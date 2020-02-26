LIVE COVERAGE

South Carolina Democratic debate live updates: Candidates face off in Charleston

The 10th Democratic debate will be the last before the nominating contests in South Carolina on Saturday and 14 other states on Super Tuesday.
Image: Seven Democratic candidates will take the stage in a primary debate in South Carolina on Feb. 25, 2020.
Seven Democratic candidates will take the stage in a primary debate in South Carolina on Feb. 25, 2020.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

The leading Democratic presidential candidates came out swinging at the party's 10th debate in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday night.

The debate could be make-or-break for former Vice President Joe Biden, who needs to prove his strength in the state's upcoming primary after placing second in Nevada and poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, will be defending his frontrunner status from attacks on all sides, while Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren try to broaden their support among black and Latino voters. Underdogs Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer are looking to deliver strong performances to hang on through Super Tuesday, while Mike Bloomberg must bounce back from his widely panned performance at his first debate in Las Vegas last week.

The two-hour debate, co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. It's the last verbal bout before the candidates head into South Carolina's primary on Saturday and the Super Tuesday nominating contests of 14 states on March 3, where more than a third of Democratic National Convention delegates are up for grabs.

Dartunorro Clark

47m ago / 1:22 AM UTC

Warren goes straight after Sanders

Warren, after a strong debate performance in Nevada last week attacking Bloomberg, went straight for Sanders, the new front-runner, saying she is the better progressive because she can actually get her agenda enacted. 

She said the party needs “someone who digs into the details," and while Sanders' people trashed her plans, his plans do not have details or a blueprint to get enacted.

Warren's going after Sanders is important because her campaign has been struggling and is often viewed as the alternative to Sanders but has not garnered the same momentum as his campaign. 

Sawyer Click and Joe Murphy

50m ago / 1:18 AM UTC

Early on, Bernie Sanders is the focus

The start of this debate couldn't have looked more different for Mike Bloomberg.

Bloomberg, who was attacked 10 times in the first 10 minutes of last week's debate, was attacked only once in the first 10 minutes tonight.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, was attacked seven times in that time, the most of any candidate on the stage and close to half of the 15 attacks doled out early on.

Adam Edelman

28m ago / 1:40 AM UTC

Debate begins with economy question to Sanders — but quickly derails into Russia discussion

The debate opened with a question on the economy to Sanders — but his response (as well as an ensuing response from Bloomberg) prompted the topic to quickly shift to Russian interference in elections. 

After being asked about why voters should support him, when the economy is growing under President Donald Trump, Sanders used his reply to take a shot at Bloomberg.

The economy, Sanders said, is only doing well “for Mr. Bloomberg” and “other billionaires” but that “things aren’t so good” for ordinary Americans.

Bloomberg received an immediate opportunity to respond, saying that “I think that Donald Trump thinks it would be better if he were president.”

“That’s why Russia is helping you, so you lose to him,” Bloomberg said. The line was a reference to reports that he had been briefed about efforts by the Kremlin to try to to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic primary and the 2020 election.

Bloomberg to Sanders: 'Russia is helping you get elected'

Feb. 26, 202000:47
56m ago / 1:12 AM UTC

Janell Ross

51m ago / 1:17 AM UTC

Buttigieg gets endorsement of S.C.'s largest paper

On Tuesday, South Carolina’s largest newspaper, The State, endorsed Buttigieg. The Columbia newspaper’s endorsement went to Buttigieg despite his lagging performance with black voters, the majority of the state’s Democratic voters.

The paper’s editorial board described Buttigieg as the type of “energetic” and “disciplined” candidate with a “powerful yet pragmatic vision” needed to challenge Trump in November.

“The Democrats need a nominee who seeks to bring Americans together based on broad common ground — and not divide them along narrow interests,” the paper’s editorial board wrote. “Among the Democratic presidential candidates, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the best person to meet these challenges.”

Black voters make up more than 60 percent of South Carolina’s Democratic voters and about 30 percent of all registered voters in the state, according to census estimates from November 2018. The paper’s editorial board described developing support among black voters as Buttigieg’s “biggest challenge” and suggested that readers should evaluate Buttigieg in this area by effort, rather than outcome.

“Too often Buttigieg’s critics have ignored his substantive efforts to earn the support of black voters, and Buttigieg’s appeals to African Americans should be judged by this standard: Is his outreach genuine, and is it being undertaken in good faith?” the editorial board wrote. “We believe that it is.”

1h ago / 1:06 AM UTC

Joe Murphy

1h ago / 12:56 AM UTC

What do South Carolinians have to say about the candidates?

On NBC News' Election Confessions, people from across the United States have shared more than 60,000 musings about the candidates, the country and its condition. Here are a few from what people in South Carolina have written.

Read the rest of the election confessions here.

Carmen Sesin

1h ago / 12:54 AM UTC

Will Sanders continue doubling down at the debate?

