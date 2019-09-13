Breaking News Emails
Follow NBC News' live blog for the latest coverage of the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle, co-hosted by ABC and Univision.
The 10 leading candidates will face off Thursday night at Texas Southern University in Houston, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren together at center stage for the first time. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Kamala Harris of California will join them near the middle of the stage, flanked by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and other lower-polling candidates looking for breakout moments.
Live Blog
Buttigieg spending big on Facebook
Mayor Pete is making major Facebook buys.
Buttigieg has aggressively ramped up his spending on the social network, according to the company's ads archive. Rob Goldman, vice president of ads at Facebook, tweeted out that Buttigieg had been the top political ad spender from Sept. 4 to 10, dropping more than $438,000.
And it wasn't close. He doubled the deep-pocketed Tom Steyer and and tripled Bernie Sanders.
The Democratic candidates take the stage
Joe Biden tops in Google searches
Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently the most Googled Democratic candidate — but he hasn't been in that position long.
Data from Google Trends shows that a variety of candidates have occupied the top spot at various points in 2019, including at least one candidate who isn't on tonight's debate stage (ahem, Marianne Williamson).
Check out the animation below to track the candidates search ranks.
OPINION: The Democratic debate format always emphasizes policy. But presidents don't legislate.
Every recent president has campaigned on big legislative efforts that never came to fruition because Congress wasn’t interested. Yet every recent presidential debate has seen the moderators zeroed in on the details of candidates’ legislative proposals, doing voters a disservice.
If earlier debates are any indication, a hefty amount of time during Thursday’s pared-down third Democratic debate will be spent on the details of the candidates’ various legislative plans — particularly health care, which tops the list of policy priorities for Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters in surveys like Pew’s.
How do you really feel about the 2020 candidates?
Write your own confession about the 2020 election, the Democratic candidates on tonight's debate stage, the state of the country and more — anonymously.
Andrew Yang is getting in ‘Formation’ for tonight
Yang was prepping for the Democratic debate — in characteristically tie-less attire — by getting down to Beyoncé’s “Formation.” A video of the entrepreneur showing off his dance moves while the song played on a TV was shared on his 2020 Instagram account with the caption "Warming up ... " and was posted by others on Twitter.
Who needs to turn tonight’s debate into a bump in the polls?
WASHINGTON — All the candidates on tonight's debate stage have already qualified for October's event, which uses the same criteria (130,000 unique donors and four polls of at least 2 percent from different sponsors or different geographic locations for the same pollster).
While it's unclear where the Democratic National Committee will set the threshold for the November debate, a handful of candidates on tonight's stage are in danger of missing the cut if that polling threshold is raised (candidates don't have to disclose their donor information in real time, making handicapping a donor figure difficult).
Looking at the candidates' four best qualifying polls, Julián Castro has the lowest polling average of those on stage Thursday with 2.5 percent (Tom Steyer, who qualified for October's debate but not September's, is at 2.25 percent). After them, Andrew Yang and Amy Klobuchar are tied at 3 percent, with Cory Booker at 3.25 percent and Beto O'Rourke at 3.5 percent.
The rest of the field is pushing close to, or into, the double-digits in an average of their top polls. So a lot of the candidates will be looking to shore up their poll numbers over the next few weeks so they don't have to sweat waiting to learn where the next threshold will be.
Trump says 'it's too bad I'm going to miss' the debate
Ahead of the third Democratic debate Thursday night, President Donald Trump said that he'll have to miss watching it and he predicted that one of the three candidates leading in the party's presidential race will ultimately win the party’s nomination next year.
“It’s too bad I’m going to miss it. I’m going to have to somehow have it taped. I didn’t even tell them about that, so maybe it’s not that important, but it is important,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he left to speak at the House GOP retreat in Baltimore.
Trump believes Biden can win the primary if he doesn't make 'major mistakes'Sept. 12, 201901:30
What's at stake at the Democratic presidential debate? Lots of money
WASHINGTON — There's a lot at stake for Democrats on tonight's presidential debate stage, including money. A strong performance can help the rich get richer or pull a campaign from the brink of insolvency.
That's what we saw after the first debate in June, according to campaign finance reports as well as data from ActBlue, the online fundraising tool used by just about all Democratic campaigns.
The day before Julián Castro's first debate appearance, he raised under $20,000 from itemized donors and ActBlue donations. But the day after a buzzy debate showing that included a tangle with Beto O'Rourke on immigration, Castro raised almost $330,000.
Kamala Harris saw an astronomical bump too — she went from raising $68,000 the day before her debate to raising $574,000 on the day of her debate and $1.8 million the following day, after she locked horns with Joe Biden.
So as candidates all tussle for a break-out moment, remember that there are some major incentives to be the candidate everyone's talking about when the dust settles.
Biden campaign calls out Obama critiques in advance
In the hours before tonight’s debate, the Biden campaign has been shining a spotlight on one of the storylines from the last one — attacks on President Barack Obama's record.
In a one-minute video, using footage from Biden’s Philadelphia kickoff speech in May, the former vice president calls Obama “an extraordinary man” and praises both his personal integrity and the signature legislative accomplishment of their White House tenure: the Affordable Care Act.
Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz linked to the video on Twitter and called out direct or indirect critiques of Obama.
What is Andrew Yang's 'big' Democratic debate surprise?
Andrew Yang is up in the polls and up to ... something.
The businessman and presidential candidate will be doing something "big" and "unprecedented" on debate night Thursday, a senior campaign official told NBC News. The official wouldn't say what.
Yang will be sharing the debate stage with the nine other top-polling Democrats in Houston, including Biden, Sanders, and Warren.