The leading Democratic presidential candidates came out swinging at the party's 10th debate in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday night.
The debate could be make-or-break for former Vice President Joe Biden, who needs to prove his strength in the state's upcoming primary after placing second in Nevada and poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, will be defending his frontrunner status from attacks on all sides, while Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren try to broaden their support among black and Latino voters. Underdogs Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer are looking to deliver strong performances to hang on through Super Tuesday, while Mike Bloomberg must bounce back from his widely panned performance at his first debate in Las Vegas last week.
The two-hour debate, co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. It's the last verbal bout before the candidates head into South Carolina's primary on Saturday and the Super Tuesday nominating contests of 14 states on March 3, where more than a third of Democratic National Convention delegates are up for grabs.
Download the NBC News app for full politics coverage.
Read our debate coverage:
- Debate begins with an economy question — but quickly derails into Russia discussion.
- Sanders, Bloomberg getting the brunt of it.
- Bloomberg hit for donating to Republican campaigns.
- Warren goes straight for Sanders.
Live Blog
Biden defiant: 'I will win South Carolina'
Moments after the debate, Biden said he thought he had a strong debate performance in an interview with CBS: "I said what I had to say."
He also said he will win the South Carolina primary Saturday, even if it's a narrow victory, because of his strong support from black voters, a group that is a core constituency of the Democratic Party.
"I'm going to win," he said. "One point is enough, but I think I'm going to win by a lot more than that."
He added that the first two contests, which he performed poorly in — in Iowa and New Hampshire — did not "represent what America looks like."
He went after Sanders, saying that he will not bring out enough people — such as independents and "mainstream Democrats" — and that people don't want the "revolution" the senator from Vermont is planning.
"People want progress, not go back," he said.
He also said that Sanders has not been vetted enough and that Americans are not deeply familiar with his record, particularly his gun votes.
Fact check: Did Bloomberg release his tax returns for 12 years in a row?
"We had our tax returns out 12 years in a row," Bloomberg said during the debate while pledging the same radical transparency as president.
That's not exactly true. During his three terms as mayor of New York, Bloomberg made highly redacted, vague versions of his tax documents available to reporters for a couple of hours each year. In fact, this reporter — more than a decade ago — was one of the many who reviewed those documents and tried to glean details from the limited information provided.
'Complete chaos,' 'hot mess': GOP, Trump campaign blast debate
The Republican Party wasted no time blasting Tuesday night's debate.
"The complete chaos we saw tonight shows that none of these Democrats deserve to be anywhere near the Oval Office," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement, released moments after the debate concluded.
"When we could hear over the crosstalk, we heard Democrats singing the same old song in support of socialism," she added.
The Trump campaign weighed in, too.
"The Democrat Party is a hot mess and tonight's debate was further evidence that not one of these candidates is serious or can stand toe-to-toe with President Trump," Trump 2020 national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "The only thing that was clear in the chaos was that they're all still running on Bernie Sanders' big government socialist agenda. It doesn't matter who emerges from the carnage, President Trump will dominate in November."
Klobuchar and Biden requested a fact check. We have obliged.
In one back-and-forth, Klobuchar and Biden attacked each other over who wrote which gun control bills — and requested a fact checker take a look.
“I am the author of the 'boyfriend loophole' that says that domestic abusers can’t go out and get an AK47,” Klobuchar said.
“I wrote that law,” Biden interjected.
“You didn’t write that bill. I wrote that bill,” Klobuchar said.
“I did. I wrote the bill the Violence Against Women Act that took out of the hands of people who abused their —” Biden said.
“We’ll have a fact-check look at that,” Klobuchar fired back.
“Oh, let’s look at the fact check,” Biden said. “The only thing [was] that the 'boyfriend loophole' was not covered. I couldn’t get that covered. You in fact when you were as a senator tried to get it covered and Mitch McConnell is holding up on his desk right now and we’re going to lose the Violence Against Women Act across the board.”
As a senator, Biden wrote the Violence Against Women Act, which stopped people who were convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence from buying guns. But it only covers certain relationships, like married couples or those who have children with their victim. Klobuchar wrote a bill that would close that loophole by including stalkers or dating partners who aren't already covered.
So while Biden’s off the mark in the beginning, he catches up in the end. He's right to note that the VAWA is stalled in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not acted on three gun control bills passed by the Democratic-controlled House in 2019. Last February, the House passed a law closing the “Charleston loophole,” which allows the sale of a firearm if a background check is not completed within three days. It’s a loophole that allowed Dylann Roof to obtain the weapon he used to murder nine people at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. Last March, the House passed a bill that would expand background checks for gun purchases to include buys made at gun shows, online and other private sales.
And in April 2019, the House voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act with new language that would close the so-called boyfriend loophole Klobuchar mentioned — a change opposed by the powerful National Rifle Association.
Candidates share their personal mottoes
The candidates were asked to provide their personal mottoes.
Here is what all seven said:
Steyer: "Every day I write a cross on my hand to remind me to tell the truth and do what's right no matter what."
Klobuchar: "Politics is about improving people's lives," she said, quoting her mentor, the late Sen. Paul Wellstone.
Biden: "When you get knocked down, you get up, and everyone's entitled to be treated with dignity."
Sanders: "Everything is impossible until it happens," he said, quoting Nelson Mandela.
Warren: She quoted Matthew 25:40, saying, "Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it to me."
Buttigieg: "If you would be a leader, you must first be a servant," and "We should treat others the way we want to be treated."
Bloomberg: "I've trained for this job for a long time, and when I get it I'm going to do something, not just talk about it."
Biden minds the rules
In a debate with a lot of cross-talk among candidates, Biden noticed that he was the only one minding the time clock.
"Why am I stopping? No one else stops," he said. "My Catholic school training."
Going decade by decade, Buttigieg slams Sanders for Castro comments, pushes focus on future
Reminding viewers once again of Sanders' comments (made in the 1980s) about the Castro regime in Cuba, Buttigieg slammed the Vermont senator for expressing "nostalgia" for revolutionary politics.
"I am not looking forward to a scenario where it comes down to Donald Trump with his nostalgia for the social order of the 1950s and Bernie Sanders with a nostalgia for the revolutionary politics of the 1960s," Buttigieg said. "This is not about what coups were happening in the 1970s or '80s. This is about the future. This is about 2020.
"We are not going to survive or succeed, and certainly not going to win, by reliving the Cold War," he continued. "And we're not going to win these critical, critical House and Senate races if people in those races have to explain why the nominee of the Democratic Party is telling people to look at the bright side of the Castro regime."
Sanders, Buttigieg spar over socialism, past comments on CubaFeb. 26, 202001:55
Three's a party, seven's a crowd
We don't quite have as many people as the early debates did, but seven candidates still feels like a lot.
Many of the candidates clearly feel they haven't gotten enough time and are firing back at the moderators when told they're out of time. And other candidates can seem to disappear for particular chunks of time.
Steyer hits Trump, Republicans over Russian interference
Steyer had his strongest moment in the debate so far when he attacked Russia for interfering in the 2016 election — which was confirmed by 17 American intelligence agencies — and its purported interference this year. He also excoriated Trump and Republicans in Congress for not standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He also gave a nod to his Need to Impeach campaign, which he started before he ran for president.
"There was a hostile, foreign attack on our election last time, and the president sided with the hostile foreign power. That's why I started Need to Impeach. That's what we have to do. We have to oppose a president who sides with a hostile foreign power that commits cyberwarfare against the United States of America," Steyer said.
"That's where we are. Where are all these patriotic Republicans who wave the flag but, when we're actually under attack, they side with our enemies? It's outrageous. That's why he should have been impeached. They covered it up, and I was years before these people. There's something wrong here. We're under attack, and they're not doing a darn thing about it."
Sanders doesn’t commit when asked whether he would move embassy in Israel
Asked whether he would move the U.S. Embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv after the Trump administration moved it to Jerusalem in May 2018, Sanders, who is Jewish, said it is "something we would take into consideration," but he didn't provide much more of an answer past that.
Trump's decision to move the embassy delighted the Israeli government but angered Palestinians and brought concerns that it could further destabilize a fraught region, and it has been a point of contention since.
Many are curious where Sanders would land. The progressive Vermont senator has received much criticism for his stance on Israel, and the recent fight he has picked with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which is considered the direct lobbying arm of the Israeli government, has only made that intrigue pick up steam.
Sanders, who has argued that the U.S. must also be supportive of a Palestinian state, said AIPAC is a platform for "leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights."