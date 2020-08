SEE NEW POSTS

Trump Jr. blasts Biden, calls for 'an end to racism' in convention speech Donald Trump Jr. delivered the penultimate speech at Monday night's Republican National Convention programming, blasting Democrats and Joe Biden, whom he called the "Loch Ness Monster of the swamp." Donald Trump Jr. calls Joe Biden 'Loch Ness monster' at RNC Aug. 25, 2020 01:12 He also lamented the so-called cancel culture and said, "Biden and the radical left are also now coming for our freedom of speech and want to bully us into submission." "If they get their way, it will no longer be the 'Silent Majority,' it will be the 'Silenced Majority.'" The president's eldest son also called for putting "an end to racism," though, peeling off from sentiment expressed by other speakers who said criticism of America as racist was misplaced. "All men and women are created equal and must be treated equally under the law," Trump Jr. said. "That's why we must put an end to racism, and we must ensure that any police officer who abuses their power is held accountable. What happened to George Floyd is a disgrace. And if you know a police officer, you know they agree with that, too." Trump Jr. did have a couple of missteps in his speech, such as when he called the abbreviation for personal protective equipment "PP and E."







Telehealth has expanded under Trump — but largely due to the pandemic Telemedicine has been expanding under the Trump administration, as Amy Ford, a registered nurse, said Monday night at the convention, but that's largely due to the health crisis created by the coronavirus. Physicians and other medical personnel were forced to meet with patients virtually as hospitals and clinics became loaded by those with COVID-19 and potentially infected. The Trump administration expanded the services that Medicare beneficiaries could get through telemedicine in March and the Kaiser Family Foundation reported that other restrictions on privacy and on e-prescriptions for controlled substances have been loosened. Insurers, too, have made changes to increase its use. But technological disparities in the country — communities that lack broadband and people who have little digital-savvy — mean telemedicine is not available to everyone and may make some health gaps even worse. Also, KFF reported coverage and reimbursements are not uniform and most changes to telemedicine are temporary. Nurse thanks Trump for expanding telehealth during 2020 RNC Aug. 25, 2020 02:45







Fact check: Trump suggests Democrats want to get rid of the Postal Service. That's false. During a televised conversation with frontline workers, the president falsely suggested Democrats are the party of "getting rid of our postal workers." "We're taking good care of our postal workers," Trump said. "Believe me, we're not getting rid of our postal workers, you know? They'd like to sort of put that out there. If anyone does it's the Democrats, not the Republicans." Democrats have spent months pushing for more funding to the U.S. Postal Service. This past weekend, the Democratic-controlled House bill advanced a bipartisan bill that put $25 billion in emergency funding toward the struggling USPS. President Trump has opposed such funding, in part because he has said he does not want to see increased mail voting, but said he's open to a compromise.







Major GOP donor gives emotional speech Maximo Alvarez, owner of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors in Florida, delivered an emotion-filled speech in favor of President Trump and against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. What stands out about Alvarez, aside from his personal story, is the amount of money he gave to Trump and the Republican National Committee before he spoke. The total, according to Federal Election Commission records, is just short of $220,000 over the last two election cycles — $150,000 for Trump and $68,900 to the RNC. It is unusual for a political party to reserve a primetime speaking slot for someone who is both a major contributor and has not held a significant elective office. Alvarez: Trump is 'fighting the forces of anarchy and Communism' Aug. 25, 2020 06:57