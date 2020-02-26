The leading Democratic presidential candidates came out swinging at the party's 10th debate in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday night.
The debate could be make-or-break for former Vice President Joe Biden, who needs to prove his strength in the state's upcoming primary after placing second in Nevada and poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, will be defending his frontrunner status from attacks on all sides, while Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren try to broaden their support among black and Latino voters. Underdogs Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer are looking to deliver strong performances to hang on through Super Tuesday, while Mike Bloomberg must bounce back from his widely panned performance at his first debate in Las Vegas last week.
The two-hour debate, co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. It's the last verbal bout before the candidates head into South Carolina's primary on Saturday and the Super Tuesday nominating contests of 14 states on March 3, where more than a third of Democratic National Convention delegates are up for grabs.
Sanders doesn’t commit when asked whether he would move embassy in Israel
Asked whether he would move the U.S. Embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv after the Trump administration moved it to Jerusalem in May 2018, Sanders, who is Jewish, said it is "something we would take into consideration," but he didn't provide much more of an answer past that.
Trump's decision to move the embassy delighted the Israeli government but angered Palestinians and brought concerns that it could further destabilize a fraught region, and it has been a point of contention since.
Many are curious where Sanders would land. The progressive Vermont senator has received much criticism for his stance on Israel, and the recent fight he has picked with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which is considered the direct lobbying arm of the Israeli government, has only made that intrigue pick up steam.
Sanders, who has argued that the U.S. must also be supportive of a Palestinian state, said AIPAC is a platform for "leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights."
In a feisty debate, Bloomberg picks two particular targets
Bloomberg has spent the first 90 minutes of tonight's debate retaliating against Sanders and Warren, the two who have lobbed the most attacks toward him.
Mostly, Bloomberg's approach tonight has revolved around attacking Trump and saying he has what it takes to beat the president.
The only other candidate Bloomberg has attacked is Biden, who has yet to target Bloomberg. Last week, Biden attacked Bloomberg 12 times, focusing on his contentious stop-and-frisk policy when he was mayor of New York and his non-disclosure agreements with women who have worked for him.
Buttigieg refers to the rural hospital crisis
Buttigieg pointed out that states that haven't expanded Medicaid have seen higher rates of hospital closings, and he noted that those states have larger minority populations that then cannot get health care coverage. That's true, according to an Urban Institute accounting, and an outsize percentage of communities of colors in those states carry medical debt that is now in collections.
The medical debt is incurred at hospitals, which people go to in emergencies when facing dire health crises. When they don't have insurance coverage to pay for their treatment, they take on that debt, injuring their credit and economic situations long term. It also means poor rural hospitals don't receive reimbursement for treating those patients.
By refusing the Medicaid expansion that states were offered through the Affordable Care Act, the South Carolina government has rejected more than $10.5 billion since 2014, which would provide health care coverage to nearly 200,000 low-income people — many of whom are members of minority groups.
The decisions of the 15 states that have declined expansion have contributed to a rural hospital crisis in which 166 infirmaries have closed nationwide since 2005 — four alone in South Carolina — according to the North Carolina Rural Health Research Program. The crisis peaked in 2019 with the closings of 19 facilities in the U.S., and four more have shut their doors this year.
Coronavirus gets another shoutout
A question about coronavirus gives Klobuchar a chance to issue a public warning: "This is so serious I'm not going to give my website. I'm going to give the CDC's website, which is CDC.gov."
Asked how he would deal with the crisis, Biden touts his experience fighting Ebola when he was vice president and vows to restore funding and to push China: "You have to be open. You have to be clear. We have to know what's going on."
Sanders takes the opportunity to go after Trump but also uses it to pivot to other issues that require international coordination, climate change in particular.
Fact check: Biden attacks Sanders' record on guns
Biden hammered Sanders over his record on guns multiple times Tuesday night, while Sanders defended himself as a reliable supporter of gun control.
"Walking distance from here is Mother Emanuel church," Biden said. "Nine people shot dead by a white supremacist. Bernie voted five times against the Brady bill and wanted a waiting period — no, let me finish — a waiting period of 12 hours."
It's true that Sanders has had a voting record that many gun control advocates consider checkered, and he has only more recently aligned with the Democratic Party on certain gun control issues. And he did vote against multiple iterations of the Brady bill, which required waiting periods for people buying guns — five times in total, according to PolitiFact.
Biden also hit Sanders for his 2005 vote to shield gun manufacturers and dealers from legal liabilities, which Sanders was asked about by a moderator.
"I have cast thousands of votes, including bad votes. That was a bad vote," Sanders said.
He went on to defend his record: "I have today a D-minus voting record from the NRA. Thirty years ago, I likely lost a race for the one seat for Congress in Vermont because 30 years ago, I opposed — I supported a ban on assault weapons."
While Sanders is right that his most recent rating from the National Rifle Association is a D-minus and that he did lose his 1988 congressional race, multiple outlets have said the reason he lost isn't so clear cut.
Bloomberg refers to coronavirus
Bloomberg is the first candidate to bring up the ongoing public health issue around the new coronavirus, about which the CDC sounded alarms earlier Tuesday.
He hit Trump for letting CDC funding lapse related to fighting global pandemics.
But that wasn't enough for Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.
Who gets to talk about race?
Debate moderators asked some of the candidates to state their positions on race issues but left out Klobuchar, even though she has been struggling to get support from voters of color and has faced criticism on race (related to her record as a prosecutor).
Just after Steyer discussed reparations, Klobuchar, who said the country needs to elect a candidate from the Midwest, was allowed to shift to a question on rural America.
Poverty, particularly among children, remains high
Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota who has described herself as a champion for often forgotten parts of America, made one of the debate's only references to rural and child poverty Tuesday night.
In South Carolina, a state with many rural communities, about 15 percent of the population lives in poverty, compared to about 12 percent of people nationwide, according to census data. But poverty is an even more pronounced experience for children. While about 16 percent of all children in the United States live in poverty, almost 23 percent of children in South Carolina do so, according to a 2019 Children’s Defense Fund analysis of census data.
Nobody puts Biden in a corner
After Biden gave a forceful (and detailed) answer about how to directly address specific issues affecting black Americans, he criticized the moderators for cutting him off.
"I'm not going to be quiet anymore, OK?" he said.
Biden was quiet during the initial moments of the debate, but as it went on it, he became sharper and more aggressive in his answers.
Know who's not making his presence felt tonight?
President Donald Trump, a frequent target at previous debates, has been attacked by candidates on the debate stage four times in the first hour tonight. At this rate, the debate will tally the fewest attacks on Trump of any debate so far.
ANALYSIS: Filibuster reform
For Democrats, the good news about killing the filibuster is that it would make it easier to pass their agenda.
The bad news — as they might be able to have gleaned from the Trump administration — is that it would make it easier for Republicans to repeal whatever they pass in the future.
For a party that has prided itself on progressive legislating — from Social Security and Medicare to civil rights — the prospects of turning back the clock with a 51-seat Republican majority in the future might seem like a risk.
But then again, without it, two anti-abortion bills would have passed the Senate today.
The allure of jamming a particular Democratic president's plans through the Senate is usually stronger for that president than for the members of the Senate — even from his or her party — who plan to remain in their jobs longer than four or eight years.
The president doesn't have a vote on lowering or eliminating the filibuster threshold. The senators who do aren't likely to support it.