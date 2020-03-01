NBC News projects former Vice President Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary with heavy support from black and moderate voters.
Saturday's first-in-the-South primary could be a pivotal moment for many of the candidates, including Biden, whose long-touted firewall in the state appears to have held. The former vice president hopes the win can reinvigorate his campaign after disappointing finishes in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, while front-runner Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders looks to expand his base going into Super Tuesday.
Also in the running are Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who decided to skip the first four nominating contests, is not on the ballot.
Trump: Biden's victory should spell end to Bloomberg's 'Joke of a campaign'
NBC News Exit Poll: Blacks, moderates hand Biden a big win in South Carolina
Joe Biden owes his off-the-ropes victory in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary to the solid support he received from the state’s black, religious and moderate Democrats, according to the NBC News Exit Poll.
Biden was the overwhelming favorite of the state’s black Democrats: He received 60 percent of their votes. His performance among African Americans was far ahead of his nearest rival, Bernie Sanders, who got just 17 percent of the black vote.
NBC News projected Biden the winner as polls closed at 7 p.m. ET.
Biden also garnered the support of about half of voters who called themselves either moderate or conservative, and half of those attending religious services weekly. Biden was also the top choice of South Carolina Democrats who care most about nominating a candidate who “can unite the country”: He received 55 percent of their votes.
Biden thanks supporters after win
Clyburn endorsement carries considerable weight in SC: exit pollFeb. 29, 202001:48
A first for Biden
South Carolina exit polls: More black, moderate voters turn out
Voters in South Carolina’s primary were more diverse and more moderate than those in the first three early-state contests for the Democratic presidential nomination, early results from the NBC News Exit Poll shows.
More than half of those voting in Saturday's primary — 55 percent — identified as African American, a dramatically higher share than in the Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada Democratic presidential contests. Just half of voters said they consider themselves to be liberal, compared to all the previous contests where liberals made up at least six-in-ten voters. And just four-in-ten South Carolina voters said they hold a college degree; by contrast, college graduates were in the majority of the electorates in the first three contests.
Biden wins South Carolina primary
Joe Biden will notch a victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday night, buoyed by strong support from African American voters, NBC News projects.
The double-digit win for Biden, along with the likelihood of collecting many or most of the 54 delegates at stake, gives his campaign a much-needed shot in the arm ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries next week.
NBC News projects Joe Biden wins South Carolina primaryMarch 1, 202002:34
NBC News Exit Poll: Black voters want a return to Obama era, whites want to go more liberal
Two out of three black voters in today’s South Carolina Democratic presidential primary want the next president to return to Barack Obama’s policies, early results from the NBC News Exit Poll show. The other black voters are split nearly evenly between wanting a more liberal or a more conservative path as compared to Obama’s policies.
For many white Democrats, however, a return to the Obama era isn’t enough: They want a president who will pursue more liberal policies. A plurality of white Democrats in South Carolina, 43 percent, favor a change to more liberal policies. Meanwhile, 34 percent want a return to Obama’s policies. Another 20 percent of white Democrats think the next president should change to more conservative policies.
Election Confessions, South Carolina edition
South Carolina is the last of the early state presidential contests to precede Super Tuesday and also the most diverse among them. The question everyone’s asking heading into Saturday’s election: Which way will it go?
NBC News has asked its readers since last summer to anonymously ‘confess’ what they really think about the presidential candidates, Democratic and Republican.
On Election Confessions, people from across the United States have shared more than 60,000 short ideas about the candidates and the country. Many of those provided their locations (as determined by their internet connection).
Here are some of the more notable confessions from the Palmetto State.
NBC News Exit Poll: More white voters 'angry' with Trump than black voters in South Carolina
"Angry" is the word nearly two out of three white Democrats are using to describe their feelings about the Trump administration as they vote in South Carolina’s presidential primary today, early results from the NBC News Exit Poll show.
Another quarter of white Democrats say they’re dissatisfied with Trump. By contrast, black Democrats’ reactions to the Trump administration are less heated: Just 37 percent say they’re angry, and 46 percent say they’re dissatisfied.