democrats want to get rid of the Postal Service. That's false. During a televised conversation with frontline workers, the president falsely suggested Democrats are the party of "getting rid of our postal workers." "We're taking good care of our postal workers," Trump said. "Believe me, we're not getting rid of our postal workers, you know? They'd like to sort of put that out there. If anyone does it's the Democrats, not the Republicans." Democrats have spent months pushing for more funding to the U.S. Postal Service. This past weekend, the Democratic-controlled House bill advanced a bipartisan bill that put $25 billion in emergency funding toward the struggling USPS. President Trump has opposed such funding, in part because he has said he does not want to see increased mail voting, but said he's open to a compromise.






