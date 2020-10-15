Will Trump win again? Watch this Florida's county for first election night clue

Trump's campaign assigns so much importance on the 122,000-resident community dubbed "Florida's friendliest hometown" that Vice President Mike Pence visited last Saturday and Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in nearby Ocala on Friday. Biden was in Broward County on Tuesday making a pitch to seniors.

But The Villages isn't just worth watching for its warring buggies and flags. From a data standpoint, it could be the best early indicator on Election Night of a "gray revolt" against President Donald Trump — and who's on track to win Florida .

It was a rare sight: The Villages is one of the most staunchly Republican enclaves in the Sunshine State.

Last week, Democrats took delight in the spectacle of a 500-golf cart flotilla of Joe Biden supporters parading through Florida's largest retirement community en route to turn in their vote-by-mail ballots.

2020 sea wars: DNC floating billboard vs. Trump boat parade

In politics, there's the ground game, where campaigns try to out-organize each other door-to-door and the airwar, where they spend millions pummeling each other in TV ads. But what about the sea war?

Hours before Trump's town hall in Miami, a pro-Trump boat parade passed within mere fathoms of a floating billboard commissioned by the Democratic National Committee to display the message "Trump Lied, 215,000+ Died" in the politically turbulent waters of Biscayne Bay.

Floating billboard by @DNCWarRoom is raining on Trump’s parade pic.twitter.com/gi14ZRL5eS — Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) October 15, 2020

Democrats, in an unusual act of political trawling, hired the naval billboard for a four-hour tour that saw it ply the waters around downtown Miami and up the Miami river while displaying its message in three local languages, English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

"215,000 Americans have lost their lives, including more than 15,000 in Florida, and countless families have been unable to see their loved ones. But Trump — who lied to the American people about the threat of the virus — has tried to pretend the pandemic doesn’t exist, refused to make a plan, and continues to jeopardize the safety of the American people," said DNC War Room spokesperson Lily Adams.

Trump's town hall will take place in the same waterfront location as Biden's last week, the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, but the Coast Guard plans to blockade all water traffic in the area when the president arrives so a real naval battle doesn't break out.