Trump and Biden town halls: Start time, how to watch and live updates

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are holding separate town halls Thursday night after Trump pulled out of Thursday's scheduled presidential debate last week.
Trump's event, held in Miami, will air on NBC with host Savannah Guthrie between 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET. ABC is airing Biden's event, hosted by George Stephanopoulos in Philadelphia, between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. Both segments are town hall-style, meaning the candidates will take questions directly from voters.
Thursday was supposed to be the second presidential debate, but Trump backed out after organizers announced it was going to be conducted virtually due to his recent Covid-19 diagnosis. The final presidential debate is scheduled for next Thursday, Oct. 22.
Read the latest updates below:
Live Blog
Biden continues to hold double-digit national lead over Trump
Less than three weeks before Election Day, Joe Biden maintains a double-digit national lead over President Trump, with 6 in 10 voters saying that the country is on the wrong track and that it is worse off than it was four years ago.
What's more, a majority of voters say they have major concerns that Trump will divide the country rather than unite it — the largest concern for either presidential candidate.
Those are the results of a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll — conducted after Trump returned to the White House from his hospitalization for the coronavirus — which finds Biden ahead of Trump by 11 points among registered voters, 53 percent to 42 percent.